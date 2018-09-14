Log in
KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC. (KLIC)
Kulicke and Soffa Industries : & Soffa Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

09/14/2018

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) (“Kulicke & Soffa”, “K&S” or the “Company”), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared and authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made on October 15, 2018 to holders of record as of September 27, 2018.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices (www.kns.com).


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 889 M
EBIT 2018 168 M
Net income 2018 47,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 36,67
P/E ratio 2019 11,32
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,87x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,75x
Capitalization 1 666 M
Chart KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 32,6 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fusen Ernie Chen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Garrett E. Pierce Chairman
Lester A. Wong Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Legal Affairs
Brian R. Bachman Independent Director
Mui Sung Yeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC.1.34%1 666
ASML HOLDING7.75%78 909
FORTIVE CORPORATION19.56%29 786
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-18.31%24 129
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-24.69%23 688
QORVO13.06%9 230
