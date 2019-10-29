Log in
Innovative automation solutions: KUKA wins major order from Shaoneng Group in China

0
10/29/2019 | 04:07am EDT
Innovative automation solutions: KUKA wins major order from Shaoneng Group in China

KUKA has received a major order in the one-digit million range from the Chinese corporation Shaoneng Group Guangdong Co.

29 October 2019

The Shaoneng Group, based in Shaoguan in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, is active in many segments: from power generation to the manufacturing of sustainable packaging. KUKA is supporting the Shaoneng Group in this order with solutions for automatic loading and unloading of machines. The scope of supply includes around 300 KUKA robots from the KR QUANTEC series.

The delivery follows in cooperation with the Chinese system integrator Foshan Longshen Robotics LTD. With this order, the companies are continuing their cooperation and deepening their partnership.


Download news

Disclaimer

KUKA AG published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 08:06:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 250 M
EBIT 2019 50,0 M
Net income 2019 40,0 M
Debt 2019 141 M
Yield 2019 0,90%
P/E ratio 2019 38,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
Capitalization 1 547 M
Chart KUKA
Duration : Period :
Kuka Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUKA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 49,85  €
Last Close Price 38,90  €
Spread / Highest target 48,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter G. Mohnen Chief Executive Officer
Yan Min Gu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Pabst Chief Financial Officer
Wilfried Eberhardt Member-Supervisory Board & Chief Marketing Officer
Carola Leitmeir Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUKA-23.43%1 717
ATLAS COPCO AB58.76%40 809
FANUC CORPORATION34.62%37 623
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES24.93%34 563
INGERSOLL-RAND33.82%28 929
FORTIVE CORPORATION1.45%23 994
