KUKA (KU2)
Kuka : Adjustment of Guidance for Fiscal Year 2018

01/10/2019 | 05:24pm EST

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Zugspitzstrasse 140, 86165 Augsburg
- ISIN DE0006204407-
Listed on the following German stock exchanges: Frankfurt am Main and Munich
Market segment: Prime Standard
Disclosure of Inside Information in accordance with Article 17 MAR

On January 10, 2019, the Executive Board decided in the context of the preparation of the financial statements 2018 to re-adjust the Guidance communicated in October 2018 for Fiscal Year 2018 (sales revenues of approximately € 3.3 billion and EBIT-margin of approximately 4.5% before purchase price allocation, growth investments and reorganization costs). The reasons are primarily that the company is being affected by a stronger slowdown in the automotive and electronic industry in the fourth quarter 2018, ongoing uncertainties in the Chinese automation market and negative impacts from the project business.

According to current estimates, KUKA lowers its guidance for the sales revenues 2018 to approximately € 3.2 billion and the EBIT-margin 2018 to approximately 3.0% before purchase price allocation, growth investments and reorganization costs.

Augsburg, January 10, 2019
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board

Disclaimer

KUKA AG published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 22:23:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 335 M
EBIT 2018 169 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 235 M
Yield 2018 1,15%
P/E ratio 2018 24,49
P/E ratio 2019 18,52
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 2 335 M
Managers
NameTitle
Peter G. Mohnen Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Yan Min Gu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Siegfried Greulich Member-Supervisory Board
Carola Leitmeir Member-Supervisory Board
Walter Bickel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUKA15.55%2 698
FANUC CORP6.31%33 118
ATLAS COPCO7.55%30 608
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES1.92%28 097
INGERSOLL-RAND3.47%23 190
PARKER HANNIFIN3.96%20 680
