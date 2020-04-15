KUKA : Gets Order From BMW for 5,000 Robots

By Pietro Lombardi

KUKA AG has got an order from German car maker BMW AG for about 5,000 robots to be used in new production lines and factories.

The German robotics maker, owned by Chinese electrical-appliance maker Midea Group Co., said Wednesday that the parties signed a framework agreement for the supply of various robot models. The agreement also includes other products, such as KUKA's linear units.

Financial details of the agreement weren't disclosed.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com