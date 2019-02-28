Kulicke and Soffa Industries : & Soffa Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) (“Kulicke & Soffa”,
“K&S” or the “Company”), announced today that its Board of Directors has
declared and authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of
common stock. The dividend payment will be made on April 15, 2019 to
holders of record as of March 28, 2019.
About Kulicke & Soffa
Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor
packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global
automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments.
As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with
market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has
expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and
organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly,
wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core
offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology
and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet
the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of
electronic devices (www.kns.com).
