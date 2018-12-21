KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
12/21/2018 | 03:30pm CET
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
21.12.2018 / 15:28
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
Street:
Postfach 43 12 69
Postal code:
86072
City:
Augsburg Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900VPRFDDIN7BE119
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: Settlement of share purchase agreement
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Midea Group Co., Ltd. City of registered office, country: Foshan, China
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Midea Electric Netherlands (I) B.V. Midea Electric Netherlands (II) B.V.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 Dec 2018
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
94.55 %
0.00 %
94.55 %
39775470
Previous notification
94.55 %
13.51 %
94.55 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006204407
37605732
%
94.55 %
Total
37605732
94.55 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Midea Group Co., Ltd.
%
%
%
Guangdong Midea Electric Co., Ltd.
%
%
%
Midea Electric Netherlands (I) B.V.
81.04 %
%
81.04 %
Midea Group Co., Ltd.
%
%
%
Guangdong Midea Electric Co., Ltd.
%
%
%
Midea Electric Netherlands (II) B.V.
13.51 %
%
13.51 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
21 Dec 2018
21.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de