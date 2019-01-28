Kulicke and Soffa Industries : & Soffa to Participate at IPC APEX EXPO 2019

Log in
01/28/2019 | 09:08am EST

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) (“Kulicke & Soffa”, “K&S” or the “Company”), announced today that it will be exhibiting at the IPC APEX EXPO 2019 trade show from January 29 through January 31, 2019.

Kulicke & Soffa will be showcasing its latest, highly-versatile, Electronic Assembly equipment which targets the most demanding, high-mix applications. It offers a Slim-Fit feeder increasing module capacity to 128 8mm feeders. The ergonomically designed feeders deliver improved system-level throughput, higher accuracy and reduced switching costs.

In addition, Kulicke & Soffa will be featuring its Hybrid with Horizontal Wafer Feeder that enables the combination of ultra-high-speed passive and active placement with high-accuracy flip-chip bonding directly from wafer. This solution is ideal for high-volume System-in-Package (SiP), flip-chip, die-attach and wafer-level-package manufacturing with placement accuracy up to 7µm @ 3 sigma.

“The evolution of smaller component placement in modules, substrates and PCB drives the requirement for finer pitch and high accuracy placements. K&S invests continually in feature and product development, delivering leading innovation and solutions directly addressing the critical challenges faced by our customers,” said Chan Pin Chong, Kulicke & Soffa’s Senior Vice President for EA/APMR & Wedge Bonder Business Units.

Customers can view these technical solutions at IPC APEX EXPO 2019 trade show in California, San Diego Convention Center, Booth Number 2949. K&S will also be featuring its iX-302 equipment along with other equipment forming the full SMT industry 4.0 (IPC-HERMES-9852) live production line at the Sails Pavilion, Booth Number 4434.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. (www.kns.com)


© Business Wire 2019
