Kumho Petrochemical : 2020 2Q Earnings Release

Aug 7, 2020 2Q 2020 Earnings Release The business result for the 2nd quarter of 2020 is currently under the audit process, however this is presented purely for the purposes of investors' convenience. Hence, please be advised that some of the contents may be altered in the course of audit. Forecasts and projections contained in this material are based on current business environments and management strategies, so these may differ from the actual result upon changes and unaccounted variables. 2Q 2020 Business Results Divisional Results Appendix 2Q 2020 Business Results Income Statements (Unit: KRW bn) Classification 20.2Q 20.1Q QoQ 19.2Q YoY Sales 1,026.2 1,225.5 -16.3% 1,292.8 -20.6% Operating Profit 120.1 133.1 -9.8% 138.1 -13.0% (11.7%) (10.9%) (10.7%) EBITDA 169.0 182.1 -7.2% 186.5 -9.4% (16.5%) (14.9%) (14.4%) Pre-tax Income 126.6 139.0 -8.9% 149.7 -15.4% (12.3%) (11.3%) (11.6%) Net Income 99.8 127.5 -21.7% 115.2 -13.4% (9.7%) (10.4%) (8.9%) Equity Income 10.1 9.5 6.7% 10.4 -2.9% * Net Income is based on Controlling interests. Since the business related with Electronic Chemicals has been disposed in 20.1Q, it is classified as discontinued operations, and the financials of same term of last year have been rewritten. 1 2Q 2020 Business Results Balance Sheet (Unit: KRW bn) Classification 20.2Q 19 Change (End) Asset 4,667.2 4,538.0 2.8% (Cash and (491.3) (127.8) (284.4%) equivalents) Liabilities 1,897.7 1,908.4 -0.6% (Debt) (1,186.2) (1,104.0) (7.4%) Shareholder's 2,769.5 2,629.6 5.3% Equity Liabilities/ 68.5% 72.6% -4.1%p Equity (%) Financial Ratios Classification 20.2Q 19 Change (End) Debt/Equity 42.8 % 42.0% 0.8%p Net Debt 25.1% 37.1% -12.0%p /Equity Interest Coverage 16.3 8.4 7.9 Ratio (x) ROE 16.8% 11.8% 5.0%p ROA 9.9% 6.4% 3.4%p 2 Divisional Results & Outlook Synthetic Rubbers 36.1% of total sales 2Q Earnings Review Reduction in sales volume and revenue caused by reduced utilization rate of tire companies and weak demand due to COVID19.

Secure profitability of NB Latex by increasing demand for hygiene products. 3Q Outlook BD: The price is forecasted to be rebound due to

high usage of light feed cracking and reduced supply in the region.

high usage of light feed cracking and reduced supply in the region. Demand recovery is expected due to restart of tire companies. Sales (Unit: KRW bn) 499.9 485.8 469.3 455.2 369.9 19.2Q 19.3Q 19.4Q 20.1Q 20.2Q 3 Divisional Results & Outlook Synthetic Resins 24.4% of total sales 2Q Earnings Review Maintain profitability due to strong demand for food packaging/disposable PS and ABS for home appliances. 3Q Outlook SM: Despite strong demand, the price is forecasted to be strong due to reduced operations in the region.

Expected to see an increase in selling prices and profitability caused by the improved demand in automotive/home appliance market. Sales (Unit: KRW bn) 311.6 292.1 285.7 276.2 250.5 19.2Q 19.3Q 19.4Q 20.1Q 20.2Q 4 Divisional Results & Outlook Others 39.5% of total sales 2Q Earnings Review Phenol derivatives: Improvement in profitability due to strong spreads of main products.

Energy: Decline in sales and profitability caused by a drop in the electricity price (SMP) and annual shutdown. 3Q Outlook Phenol derivatives: The product price is forecasted to be weak by increasing phenol supply and easing acetone supply in the region.

