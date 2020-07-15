Flexible production cells for automated processes: KUKA cell4_production

Highly flexible, modular in design, digitally networked and immediately ready for use - the new automation solution KUKA cell4_production. The underlying cell concept offers powerful functions in preconfigured packages.

Automated production processes in the shortest time and with minimal effort

The flexible KUKA cell4_arc production cell is an entry-level solution for automated arc welding.

As a reliable partner, KUKA has always developed global automation standards to allow customers and partners to achieve intelligent and efficient automation.

Quickly available and space-saving: flexible manufacturing cells KUKA cell4_production

With the new production cells, KUKA offers everything from a single source: perfectly coordinated components and interfaces, a matching process package, training and service. Due to the use of preassembled components, the KUKA cell4_production cells can be delivered in a very short time. The modular structure and clearly defined interfaces also enable an extensive range of expansion options. Furthermore, the cells remain transportable and can be relocated within the production environment at any time. Each robot cell also has a compact footprint, saving valuable space in the production facility.

The flexible production cell for spot welding cell4_spot can be easily upgraded.