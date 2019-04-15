Kuehne und Nagel International : + Nagel launches KN Pledge – the first online seafreight service solution with guaranteed lead time in container shipping

Even in today's modern sea freight transportation, delays may occur for many reasons. Terminal, rail and road congestion, adverse weather conditions and delayed transit connections, for example, remain a regular cause of disruptions in the supply chain. With KN Pledge, Kuehne + Nagel provides peace of mind for the customer's supply chain with a guaranteed lead time for full container transportation that covers all delivery combinations from port-to-port to door-to-door. In the event that a delay becomes unavoidable, customers who have booked KN Pledge will not pay the freight charges.

The service promise also contains an extended cargo liability covering a wide range of causes or damage with up to USD 100,000 per container. Causes covered include amongst others fire, explosion, act of God and act of war.

Furthermore, with KN Pledge customers take an active role in offsetting the environmental impacts of their full container shipping, because Kuehne + Nagel offsets the carbon footprint of the transport on behalf of the customers via contributions to the development of four nature-based projects in Indonesia, Kenya and Peru.

Kuehne + Nagel covers more than 63,000 port pairs, offers over 750 weekly services and a multitude of connections. More than 7,500 dedicated and experienced specialists take extraordinary care to provide customers with superior reliability. In order to do so, Kuehne + Nagel draws on digital technologies, big data and live vessel information provided by its intelligent online platform Sea Explorer. KN Pledge is an additional extension of Kuehne + Nagel's outstanding online quote, book and track capabilities. Customers easily receive instant, automated quotations, book their FCL shipments and track their cargo in one place.