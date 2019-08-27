Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Kunlun Energy Company Ltd

KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD

(0135)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/27
6.61 HKD   +2.01%
09:38pKunlun Energy 1st Half Net Profit Rises 1.6% on Better Gas Sales
DJ
06/13KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/19KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD : Annual results
CO
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Kunlun Energy 1st Half Net Profit Rises 1.6% on Better Gas Sales

0
08/27/2019 | 09:38pm EDT

By Yifan Wang

Kunlun Energy Co. (0135.HK) said its net profit for the first half of the year edged up 1.6% on the back of growth in its natural gas business.

Net profit for the January-to-June period was 3.14 billion China yuan ($438.3 million), compared with CNY3.09 billion in the same period last year, the Chinese company said.

Revenue grew 8.0% from a year earlier to CNY53.54 billion as its sales of natural gas rose, it said, adding total gas sales volume during the period increased 20% on year.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD 2.01% 6.61 End-of-day quote.-20.17%
PETROCHINA COMPANY 0.49% 6.1 End-of-day quote.-15.81%
TOTAL 0.29% 43.965 Real-time Quote.-4.80%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.01% 7.15864 Delayed Quote.4.33%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.01% 7.1622 Delayed Quote.4.00%
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 137 B
EBIT 2019 16 742 M
Net income 2019 7 296 M
Debt 2019 12 443 M
Yield 2019 4,89%
P/E ratio 2019 7,77x
P/E ratio 2020 6,75x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,41x
Capitalization 57 148 M
Chart KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD
Duration : Period :
Kunlun Energy Company Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 9,71  HKD
Last Close Price 6,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 72,7%
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Qi Zhao Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Xiao Ling Chairman
Yong Miao Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Xiao Feng Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Sing Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD-20.17%7 152
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.-5.19%33 482
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD22.39%11 906
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD15.59%10 347
UGI CORP-9.39%8 428
ITALGAS SPA14.33%5 136
