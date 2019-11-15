KULR Technology to Showcase Battery Safety Solutions at NASA Aerospace Battery Workshop

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group , Inc. (OTCQB: KULR), (the “Company” or “KULR”), announced that it will share its breakthrough, space-tested battery safety solutions at the upcoming 2019 NASA Aerospace Battery Workshop in Huntsville, AL.

KULR is a development partner with NASA and has created several spaced-used thermal management and battery safety solutions including one that was recently selected to transport and store batteries onboard the International Space Station .

Among the solutions KULR will showcase is the thermal runaway shield (TRS), which has been shown in multiple tests to mitigate the impact of dangerous fires and explosions that can occur when lithium ion battery packs enter thermal runaway.

KULR will showcase the TRS and other solutions at:

TUESDAY through THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19 through 21, 2019

9:30am to 4:00pm CT (local)

2019 NASA Aerospace Battery Workshop

Holiday Inn Huntsville-Research Park

5903 University Dr.

Huntsville, AL 35806

“We are very proud of our company’s history and partnerships with NASA and honored to be able to work with them on the important issue of battery safety,” said Michael Mo, CEO of KULR. “We are regularly evolving and improving our testing tools and safety solutions and we look forward to sharing them with leaders at NASA and others who rely on safe, efficient battery technology.”

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company’s roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA deep space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com .

