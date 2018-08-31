Kungsleden : The first groundbreaking for Östersund’s new custody

31 AUG 13:00

Today, the first groundbreaking was made to officially mark the construction start of the new custody in Östersund. The groundbreaking was jointly made by Biljana Pehrsson, CEO at Kungsleden and Björn Myrberg, CFO at The Correctional Care Center, together with Cathrin Ahlgren, manager at The Correctional Care Center in the north region.

Kungsleden (publ) has previously signed a lease agreement with the Correctional Care Center concerning a new custody and probational facilities in Östersund, covering 3 000 sq.m. with room for 14 detention cells. The new building will be built within the Karlslund 5:2 property in central Östersund, in one of Kungsleden's clusters, and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2019.

In the property Karlslund 5:2 there are already several agencies and organization tenants such as Police, Prosecutors, Emergency Services, SOS Alarm, Customs, Ambulance and Health Care Advisory along with The Swedish Social Insurance Agency, which at year end will extended their lease agreement for another six years. All tenants are part of Trygghetens Hus a co-location which has the task of providing security and service for the citizens.

"We are very excited to start the construction of a new and modern custody and probational facilities for The Correctional Care Center, that will accommodate their future needs", says Biljana Pehrsson CEO at Kungsleden.

