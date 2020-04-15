Log in
Kungsleden publ : Invitation to Kungsleden's presentation of the first quarter 2020

04/15/2020 | 02:13am EDT

15 APR 08:00

On Thursday, 23 April 2020, at 7:00 a.m. (CET), Kungsleden AB (publ) will publish its interim report for January-March 2020.

Accordingly, Kungsleden invites investors, asset managers, financial analysts and the press to a presentation of the interim report, where CEO Biljana Pehrsson and CFO Magnus Jacobsson will comment on the first quarter.

The report will be published at 7:00 a.m. and will be available to download at www.kungsleden.se/financialreports

Follow the presentation via telephone conference or audio broadcast at 8:45 a.m.

The presentation will be held in English via a telephone conference or audio broadcast at

https://www.kungsleden.se/en/investors/calendar/2020/kungsleden-presents-its-first-quarter-2020/

Telephone numbers for the conference:

SE: +46851999383

UK: +443333009031

US: +18335268397

No advance notification is necessary. As of 8:00 a.m., the presentation will be available at

https://www.kungsleden.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

After the presentation, a recording of the webcast will be available at https://www.kungsleden.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

Media

Journalists who would like to hold individual interviews are requested to contact Anna Trane no later than a few days prior to the presentation.

For more information, please contact:

Anna Trane, Head of Corporate Communications, Kungsleden |+46 708 84 74 69| anna.trane@kungsleden.se

About Kungsleden. We are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people a better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 31 December 2019, we owned 209 properties with total value of SEK 38,310 m. Kungsleden (KLED) is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. Read more at www.kungsleden.se

Disclaimer

Kungsleden AB published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 06:12:11 UTC
