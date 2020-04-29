Kulicke and Soffa Industries : & Soffa Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
04/29/2020 | 10:01pm EDT
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) (“Kulicke & Soffa,” “K&S” or the “Company”), today announced financial results of its second fiscal quarter ended March 28, 2020. The Company reported second quarter net revenue of $150.7 million, net income of $11.9 million and non-GAAP net income of $13.7 million.
Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP
Fiscal Q2 2020
Change vs. Fiscal Q2 2019
Change vs. Fiscal Q1 2020
Net Revenue
$150.7 million
up 30.1%
up 4.4%
Gross Profit
$69.3 million
up 24.6%
down 1.6%
Gross Margin
46.0%
down 190 bps
down 280 bps
Income from Operations
$11.1 million
up 544%
down 17.2%
Operating Margin
7.3%
up 950 bps
down 200 bps
Net Income
$11.9 million
up 430.6%
down 11.9%
Net Margin
7.9%
up 1100 bps
down 150 bps
EPS – Diluted(a)
$0.19
up 480%
down 9.5%
(a)
GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net (loss) per share because it would be anti-dilutive. For the three months ended March 30, 2019, 0.8 million shares of restricted stock units and stock options were excluded due to the Company's net loss.
Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP
Fiscal Q2 2020
Change vs. Fiscal Q2 2019
Change vs. Fiscal Q1 2020
Income from Operations
$12.9 million
up 1175%
down 17.3%
Operating Margin
8.6%
up 970 bps
down 220 bps
Net Income
$13.7 million
up 6750%
down 12.7%
Net Margin
9.1%
up 890 bps
down 180 bps
EPS - Diluted
$0.22
NA
down 8.3%
A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also “Use of non-GAAP Financial Results” section.
Dr. Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to have severe health and economic effects throughout the world, and has created operational challenges for our business, our strong fundamental position and long-term efforts around business continuity planning have allowed us to continue pursuing an aggressive development roadmap while minimizing operational disruptions. We also remain focused on increasing production and driving market adoption of our new advanced packaging and advanced LED offerings."
The Company's manufacturing facility in China was impacted by a government-mandated shutdown but has returned to full capacity within the second fiscal quarter. Its other manufacturing facilities in Singapore and the Netherlands also remain at full capacity.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights
Net revenue of $150.7 million.
Gross margin of 46.0%.
Net income of $11.9 million or $0.19 per share; non-GAAP net income of $13.7 million or $0.22 per share.
Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, net of bank overdraft facility were $524.7 million as of March 28, 2020.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Outlook
The Company currently expects net revenue in the third fiscal quarter of 2020 ending June 27, 2020 to be approximately $140 million to $160 million. This outlook considers currently projected demand impacts of ongoing global semiconductor production disruptions, due to regional shelter-in-place and movement control orders.
Looking forward, Dr. Fusen Chen commented, "The current global environment remains very fluid and dynamic, but we continue to anticipate gradual demand improvements through our second fiscal half. We anticipate ongoing improvements in the general semiconductor, LED and memory markets."
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results
In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, goodwill impairment, costs associated with restructuring, income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company’s operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company’s period-to-period financial results and the Company’s overall performance to that of its competitors.
Management uses both U.S. GAAP metrics as well as non-GAAP operating income, operating margin, net income, net margin and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company’s reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibit.
About Kulicke & Soffa
Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.
Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa’s expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future (www.kns.com).
Caution Concerning Results and Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to the factors listed or discussed in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Current Report on Form 8-k filed April 29, 2020, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share and employee data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
Net revenue
$
150,741
$
115,908
$
295,038
$
273,116
Cost of sales
81,438
60,335
155,371
142,744
Gross profit
69,303
55,573
139,667
130,372
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
27,331
27,235
53,755
55,768
Research and development
29,067
29,577
57,359
59,380
Amortization of intangible assets
1,820
1,869
3,637
3,746
Restructuring
9
(643
)
426
(612
)
Total operating expenses
58,227
58,038
115,177
118,282
Income/(loss) from operations
11,076
(2,465
)
24,490
12,090
Other income (expense):
Interest income
2,675
3,865
5,514
7,691
Interest expense
(661
)
(254
)
(1,244
)
(505
)
Income before income taxes
13,090
1,146
28,760
19,276
Income tax expense
1,162
4,672
3,295
15,242
Share of results of equity-method investee, net of tax
40
29
100
72
Net income /(loss)
$
11,888
$
(3,555
)
$
25,365
$
3,962
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.19
$
(0.05
)
$
0.40
$
0.06
Diluted
$
0.19
$
(0.05
)
$
0.39
$
0.06
Cash dividends declared per share
$
0.12
$
0.12
$
0.24
$
0.24
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
63,679
65,930
63,675
66,530
Diluted
64,219
65,930
64,266
67,344
Three months ended
Six months ended
Supplemental financial data:
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
Depreciation and amortization
$
4,769
$
5,237
$
9,528
$
10,006
Capital expenditures
2,775
2,234
5,099
7,176
Equity-based compensation expense:
Cost of sales
183
160
415
310
Selling, general and administrative
2,695
2,330
5,430
5,255
Research and development
844
811
1,486
1,609
Total equity-based compensation expense
$
3,722
$
3,301
$
7,331
$
7,174
As of
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
Backlog of orders 1
$
136,353
$
89,439
Number of employees
2,929
2,747
1.
