Kuka : Intelligent, data-driven automation

Intelligent, data-driven automation
Swisslog equips IKEA Supply Malaysia with intelligent SynQ warehouse management system
26 March 2020
Swisslog, member of the KUKA Group, has received a further order from IKEA Supply (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd. The Swiss logistics automation specialist is equipping one of the largest distribution centers in the Asia Pacific region with the SynQ warehouse management system.
Just last year, Swisslog won a major order worth around 43 million euro from IKEA Supply Malaysia. That project comprises 215,000 pallet locations, 21 Vectura automated stacker cranes as well as the ProMove pallet conveyor system.
Now, the distribution center run by Inter IKEA at Pulau Indah in Selangor is once again turning to the automation expertise of Swisslog and is equipping the 95,000-square-meter center with the intelligent SynQ warehouse management system. Inter IKEA has selected Swisslog Malaysia for its local experience in implementing pallet warehouse solutions for major projects, its industry software expertise and its strong global reputation.
With the SynQ warehouse management software, Swisslog will deliver a fully integrated, end-to-end material handling automation solution for Inter IKEA. SynQ will become the central platform for the Malaysian IKEA distribution center, orchestrating the interaction of individual robots, warehouse technologies and people in order to provide highly effective order fulfillment processes. This enables workflow efficiency and productivity to be improved.
Dr. Christian Baur, CEO of Swisslog: 'I am proud that Inter IKEA and IKEA Supply Malaysia are trusting Swisslog with this major project. We place focus on supporting our customers in meeting their business goals. With our capabilities in covering the entire automation value chain with robotic and data-driven automated solutions that create exceptional value for businesses, we are convinced that we will continue to meet the long-term demands of IKEA, and we look forward to building on this relationship.'
'Another reason that we selected Swisslog as our automation partner is their advancements in data-driven automation solutions. The modular architecture of their intelligent SynQ software will help transform our data into usable intelligence in order to support us in analyzing and optimizing our warehouse performance. When this project is completed, IKEA Supply Malaysia will become the digital hub of advanced, automated intralogistics in this region,' says Antonio Machado, Project Manager at IKEA Supply Malaysia.
Disclaimer
KUKA AG published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 07:02:01 UTC