KUKA    KU2   DE0006204407

KUKA

(KU2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/15 06:54:39 am
36.1 EUR   +0.28%
KUKA : Gets Order From BMW for 5,000 Robots
DJ
06:06aPROVEN PARTNERS : KUKA wins major order from German car manufacturer for 5,000 robots
PU
04/08KUKA : Germany tightens rules on foreign takeovers
RE
KUKA : Gets Order From BMW for 5,000 Robots

04/15/2020 | 06:39am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

KUKA AG has got an order from German car maker BMW AG for about 5,000 robots to be used in new production lines and factories.

The German robotics maker, owned by Chinese electrical-appliance maker Midea Group Co., said Wednesday that the parties signed a framework agreement for the supply of various robot models. The agreement also includes other products, such as KUKA's linear units.

Financial details of the agreement weren't disclosed.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -3.14% 49.715 Delayed Quote.-29.78%
KUKA 0.56% 36.2 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 982 M
EBIT 2020 27,0 M
Net income 2020 -4,00 M
Debt 2020 62,6 M
Yield 2020 1,11%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
EV / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 1 432 M
Chart KUKA
Duration : Period :
Kuka Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUKA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 38,10  €
Last Close Price 36,00  €
Spread / Highest target 5,83%
Spread / Average Target 5,83%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter G. Mohnen Chief Executive Officer
Yan Min Gu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Pabst Chief Financial Officer
Wilfried Eberhardt Member-Supervisory Board & Chief Marketing Officer
Carola Leitmeir Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUKA-1.37%1 570
ATLAS COPCO AB-11.59%40 225
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.76%33 919
FANUC CORPORATION-1.82%27 108
FORTIVE CORPORATION-20.13%20 525
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-30.95%18 242
