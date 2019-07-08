Kulicke and Soffa Industries : & Soffa to Participate at SEMICON West 2019 - Beyond Smart

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) (“Kulicke & Soffa”, “K&S” or the “Company”), announced today that it will be exhibiting at the SEMICON West 2019 trade show in San Francisco, California, July 9 through July 11, 2019.

For the first time, Kulicke & Soffa will exhibit Katalyst™, its fast and high-accuracy flip chip bonder. The Katalyst™ flip chip bonder further expands on the Company’s growing advanced packaging portfolio and is engineered with a unique bond head and flux design achieving new levels of productivity and yields. Its process control technology, incorporating advanced alignment methods and post-place vision systems, ensures high-placement accuracy.

In addition to Katalyst™, K&S will feature the latest Small Wire Bond Head designed for fast growing gold and aluminum wedge applications such as military and aerospace radio frequency (RF) devices, mobile phone tower RF amplifiers including 5G as well as LED and medical equipment. The robust bond head design increases UPH (Units per Hour), enhances production line automation, and extends flexibility supporting a wider range of wire sizes and interconnects.

Shubneesh Batra, Kulicke & Soffa’s Vice President of the Advanced Packaging Business Unit, said, “At K&S, we are aggressively developing new technological solutions to solve current and future industry challenges to directly address our customers’ evolving needs. In line with our broad capital equipment offerings, we continue to hold a high-standard for quality and reliability of our new and future solutions.”

Customers can visit K&S’s booth #5853 in the North Hall of the Moscone Center to discuss how K&S solutions address their specific technological needs.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. (www.kns.com)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190708005103/en/