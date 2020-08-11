Kunlun Energy : Notice of Board Meeting

(Stock Code: 00135.HK)

Notice of Board Meeting

This is to announce that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Kunlun Energy Company Limited (the "Company") will be held on Tuesday 25 August 2020 for the purpose of, among other matters, announcing the interim results of the Company and considering the declaration of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

The Directors of the Company as at the date of this announcement are:

Chairman & Executive Director : Mr. Ling Xiao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director : Mr. Zhao Yongqi Executive Director : Mr. Zhou Yuanhong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director : Mr. Miao Yong Independent Non-Executive Directors : Dr. Liu Xiao Feng, Mr. Sun Patrick and Mr. Tsang Yok Sing Jasper

By Order of the Board

Kunlun Energy Company Limited

Cheng Cheng

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 11 August 2020