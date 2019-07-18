Log in
KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries : & Soffa Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call for 6PM EDT, August 1st, 2019

07/18/2019

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) (“Kulicke & Soffa”, “K&S” or the “Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, today announced a conference call is scheduled to discuss the Company's fiscal third quarter 2019 financial results, and its business outlook on Thursday August 1, 2019 at 6:00pm EDT. The Company will issue its third quarter 2019 results prior to the conference call.

To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast will also be available at investor.kns.com.

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through August 8th by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13692276. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices.


