End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/10
6.34 HKD   -2.31%
12:04aKUNLUN ENERGY : Notice of Board Meeting
PU
07/24PipeChina to take on $56 billion of pipelines to boost network access
RE
07/23PipeChina to take on $56 billionn of pipelines to boost network access
RE
News 
News

Kunlun Energy : Notice of Board Meeting

08/11/2020 | 12:04am EDT

(Stock Code: 00135.HK)

Notice of Board Meeting

This is to announce that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Kunlun Energy Company Limited (the "Company") will be held on Tuesday 25 August 2020 for the purpose of, among other matters, announcing the interim results of the Company and considering the declaration of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

The Directors of the Company as at the date of this announcement are:

Chairman & Executive Director

:

Mr. Ling Xiao

Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director

:

Mr. Zhao Yongqi

Executive Director

:

Mr. Zhou Yuanhong

Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director

:

Mr. Miao Yong

Independent Non-Executive Directors

: Dr. Liu Xiao Feng,

Mr. Sun Patrick and

Mr. Tsang Yok Sing Jasper

By Order of the Board

Kunlun Energy Company Limited

Cheng Cheng

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 11 August 2020

Disclaimer

Kunlun Energy Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 04:03:01 UTC
