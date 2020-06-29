Kungsleden publ : Invitation to Kungsleden's presentation of interim report for January–June 2020

29 JUN 08:00

On Wednesday, 8 July 2020, at 7:00 a.m. (CEST), Kungsleden AB (publ) will publish its interim report for January-June 2020. The interim report will be presented via telephone conference and audio broadcast at 8:45 a.m. (CEST)

Kungsleden invites investors, asset managers, financial analysts and the press to a presentation of the interim report, where CEO Biljana Pehrsson and Deputy CEO/CFO Ylva Sarby Westman will comment on the report.

The report will be published at 7:00 a.m. and will be available to download at

https://www.kungsleden.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

Follow the presentation via telephone conference or audio broadcast at 8.45 a.m.

The presentation will be held in English via a telephone conference or audio broadcast at

https://www.kungsleden.se/en/investors/calendar/2020/Release-of-Interim-report-january-june-2020/

Telephone numbers for the conference:

SE: +46850558375

UK: +443333009263

US: +18332498403

No advance notification is necessary. As of 8:00 a.m., the presentation will be available at

https://www.kungsleden.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

After the presentation, a recording of the webcast will be available at www.kungsleden.se

Media

Journalists who would like to hold individual interviews are requested to contact Anna Trane no later than a few days prior to the presentation.

For more information, please contact:

Anna Trane, Head of Corporate Communications, Kungsleden |+46 708 84 74 69| anna.trane@kungsleden.se

About Kungsleden. We are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people a better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 31 March 2020, we owned 209 properties with total value of SEK 38,912 m. Kungsleden (KLED) is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. Read more at www.kungsleden.se