Represents customer purchase commitments. While the Company believes these orders are firm, they are generally cancellable by customers without penalty.
KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
As of
March 28, 2020
September 28, 2019
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
392,307
$
364,184
Short-term investments
248,000
229,000
Accounts and other receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $501 and $597, respectively
199,793
195,830
Inventories, net
106,178
89,308
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
24,149
15,429
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
970,427
893,751
Property, plant and equipment, net
55,647
72,370
Operating right-of-use assets
22,692
—
Goodwill
55,946
55,691
Intangible assets, net
39,757
42,651
Deferred tax assets
6,975
6,409
Equity investments
7,427
6,250
Other assets
2,027
2,494
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,160,898
$
1,079,616
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Short term debt
$
115,617
$
60,904
Accounts payable
50,530
36,711
Operating lease liabilities
5,236
—
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
78,296
64,533
Income taxes payable
12,358
12,494
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
262,037
174,642
Financing obligation
—
14,207
Deferred income taxes
33,690
32,054
Income taxes payable
74,469
80,290
Operating lease liabilities
18,550
—
Other liabilities
9,754
9,360
TOTAL LIABILITIES
398,500
310,553
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, no par value
532,912
533,590
Treasury stock, at cost
(365,095
)
(349,212
)
Retained earnings
604,013
594,625
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9,432
)
(9,940
)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
762,398
$
769,063
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,160,898
$
1,079,616
KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
14,055
$
27,334
$
39,083
$
83,335
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities
(131,466
)
138,962
(24,979
)
73,689
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
12,106
(25,176
)
14,258
(59,092
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
238
275
(239
)
257
Changes in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(105,067
)
141,395
28,123
98,189
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
497,374
277,942
364,184
321,148
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
392,307
$
419,337
$
392,307
$
419,337
Short-term investments
248,000
208,000
248,000
208,000
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
$
640,307
$
627,337
$
640,307
$
627,337
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Income from Operating
to Non-GAAP Income from Operation and Operating Margin
(in thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
December 28, 2019
Net revenue
$
150,741
$
115,908
$
144,297
U.S. GAAP income/(loss) from operations
11,076
(2,465
)
13,414
U.S. GAAP operating margin
7.3
%
(2.1
)%
9.3
%
Pre-tax non-GAAP items:
Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative
1,820
1,869
1,817
Restructuring
9
(643
)
417
Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations
$
12,905
$
(1,239
)
$
15,648
Non-GAAP operating margin
8.6
%
(1.1
)%
10.8
%
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and
U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
December 28, 2019
Net revenue
$
150,741
$
115,908
$
144,297
U.S. GAAP net income/(loss)
11,888
(3,555
)
13,477
U.S. GAAP net margin
7.9
%
(3.1
)%
9.3
%
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative
1,820
1,869
1,817
Restructuring
9
(643
)
417
Income tax expense- Tax Reform
—
2,499
—
Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items
(27
)
28
(51
)
Total non-GAAP adjustments
$
1,802
$
3,753
$
2,183
Non-GAAP net income
$
13,690
$
198
$
15,660
Non-GAAP net margin
9.1
%
0.2
%
10.9
%
U.S. GAAP net income per share:
Basic
0.19
(0.05
)
0.21
Diluted(a)
0.19
(0.05
)
0.21
Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b)
Basic
0.03
0.05
0.03
Diluted
0.03
0.05
0.03
Non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
$
0.22
$
—
$
0.24
Diluted(c)
$
0.22
$
—
$
0.24
(a)
GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net (loss) per share because it would be anti-dilutive. For the three months ended March 30, 2019, 0.8 million shares of restricted stock units and stock options were excluded due to the Company's net loss.
(b)
Non-GAAP adjustments per share includes amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring, income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items.
(c)
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options.