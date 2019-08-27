Kunlun Energy 1st Half Net Profit Rises 1.6% on Better Gas Sales

By Yifan Wang

Kunlun Energy Co. (0135.HK) said its net profit for the first half of the year edged up 1.6% on the back of growth in its natural gas business.

Net profit for the January-to-June period was 3.14 billion China yuan ($438.3 million), compared with CNY3.09 billion in the same period last year, the Chinese company said.

Revenue grew 8.0% from a year earlier to CNY53.54 billion as its sales of natural gas rose, it said, adding total gas sales volume during the period increased 20% on year.

