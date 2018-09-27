Kuehne und Nagel International : + Nagel expands its regional network in Central Asia and in the Caucasus

Kuehne + Nagel recently opened legal entities and new offices in Baku (Azerbaijan) and in Almaty (Kazakhstan). Thereby, the logistics group is increasingly addressing two emerging countries, both of which show annual GDP growth rates of around four per cent as well as a rising demand in logistics services primarily in the oil & gas industry, in consumer goods and in integrated logistic projects.

Perry Neumann, President Cluster Russia + CIS and General Director of Kuehne + Nagel LLC, comments: 'By continually expanding our logistics network we offer throughout the entire region an integrated service portfolio according to our highest quality standards to both local and international customers from all major industries. Particularly in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, our proven expertise in oil & gas and project logistics and our strong global network are best suited to meet the soaring market demand and provide comprehensive state-of-the-art solutions.'