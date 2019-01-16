Log in
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG
Kuehne + Nagel on Brexit decision: “Free trade basis for prosperity”

01/16/2019 | 01:39am EST

'The House of Commons has made a historic decision which we need to respect. Kuehne + Nagel is committed to global free trade in principle which ensures prosperity for everyone. So from our perspective, 'No Brexit' would be the preferred solution, since any form of Brexit is bound to increase trade barriers.

A disorderly Brexit is the worst solution. It will impose massive restrictions on the exchange of goods between the European Union and the United Kingdom. We appeal to the responsible bodies in London and Brussels to do the utmost to prevent this scenario. As far as we are concerned, we are focussed on ensuring the constant flow of goods for our customers', says Trefzger.

Kuehne + Nagel has engaged customers and own industry experts over the past years to assess all possible impacts. In order to cope with the effects of a disorderly Brexit Kuehne + Nagel has taken steps to review all options to secure capacity on trade routes with Europe outside of the Kent corridor both by sea and air. Moreover, the company has commenced recruitment of additional customs clerks.

Kuehne + Nagel was asked to participate in the UK Government Cross Border Steering Group and will use this opportunity to define sustainable solutions as the set of Brexit conditions becomes clearer.

Disclaimer

Kuehne + Nagel International AG published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 06:38:00 UTC
