KUKA    KU2   DE0006204407

KUKA

(KU2)
  Report  
Company 
Official Publications

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Adjustment of Guidance for Fiscal Year 2019

09/24/2019 | 02:45pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Adjustment of Guidance for Fiscal Year 2019

24-Sep-2019 / 20:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
Zugspitzstrasse 140, 86165 Augsburg

- ISIN DE0006204407-

Listed on the following German stock exchanges:
Frankfurt am Main and Munich

Market segment: Prime Standard

Disclosure of Inside Information in accordance with Article 17 MAR


Adjustment of Guidance for Fiscal Year 2019

On September 24, 2019, the Executive Board decided to adjust its previous 2019 full-year guidance (sales revenues of approximately EUR 3.3 billion and EBIT-margin of approximately 3.5% before final evaluation of ongoing reorganization expenditure). The global economic slowdown has a negative impact on the business development of the company, in particular in its focus markets Automotive and Electronics. This concerns mainly the regions Europe and China. In addition, the company foresees further exposures from ongoing contracts and the need to restructure a part of a division. These effects will impact the expected sales revenues and the expected results for the Fiscal Year 2019.

According to current estimates, KUKA now expects a sales revenue of approximately EUR 3.2 billion and an EBIT-margin including all reorganization expenditures that should be above prior-year level of 1.1%.

Augsburg, September 24, 2019

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board



Contact:
Kerstin Heinrich
phone: +49 821 797-5481
fax: +49 821 797-5213
e-mail: kerstin.heinrich@kuka.com

24-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
Postfach 43 12 69
86072 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 797 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)821 7975 - 333
E-mail: IR@kuka.com
Internet: www.kuka.com
ISIN: DE0006204407
WKN: 620440
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich
EQS News ID: 879241

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

879241  24-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=879241&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 300 M
EBIT 2019 50,0 M
Net income 2019 40,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,89%
P/E ratio 2019 39,3x
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,46x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,45x
Capitalization 1 515 M
Chart KUKA
Duration : Period :
Kuka Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUKA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 49,85  €
Last Close Price 39,50  €
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter G. Mohnen Chief Executive Officer
Yan Min Gu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Pabst Chief Financial Officer
Wilfried Eberhardt Member-Supervisory Board & Chief Marketing Officer
Carola Leitmeir Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUKA-21.26%1 750
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES35.27%37 496
ATLAS COPCO50.12%37 455
FANUC CORP24.45%35 871
INGERSOLL-RAND34.91%29 733
PARKER HANNIFIN21.40%23 266
