KUNGSLEDEN AB    KLED   SE0000549412

KUNGSLEDEN AB (KLED)
10/09 10:14:59 am
65.15 SEK   +1.48%
Invitation to Kungsleden’s presentation of the interim period January - September 2018 on October 24th at 8:30 am (CET)

10/09/2018 | 09:53am CEST

On October 24th, 2018 at 7:00 am (CET) Kungsleden AB (publ) will publish the interim report for the period January - September 2018.

Accordingly, Kungsleden invites investors, asset managers, financial analysts and the press to a presentation where CEO, Biljana Pehrsson och CFO, Magnus Jacobson will comment on the third quarter.

The report will be published at 7:00 am and can be accessed by clicking the link:

https://www.kungsleden.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

Follow the presentation via telephone conference or audio broadcast at 08.30 am

The presentation will be held in English and accessed via telephone conference or audio broadcast at:

https://www.kungsleden.se/interim-presentation

Telephone conference dial in:

SE: +46 8 566 426 66

UK: +44 2 030 089 815

No pre-registration is required. After the presentation a recording of the webcast will be available at

https://www.kungsleden.se/en/

Media

Journalists wanting longer, individual interviews should contact Marie Mannholt by no later than a few days prior to the presentation.

For more information, please contact:

Marie Mannholt, Head of Communications and Marketing- och marknadschef | 46 (0 9 8 503 052 20 | marie.mannholt@kungsleden.se

Detta pressmeddelande finns tillgängligt på svenska på www.kungsleden.se/pressmeddelanden

The information was provided for public release on Oct 9, 2018 at 7:00 a.m.

Kungsleden is a long term property-owner that provides attractive, functional premises that enrich people's working days. We create value by owning, managing and developing offices and other commercial properties in Stockholm and Sweden's other growth regions. A large portion of our properties belong to attractively located clusters where we also engage in the development of the whole area. Kungsleden's goal is to deliver an attractive total return on our properties and for our shareholders. Kungsleden is listed on NASDAQ Nordic Large Cap.

Disclaimer

Kungsleden AB published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 07:52:02 UTC
