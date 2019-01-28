Kulicke and Soffa Industries : & Soffa to Participate at IPC APEX EXPO 2019

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) (“Kulicke & Soffa”,
“K&S” or the “Company”), announced today that it will be exhibiting at
the IPC APEX EXPO 2019 trade show from January 29 through January 31,
2019.
Kulicke & Soffa will be showcasing its latest, highly-versatile,
Electronic Assembly equipment which targets the most demanding, high-mix
applications. It offers a Slim-Fit feeder increasing module capacity to
128 8mm feeders. The ergonomically designed feeders deliver improved
system-level throughput, higher accuracy and reduced switching costs.
In addition, Kulicke & Soffa will be featuring its Hybrid with
Horizontal Wafer Feeder that enables the combination of
ultra-high-speed passive and active placement with high-accuracy
flip-chip bonding directly from wafer. This solution is ideal for
high-volume System-in-Package (SiP), flip-chip, die-attach and
wafer-level-package manufacturing with placement accuracy up to 7µm @ 3
sigma.
“The evolution of smaller component placement in modules, substrates and
PCB drives the requirement for finer pitch and high accuracy placements.
K&S invests continually in feature and product development, delivering
leading innovation and solutions directly addressing the critical
challenges faced by our customers,” said Chan Pin Chong, Kulicke &
Soffa’s Senior Vice President for EA/APMR & Wedge Bonder Business Units.
Customers can view these technical solutions at IPC APEX EXPO 2019 trade
show in California, San Diego Convention Center, Booth Number 2949. K&S
will also be featuring its iX-302 equipment along with other
equipment forming the full SMT industry 4.0 (IPC-HERMES-9852) live
production line at the Sails Pavilion, Booth Number 4434.
About Kulicke & Soffa
Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor
packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global
automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments.
As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with
market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has
expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and
organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly,
wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core
offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology
and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet
the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of
electronic devices. (www.kns.com)
