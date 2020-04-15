Kungsleden publ : Invitation to Kungsleden's presentation of the first quarter 2020

15 APR 08:00

On Thursday, 23 April 2020, at 7:00 a.m. (CET), Kungsleden AB (publ) will publish its interim report for January-March 2020.

Accordingly, Kungsleden invites investors, asset managers, financial analysts and the press to a presentation of the interim report, where CEO Biljana Pehrsson and CFO Magnus Jacobsson will comment on the first quarter.

The report will be published at 7:00 a.m. and will be available to download at www.kungsleden.se/financialreports

Follow the presentation via telephone conference or audio broadcast at 8:45 a.m.

The presentation will be held in English via a telephone conference or audio broadcast at

https://www.kungsleden.se/en/investors/calendar/2020/kungsleden-presents-its-first-quarter-2020/

Telephone numbers for the conference:

SE: +46851999383

UK: +443333009031

US: +18335268397

No advance notification is necessary. As of 8:00 a.m., the presentation will be available at

https://www.kungsleden.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

After the presentation, a recording of the webcast will be available at https://www.kungsleden.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

Media

Journalists who would like to hold individual interviews are requested to contact Anna Trane no later than a few days prior to the presentation.

For more information, please contact:

Anna Trane, Head of Corporate Communications, Kungsleden |+46 708 84 74 69| anna.trane@kungsleden.se

