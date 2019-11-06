Log in
KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.

Kura Oncology Announces Upcoming Presentation at ASH Annual Meeting

11/06/2019

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that an abstract related to the Company’s lead drug candidate, tipifarnib, has been accepted for oral presentation at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which will be held from December 7-10, 2019 in Orlando. The following abstract was published today and is now available on the ASH website at www.hematology.org.

Proof of Concept for Tipifarnib in Relapsed or Refractory Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma (AITL) and CXCL12+ Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL): Preliminary Results from an Open-Label, Phase 2 Study (Abstract # 468)
Session Name: 624. Hodgkin Lymphoma and T/NK Cell Lymphoma—Clinical Studies: Novel Therapies in Peripheral T-cell Lymphomas
Session Date: Sunday, December 8, 2019
Session Time: 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. ET
Presentation Time: 1:15 pm ET
Room: Orange County Convention Center, Valencia D (W415D)

A copy of the presentation will be available on Kura's website at www.kuraoncology.com following presentation at the meeting.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura’s lead drug candidate is tipifarnib, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor, for which the Company is conducting a registration-directed trial in recurrent or metastatic patients with HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinomas. In addition, tipifarnib is being evaluated in multiple other Phase 2 clinical trials in solid tumor and hematologic indications. Kura’s pipeline also includes KO-947, an ERK inhibitor, and KO-539, a menin-MLL inhibitor, both of which are currently in Phase 1 dose-escalation trials. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

Contacts

Company:
Pete De Spain
Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
(858) 500-8803
pete@kuraoncology.com

Investors:
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
Westwicke ICR
(858) 356-5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Media:
Jason Spark
Managing Director
Canale Communications
(619) 849-6005
jason@canalecomm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -69,5 M
Net income 2019 -65,0 M
Finance 2019 78,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -9,31x
P/E ratio 2020 -8,08x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 393x
Capitalization 672 M
