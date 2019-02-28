Log in
KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC.

(KLIC)
Kulicke and Soffa Industries : & Soffa Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

02/28/2019 | 09:10am EST

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) (“Kulicke & Soffa”, “K&S” or the “Company”), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared and authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made on April 15, 2019 to holders of record as of March 28, 2019.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices (www.kns.com).


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 617 M
EBIT 2019 48,1 M
Net income 2019 45,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 37,38
P/E ratio 2020 12,38
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,50x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,91x
Capitalization 1 541 M
Chart KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 28,5 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fusen Ernie Chen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Garrett E. Pierce Chairman
Lester A. Wong Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Legal Affairs
Brian R. Bachman Independent Director
Mui Sung Yeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC.16.28%1 541
ASML HOLDING17.88%78 279
FORTIVE CORPORATION20.77%27 288
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION31.13%27 040
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD28.04%22 939
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD--.--%8 826
