Kuka : Broman Group selects Swisslog as its automation partner

Broman Group selects Swisslog as its automation partner
Broman Group has appointed Swisslog to provide automation at its logistics center in Kerava, Finland. The new contract includes upgrading existing automation, the design and delivey of new automation and also Swisslog's modular software platform SynQ (WMS) to orchestrate the entire warehouse solution.
29 October 2019
The logistics center will be rolled out using a phased approach, with the first go-live in early 2020.
'The automation project is a substantial investment and will strengthen the company's strategy to develop logistics operations,' says Antti Tiitola, CEO of Broman Group.
'We are proud to be able to deliver this substantial automation installation in Finland for Broman Group, thus becoming a part of the company's great growth story,' says Ville Lukkari, Country Manager of Swisslog Finland.
About Broman Group
Broman Group Oy is a consolidated company that specializes in the sales of car and motorcycle spare parts and equipment, tools, boating and fishing equipment as well as domestic and leisure products. The origin of the Group dates back to 1965 when Väinö H. Broman founded a store selling motor cars and spare parts in Joensuu. Today, Broman Group employs over 1,700 professionals and is one of the leaders in its business in Finland. It serves its clients through Motonet, AD VaraosaMaailma, Finntest and AD-Turku. Broman Group founded Broman Logistics to function as an importer for the group. The logistics centres are situated near Helsinki.
Disclaimer
KUKA AG published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 08:06:01 UTC