Kulicke and Soffa Industries : & Soffa Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) (“Kulicke & Soffa”, “K&S” or the “Company”), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared and authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made on April 15, 2019 to holders of record as of March 28, 2019.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices (www.kns.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005069/en/