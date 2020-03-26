Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Kuka    KU2   DE0006204407

KUKA

(KU2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/26 03:19:58 am
28.225 EUR   -2.34%
03:14aKUKA : Financial year 2019
PU
03:03aKUKA : Intelligent, data-driven automation
PU
03/12PROVEN PARTNERS : KUKA wins major order from German car manufacturer for 5,000 robots
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kuka : Intelligent, data-driven automation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 03:03am EDT
Intelligent, data-driven automation

Swisslog equips IKEA Supply Malaysia with intelligent SynQ warehouse management system

26 March 2020

Swisslog, member of the KUKA Group, has received a further order from IKEA Supply (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd. The Swiss logistics automation specialist is equipping one of the largest distribution centers in the Asia Pacific region with the SynQ warehouse management system.

Just last year, Swisslog won a major order worth around 43 million euro from IKEA Supply Malaysia. That project comprises 215,000 pallet locations, 21 Vectura automated stacker cranes as well as the ProMove pallet conveyor system.

Now, the distribution center run by Inter IKEA at Pulau Indah in Selangor is once again turning to the automation expertise of Swisslog and is equipping the 95,000-square-meter center with the intelligent SynQ warehouse management system. Inter IKEA has selected Swisslog Malaysia for its local experience in implementing pallet warehouse solutions for major projects, its industry software expertise and its strong global reputation.

With the SynQ warehouse management software, Swisslog will deliver a fully integrated, end-to-end material handling automation solution for Inter IKEA. SynQ will become the central platform for the Malaysian IKEA distribution center, orchestrating the interaction of individual robots, warehouse technologies and people in order to provide highly effective order fulfillment processes. This enables workflow efficiency and productivity to be improved.

Dr. Christian Baur, CEO of Swisslog: 'I am proud that Inter IKEA and IKEA Supply Malaysia are trusting Swisslog with this major project. We place focus on supporting our customers in meeting their business goals. With our capabilities in covering the entire automation value chain with robotic and data-driven automated solutions that create exceptional value for businesses, we are convinced that we will continue to meet the long-term demands of IKEA, and we look forward to building on this relationship.'

'Another reason that we selected Swisslog as our automation partner is their advancements in data-driven automation solutions. The modular architecture of their intelligent SynQ software will help transform our data into usable intelligence in order to support us in analyzing and optimizing our warehouse performance. When this project is completed, IKEA Supply Malaysia will become the digital hub of advanced, automated intralogistics in this region,' says Antonio Machado, Project Manager at IKEA Supply Malaysia.

Download news

Disclaimer

KUKA AG published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 07:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KUKA
03:14aKUKA : Financial year 2019
PU
03:03aKUKA : Intelligent, data-driven automation
PU
03/12PROVEN PARTNERS : KUKA wins major order from German car manufacturer for 5,000 r..
PU
03/06KUKA : International Symposium on Robotics
AQ
03/05KUKA : secures contract worth millions in future-oriented market of electromobil..
PU
02/27ABB confirms profit goals for robotics division
RE
02/12KUKA : Robotic fast food counter primed to cook, serve up 100 orders an hour
AQ
01/27KUKA : Helmut Zodl appointed new member of KUKA Supervisory Board
PU
01/13More than 400,000 German jobs at risk in switch to electric cars - Handelsbla..
RE
2019KUKA : restructures subdivision in the Robotics segment
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 081 M
EBIT 2019 64,0 M
Net income 2019 5,00 M
Finance 2019 0,49 M
Yield 2019 1,04%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,37x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
Capitalization 1 150 M
Chart KUKA
Duration : Period :
Kuka Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUKA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 36,10  €
Last Close Price 28,90  €
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter G. Mohnen Chief Executive Officer
Yan Min Gu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Pabst Chief Financial Officer
Wilfried Eberhardt Member-Supervisory Board & Chief Marketing Officer
Carola Leitmeir Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUKA-20.82%1 246
ATLAS COPCO AB-20.72%33 842
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-20.14%30 016
FANUC CORPORATION6.08%24 758
INGERSOLL-RAND-42.21%18 312
FORTIVE CORPORATION-34.65%16 794
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group