Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Kuka    KU2   DE0006204407

KUKA (KU2)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/21 04:30:00 pm
54.7 EUR   -0.91%
10/24KUKA AG : quaterly earnings release
09/06Chinese firms look to smaller foreign buys, UBS China boss says
RE
08/01KUKA AG : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 03:30pm CET

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.12.2018 / 15:28
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Postfach 43 12 69
Postal code: 86072
City: Augsburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VPRFDDIN7BE119

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Settlement of share purchase agreement

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Midea Group Co., Ltd.
City of registered office, country: Foshan, China

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Midea Electric Netherlands (I) B.V.
Midea Electric Netherlands (II) B.V.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 Dec 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 94.55 % 0.00 % 94.55 % 39775470
Previous notification 94.55 % 13.51 % 94.55 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006204407 37605732 % 94.55 %
Total 37605732 94.55 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Midea Group Co., Ltd. % % %
Guangdong Midea Electric Co., Ltd. % % %
Midea Electric Netherlands (I) B.V. 81.04 % % 81.04 %
 
Midea Group Co., Ltd. % % %
Guangdong Midea Electric Co., Ltd. % % %
Midea Electric Netherlands (II) B.V. 13.51 % % 13.51 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
21 Dec 2018


21.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
Postfach 43 12 69
86072 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.kuka.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

761703  21.12.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=761703&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KUKA
03:30pKUKA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
12/19With eye on China, Germany tightens foreign investment rules
RE
12/19With eye on China, Germany tightens foreign investment rules
RE
12/18Germany tightens rules to protect critical infrastructure - document
RE
12/16Germany plans to lower threshold for probes of foreign takeovers - Handelsbla..
RE
12/14Germany's Altmaier sees no disorderly Brexit, hopeful on U.S. trade ties
RE
11/27KUKA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financi..
EQ
11/27KUKA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarter..
EQ
11/26KUKA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Change in the Executive Board of KUKA Aktiengesellscha..
EQ
11/23KUKA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Possible Change in the Executive Board of KUKA Aktieng..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 453 M
EBIT 2018 178 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 115 M
Yield 2018 1,23%
P/E ratio 2018 23,03
P/E ratio 2019 17,42
EV / Sales 2018 0,67x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 2 196 M
Chart KUKA
Duration : Period :
Kuka Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUKA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 70,5 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter G. Mohnen Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Yan Min Gu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Siegfried Greulich Member-Supervisory Board
Carola Leitmeir Member-Supervisory Board
Walter Bickel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUKA-54.44%2 515
FANUC CORP-40.63%29 920
ATLAS COPCO-24.65%27 478
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES1.46%27 180
INGERSOLL-RAND2.09%22 367
PARKER HANNIFIN-26.91%19 306
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.