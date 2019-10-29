Kuka : Broman Group selects Swisslog as its automation partner

Broman Group has appointed Swisslog to provide automation at its logistics center in Kerava, Finland. The new contract includes upgrading existing automation, the design and delivey of new automation and also Swisslog's modular software platform SynQ (WMS) to orchestrate the entire warehouse solution.

The logistics center will be rolled out using a phased approach, with the first go-live in early 2020.

'The automation project is a substantial investment and will strengthen the company's strategy to develop logistics operations,' says Antti Tiitola, CEO of Broman Group.

'We are proud to be able to deliver this substantial automation installation in Finland for Broman Group, thus becoming a part of the company's great growth story,' says Ville Lukkari, Country Manager of Swisslog Finland.