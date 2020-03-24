Kunlun Energy : 2019 Net Profit Rose on Stronger Gas Business

By Martin Mou



Kunlun Energy Co.'s net profit for 2019 rose 20% on higher contributions from its natural-gas sales and pipeline businesses.

Net profit was 5.55 billion yuan ($785.8 million) while revenue grew 7.4% to CNY113.31 billion, the Chinese energy company said late Tuesday.

Increases in net profits from natural-gas sales and pipeline helped offset lower earnings from its LNG as well as exploration-and-production operations, Kunlun said.

The company said the coronavirus pandemic may affect its business operations and it's still evaluating the impact.

For 2020, one priority of Kunlun is to expand its city-gas retail business.

The company proposed a final dividend of CNY0.263 per share compared with CNY0.23 a share for 2018.

