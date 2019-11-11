Kulicke and Soffa Industries : & Soffa to Participate at Productronica 2019

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) (“Kulicke & Soffa”, “K&S” or “Company”) announced today that it will be participating at the Productronica 2019 trade show in Germany from November 12 through November 15, 2019.

Kulicke & Soffa will demonstrate the technological advancements of several new solutions designed to provide a new level of efficiency, quality and cost of ownership.

- The latest flexible Electronic Assembly machine provides high-accuracy placement, maximum versatility, as well as improved design and increased feeder capacity.

- The Asterion™ Ultrasonic Welder (UW) offers an expanded welding area with new robust pattern recognition capabilities and extremely tight process controls delivering heightened productivity, weld quality and reliability.

- Advanced process features such as real-time monitoring and diagnostics capabilities of the RAPID™ Pro, Gen-S Series of automatic wire bonder, will be demonstrated. Engineered for copper wire applications, this market-leading system ensures the best quality and efficiency.

- A 3D model demonstration of the LITEQ 500 lithography solution highlights how this dedicated step and repeat system delivers a new level of cost-of-ownership with increased flexibility and throughput.

Nelson Wong, Senior Vice President of K&S, stated, “Through collaboration with our customers, K&S remains dedicated to continual development, enhancement and broadening of our technology portfolio to deliver high-value, innovative solutions that address the industry’s challenges and push the boundaries of possibilities.”

Customers can see these technical solutions at the Productronica trade show in Munich, Germany, K&S booth #139 in Hall A2.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa’s expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future (www.kns.com).

