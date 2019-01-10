Kuka : Adjustment of Guidance for Fiscal Year 2018

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Zugspitzstrasse 140, 86165 Augsburg

- ISIN DE0006204407-

Listed on the following German stock exchanges: Frankfurt am Main and Munich

Market segment: Prime Standard

Disclosure of Inside Information in accordance with Article 17 MAR

On January 10, 2019, the Executive Board decided in the context of the preparation of the financial statements 2018 to re-adjust the Guidance communicated in October 2018 for Fiscal Year 2018 (sales revenues of approximately € 3.3 billion and EBIT-margin of approximately 4.5% before purchase price allocation, growth investments and reorganization costs). The reasons are primarily that the company is being affected by a stronger slowdown in the automotive and electronic industry in the fourth quarter 2018, ongoing uncertainties in the Chinese automation market and negative impacts from the project business.

According to current estimates, KUKA lowers its guidance for the sales revenues 2018 to approximately € 3.2 billion and the EBIT-margin 2018 to approximately 3.0% before purchase price allocation, growth investments and reorganization costs.

Augsburg, January 10, 2019

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board