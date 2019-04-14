Log in
Kumho Industrial : Asiana Airlines shares surge on report of parent group's stake sale

04/14/2019 | 09:35pm EDT

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares in South Korea's Asiana Airlines rose more than 25 percent on Monday after local media reported that its parent group had agreed to sell a stake in the country's No.2 airline.

Reports of the stake sale came after Asiana's creditors last week rejected a restructuring plan drawn up by parent Kumho Asiana Group.

Officials from Kumho Asiana Group and creditors have been negotiating a fresh restructuring plan since the initial proposal was turned down, two officials from a main creditor told Reuters.

The parent group is expected to submit a fresh revamp plan after affiliate Kumho Industrial, the top shareholder in Asiana, holds a board meeting on Monday, the officials said.

Shares of Kumho Industrial also jumped 25 percent.

The Korea Economic Daily said late Sunday that cash-strapped Kumho Asiana Group had reached an agreement to sell a stake in Asiana, surrendering to creditors' request for a better restructuring plan.

Kumho Industrial holds a 33.5 percent stake worth 385 billion won ($339 million) in Asiana at Friday's closing price.

Na Chul-hee, a spokesman for Kumho Asiana Group, said Kumho Industrial planned to hold a board meeting Monday morning, but did not provide further details.

South Korea's second-biggest carrier has been struggling to get its finances in order as it battles rising fuel costs and competition from low-cost carriers.

"This is going to be a hot deal, as many local conglomerates want to get into the airline business so there are expectations over a coveted takeover deal," said Lee Han-joon, an analyst at KTB Investment Securities.

($1 = 1,135.3000 won)

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Hayoung Choi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASIANA AIRLINES INC End-of-day quote.
KUMHO INDUSTRIAL CO LTD End-of-day quote.
