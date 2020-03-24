Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Kunlun Energy Company Limited    135   BMG5320C1082

KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(135)
Kunlun Energy : 2019 Net Profit Rose on Stronger Gas Business

03/24/2020 | 08:15pm EDT

By Martin Mou

Kunlun Energy Co.'s net profit for 2019 rose 20% on higher contributions from its natural-gas sales and pipeline businesses.

Net profit was 5.55 billion yuan ($785.8 million) while revenue grew 7.4% to CNY113.31 billion, the Chinese energy company said late Tuesday.

Increases in net profits from natural-gas sales and pipeline helped offset lower earnings from its LNG as well as exploration-and-production operations, Kunlun said.

The company said the coronavirus pandemic may affect its business operations and it's still evaluating the impact.

For 2020, one priority of Kunlun is to expand its city-gas retail business.

The company proposed a final dividend of CNY0.263 per share compared with CNY0.23 a share for 2018.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 131 B
EBIT 2019 15 716 M
Net income 2019 6 808 M
Debt 2019 15 238 M
Yield 2019 8,78%
P/E ratio 2019 4,22x
P/E ratio 2020 3,84x
EV / Sales2019 0,34x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
Capitalization 29 613 M
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Qi Zhao Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Xiao Ling Chairman
Yong Miao Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Xiao Feng Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Sing Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-2.29%3 830
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED3.00%26 101
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED5.53%10 897
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED1.47%9 752
ITALGAS SPA-19.73%3 701
ONE GAS, INC.-27.73%3 586
