DGAP-Ad-hoc: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Adjustment of Guidance for Fiscal Year 2019



24-Sep-2019 / 20:39 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

Zugspitzstrasse 140, 86165 Augsburg



- ISIN DE0006204407-



Listed on the following German stock exchanges:

Frankfurt am Main and Munich



Market segment: Prime Standard



Disclosure of Inside Information in accordance with Article 17 MAR





Adjustment of Guidance for Fiscal Year 2019



On September 24, 2019, the Executive Board decided to adjust its previous 2019 full-year guidance (sales revenues of approximately EUR 3.3 billion and EBIT-margin of approximately 3.5% before final evaluation of ongoing reorganization expenditure). The global economic slowdown has a negative impact on the business development of the company, in particular in its focus markets Automotive and Electronics. This concerns mainly the regions Europe and China. In addition, the company foresees further exposures from ongoing contracts and the need to restructure a part of a division. These effects will impact the expected sales revenues and the expected results for the Fiscal Year 2019.



According to current estimates, KUKA now expects a sales revenue of approximately EUR 3.2 billion and an EBIT-margin including all reorganization expenditures that should be above prior-year level of 1.1%.



Augsburg, September 24, 2019



KUKA Aktiengesellschaft



The Executive Board







Contact:

Kerstin Heinrich

phone: +49 821 797-5481

fax: +49 821 797-5213

e-mail: kerstin.heinrich@kuka.com 24-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

