Innovative automation solutions: KUKA wins major order from Shaoneng Group in China

KUKA has received a major order in the one-digit million range from the Chinese corporation Shaoneng Group Guangdong Co.

The Shaoneng Group, based in Shaoguan in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, is active in many segments: from power generation to the manufacturing of sustainable packaging. KUKA is supporting the Shaoneng Group in this order with solutions for automatic loading and unloading of machines. The scope of supply includes around 300 KUKA robots from the KR QUANTEC series.

The delivery follows in cooperation with the Chinese system integrator Foshan Longshen Robotics LTD. With this order, the companies are continuing their cooperation and deepening their partnership.