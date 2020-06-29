Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Kungsleden AB (publ)    KLED   SE0000549412

KUNGSLEDEN AB (PUBL)

(KLED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kungsleden publ : Invitation to Kungsleden's presentation of interim report for January–June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 02:20am EDT

29 JUN 08:00

On Wednesday, 8 July 2020, at 7:00 a.m. (CEST), Kungsleden AB (publ) will publish its interim report for January-June 2020. The interim report will be presented via telephone conference and audio broadcast at 8:45 a.m. (CEST)

Kungsleden invites investors, asset managers, financial analysts and the press to a presentation of the interim report, where CEO Biljana Pehrsson and Deputy CEO/CFO Ylva Sarby Westman will comment on the report.

The report will be published at 7:00 a.m. and will be available to download at

https://www.kungsleden.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

Follow the presentation via telephone conference or audio broadcast at 8.45 a.m.

The presentation will be held in English via a telephone conference or audio broadcast at

https://www.kungsleden.se/en/investors/calendar/2020/Release-of-Interim-report-january-june-2020/

Telephone numbers for the conference:

SE: +46850558375

UK: +443333009263

US: +18332498403

No advance notification is necessary. As of 8:00 a.m., the presentation will be available at

https://www.kungsleden.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

After the presentation, a recording of the webcast will be available at www.kungsleden.se

Media

Journalists who would like to hold individual interviews are requested to contact Anna Trane no later than a few days prior to the presentation.

For more information, please contact:

Anna Trane, Head of Corporate Communications, Kungsleden |+46 708 84 74 69| anna.trane@kungsleden.se

About Kungsleden. We are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people a better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 31 March 2020, we owned 209 properties with total value of SEK 38,912 m. Kungsleden (KLED) is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. Read more at www.kungsleden.se

Disclaimer

Kungsleden AB published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 06:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KUNGSLEDEN AB (PUBL)
02:20aKUNGSLEDEN PUBL : Invitation to Kungsleden's presentation of interim report for ..
PU
02:01aKUNGSLEDEN PUBL : Invitation to Kungsleden's presentation of interim report for ..
AQ
06/15KUNGSLEDEN PUBL : awarded land allocation in Västberga
AQ
05/27KUNGSLEDEN PUBL : signs six new lease contracts in Kista
AQ
05/25KUNGSLEDEN PUBL : announces an updated base prospectus for its Medium-Term Note ..
AQ
05/19KUNGSLEDEN PUBL : leases another 1,500 sq.m. to schools in Trollhättan
AQ
05/19KUNGSLEDEN PUBL : leases 3,000 sq.m. in major padel initiative in Umeå
AQ
05/12KUNGSLEDEN PUBL : to modernise 3,600 sq.m. for Nelly in Borås
AQ
04/23KUNGSLEDEN PUBL : Annual General Meeting
PU
04/23KUNGSLEDEN PUBL : Annual General Meeting
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 513 M 270 M 270 M
Net income 2020 921 M 98,9 M 98,9 M
Net Debt 2020 18 322 M 1 969 M 1 969 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Yield 2020 4,02%
Capitalization 15 245 M 1 628 M 1 638 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart KUNGSLEDEN AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Kungsleden AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUNGSLEDEN AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 87,17 SEK
Last Close Price 69,80 SEK
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Biljana Pehrsson Chief Executive Officer
Charlotte Elisabeth Axelsson Chairman
Ylva Sarby Westman Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Linda Frölén Finance Director
Maria Masuch Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUNGSLEDEN AB (PUBL)-29.07%1 628
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-16.39%37 296
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-19.44%34 562
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.66%29 546
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-22.29%27 741
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-21.63%27 231
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group