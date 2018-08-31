Log in
Kungsleden : The first groundbreaking for Östersund’s new custody

08/31/2018 | 01:17pm CEST
31 AUG 13:00

Today, the first groundbreaking was made to officially mark the construction start of the new custody in Östersund. The groundbreaking was jointly made by Biljana Pehrsson, CEO at Kungsleden and Björn Myrberg, CFO at The Correctional Care Center, together with Cathrin Ahlgren, manager at The Correctional Care Center in the north region.

Kungsleden (publ) has previously signed a lease agreement with the Correctional Care Center concerning a new custody and probational facilities in Östersund, covering 3 000 sq.m. with room for 14 detention cells. The new building will be built within the Karlslund 5:2 property in central Östersund, in one of Kungsleden's clusters, and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2019.

In the property Karlslund 5:2 there are already several agencies and organization tenants such as Police, Prosecutors, Emergency Services, SOS Alarm, Customs, Ambulance and Health Care Advisory along with The Swedish Social Insurance Agency, which at year end will extended their lease agreement for another six years. All tenants are part of Trygghetens Hus a co-location which has the task of providing security and service for the citizens.

"We are very excited to start the construction of a new and modern custody and probational facilities for The Correctional Care Center, that will accommodate their future needs", says Biljana Pehrsson CEO at Kungsleden.

For more information, please contact:

Sophie Löfving, Projekt Manager at Kungsleden | +46 8 503 052 84 | sophie.lofving@kungsleden.se

Per Englund, Asset Manager Östersund | +46 706 742 828 | per.englund@kungsleden.se

Detta pressmeddelande finns tillgängligt på svenska på www.kungsleden.se/pressmeddelanden

The information was provided for public release on August 31, 2018 at 1:00 p.m.

Kungsleden is a long term property-owner that provides attractive, functional premises that enrich people's working days. We create value by owning, managing and developing offices and other commercial properties in Stockholm and Sweden's other growth regions. A large portion of our properties belong to attractively located clusters where we also engage in the development of the whole area. Kungsleden's goal is to deliver an attractive total return on our properties and for our shareholders. Kungsleden is listed on NASDAQ Nordic Large Cap.

Disclaimer

Kungsleden AB published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 11:16:08 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 2 387 M
EBIT 2018 1 806 M
Net income 2018 1 750 M
Debt 2018 16 590 M
Yield 2018 3,31%
P/E ratio 2018 8,13
P/E ratio 2019 12,52
EV / Sales 2018 13,4x
EV / Sales 2019 12,8x
Capitalization 15 387 M
Managers
NameTitle
Biljana Pehrsson Chief Executive Officer
Charlotte Elisabeth Axelsson Chairman
Eric Magnus Jacobson Chief Financial Officer
Maria Masuch Head-Information Technology
Charlotta Wikström Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUNGSLEDEN AB18.82%1 687
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP0.73%47 856
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-9.27%44 294
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-0.79%35 037
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-20.56%32 724
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-17.32%26 711
