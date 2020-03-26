Kuka : Intelligent, data-driven automation

Swisslog, member of the KUKA Group, has received a further order from IKEA Supply (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd. The Swiss logistics automation specialist is equipping one of the largest distribution centers in the Asia Pacific region with the SynQ warehouse management system.

Just last year, Swisslog won a major order worth around 43 million euro from IKEA Supply Malaysia. That project comprises 215,000 pallet locations, 21 Vectura automated stacker cranes as well as the ProMove pallet conveyor system.

Now, the distribution center run by Inter IKEA at Pulau Indah in Selangor is once again turning to the automation expertise of Swisslog and is equipping the 95,000-square-meter center with the intelligent SynQ warehouse management system. Inter IKEA has selected Swisslog Malaysia for its local experience in implementing pallet warehouse solutions for major projects, its industry software expertise and its strong global reputation.