Energy: Sales and profitability will be improved after maintenance. Sales (Unit: KRW bn) 481.3 454.3 470.5 55.4 442.1 45.2 36.5 61.5 59.4 405.8 48.4 Others 46.2 31.5 46.9 41.3 30.2 Energy 28.8 33.6 32.5 17.0 Specialty Chemicals Phenol Derivatives 357.9 346.7 319.2 306.8 309.0 19.2Q 19.3Q 19.4Q 20.1Q 20.2Q 5 APPENDIX Quarterly Performance (Unit: KRW bn) 2019 2020 Classification 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total Sales 1,270.7 1,292.8 1,220.0 1,185.7 4,969.2 1,225.5 1,026.2 2,251.7 Operating 143.5 138.1 68.7 15.9 366.2 133.1 120.1 253.2 Profit Net Interest 14.7 15.2 15.3 3.8 49.0 13.0 6.4 19.4 Expense Equity 10.2 10.4 11.3 7.1 39.0 9.5 10.1 19.6 Income Pre-tax 142.8 149.7 68.8 16.6 377.8 139.0 126.6 265.6 Income Net 113.9 115.2 47.6 17.9 294.6 127.5 99.8 227.3 Income Net Income is based on Controlling interests.

Since the business related with Electronic Chemicals has been disposed in 20.1Q, it is classified as discontinued operations, and the financials of same term of last year have been rewritten. 6 APPENDIX Production Capacity (KKPC) Classification Product Capa Unit Note SBR 256,000 B HBR 290,000 R LBR 48,000 S-SBR 63,000 NdBR 60,000 Synthetic NBR 87,000 MT/Y Rubbers HSR 10,000 NB Latex 580,000 Completion of Expansion 60,000MT/Y, 2H, '20 SB Latex 82,800 SBS 93,000 Completion of Expansion 45,000MT/Y, 2H, '20 Total 1,569,800 PS 239,000 ABS 250,000 Synthetic SAN/Pwd 181,000 MT/Y Resins EPS 80,000 PPG 144,000 Total 894,000 Specialty Antioxidants 83,900 MT/Y Completion of Expansion Chemicals 4,900MT/Y, 1H, '20 Energy Steam 1,710 T/H Electricity 300 MWH Ulsan 90,000 BD Yeosu 147,000 MT/Y Total 237,000 7 APPENDIX Production Capacity (Affiliates) Classification Product Capa Unit Note Phenol 680,000 Acetone 420,000 Completion of AR(Acetone recycle) Expansion 56,000MT/Y, 1Q, '21 Kumho MIBK 60,000 Cumene 900,000 P&B MT/Y BPA 450,000 Chemicals Completion of Expansion 45,000MT/Y, 2Q, '19 Epoxy Resin 207,000 Completion of LER(III) Revamping 20,000MT/Y, 3Q, '21 Total 2,717,000 Kumho MDI 410,000 Completion of Expansion 60,000MT/Y, 2H, '19 Mitsui MT/Y Aniline 20,000 Chemicals Total 430,000 Kumho EP(D)M 220,000 TPV/KEPA 12,000 MT/Y Polychem Total 232,000 8 APPENDIX Sales Breakdown & Export Share by Region Synthetic Rubbers Domestic Export 13% 87% S.E.Asia 55% China 23% America 7% Europe 7% S.W.Asia 6% Others 2% Synthetic Resins Domestic Export 35% 65% China 41% Africa 16% S.W.Asia 12% S.E.Asia 12% Europe 12% America 7% 9 APPENDIX Investment Shares & Asset available for sale Asset available for sale Asiana Airlines 11.0% Daewoo E&C 3.4% KDB Life Insurance 0.4% Major Shareholder 24.8% KKPC Treasury Stock 18.4% Investments in Affiliates Kumho P&B Chemicals 100.0% Kumho Mitsui Chemicals 50.0% Kumho Polychem 50.0% Kumho Terminal & Logistics 100.0% Korea Energy Power Plants 96.1% As of 30 th June, 2020. based on common shares 10 Attachments Original document

