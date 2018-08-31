Kulicke and Soffa Industries : & Soffa to Participate at SEMICON Taiwan 2018

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) (“Kulicke & Soffa”,
“K&S” or the “Company”), announced today that it will be exhibiting at
the SEMICON Taiwan 2018 trade show in Taipei, Taiwan, from September 5
through 7, 2018.
Kulicke & Soffa will be showcasing its latest offering of solutions at
the SEMICON Taiwan 2018 trade show, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center,
Level 4 Booth #M540.
Asterion™ EV - Built on an architecture
delivering enhanced capability to address the industry’s growing and
changing wedge bonding applications. This single platform can handle a
multitude of interconnect materials such as large aluminum wire,
ribbon and interconnects for battery cells.
RAPID™ MEM – Delivers advanced process capabilities, real-time
monitoring and diagnostics to ensure the highest quality and efficient
assembly of memory and other high performance semiconductor packages.
ConnX™ Elite with RPM features – Real-time monitoring and
diagnostics further enhances the ConnX Elite value proposition and
ensures the best quality and most efficient assembly of low-pin count,
high-reliability semiconductor applications.
iStack™ W+ – Addressing the emerging trend of attaching
thinner die and substrates, the iStack™ W+ also provides a solution
for wafer-level die attach.
In addition, a wide range of consumables products such as a new
generation of hub blades for silicon wafer dicing (discrete, logic IC
and LCD driver); heavy copper and aluminum wire bonding wedges for
discrete components, power and hybrid modules; as well as new capillary
designed specifically for low-pin count packaging applications will also
be showcased.
Hoang Huy Hoang, Kulicke & Soffa’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales
& Services, said, “We are excited to share latest wide range of
equipment and consumables with customers. We expect these solutions will
provide the industry with better, faster and more accurate performance
and yield improvement."
About Kulicke & Soffa
Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor
packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global
automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments.
As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with
market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has
expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and
organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly,
wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core
offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology
and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet
the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of
electronic devices. (www.kns.com)
