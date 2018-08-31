Log in
KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC. (KLIC)
Kulicke and Soffa Industries : & Soffa to Participate at SEMICON Taiwan 2018

08/31/2018

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) (“Kulicke & Soffa”, “K&S” or the “Company”), announced today that it will be exhibiting at the SEMICON Taiwan 2018 trade show in Taipei, Taiwan, from September 5 through 7, 2018.

Kulicke & Soffa will be showcasing its latest offering of solutions at the SEMICON Taiwan 2018 trade show, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Level 4 Booth #M540.

  • Asterion™ EV - Built on an architecture delivering enhanced capability to address the industry’s growing and changing wedge bonding applications. This single platform can handle a multitude of interconnect materials such as large aluminum wire, ribbon and interconnects for battery cells.
  • RAPID™ MEM – Delivers advanced process capabilities, real-time monitoring and diagnostics to ensure the highest quality and efficient assembly of memory and other high performance semiconductor packages.
  • ConnX™ Elite with RPM features – Real-time monitoring and diagnostics further enhances the ConnX Elite value proposition and ensures the best quality and most efficient assembly of low-pin count, high-reliability semiconductor applications.
  • iStack™ W+ – Addressing the emerging trend of attaching thinner die and substrates, the iStack™ W+ also provides a solution for wafer-level die attach.

In addition, a wide range of consumables products such as a new generation of hub blades for silicon wafer dicing (discrete, logic IC and LCD driver); heavy copper and aluminum wire bonding wedges for discrete components, power and hybrid modules; as well as new capillary designed specifically for low-pin count packaging applications will also be showcased.

Hoang Huy Hoang, Kulicke & Soffa’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Services, said, “We are excited to share latest wide range of equipment and consumables with customers. We expect these solutions will provide the industry with better, faster and more accurate performance and yield improvement."

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. (www.kns.com)


© Business Wire 2018
