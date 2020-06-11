Kura Oncology to Participate in JMP Securities Hematology & Oncology Forum

Log in
06/11/2020 | 07:31am EDT

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced its participation in the JMP Securities Hematology & Oncology Forum (Virtual). Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:40 a.m. ET / 7:40 a.m. PT. The virtual forum will be held from June 18-19, 2020.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com, with an archived replay available for 30 days following the event.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of two wholly owned small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura’s most advanced drug candidate is tipifarnib, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor currently in a registration-directed trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The Company’s pipeline is also highlighted by KO-539, a potent and selective inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A(MLL) protein-protein interaction currently in a Phase 1/2A clinical trial, KOMET-001, in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

Contacts

Company:
Pete De Spain
Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
(858) 500-8803
pete@kuraoncology.com

Investors:
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
Westwicke ICR
(858) 356-5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Media:
Jason Spark
Managing Director
Canale Communications
(619) 849-6005
jason@canalecomm.com

Primary Logo


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -85,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,41x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 951 M 951 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kura Oncology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 24,38 $
Last Close Price 17,01 $
Spread / Highest target 64,6%
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Troy E. Wilson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kathleen Ford Chief Operating Officer
Marc Edward Grasso Chief Financial & Business Officer
Bridget A. Martell Chief Medical Officer
Mollie Leoni Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.23.71%951
GILEAD SCIENCES18.61%96 675
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS25.30%71 130
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS61.55%61 601
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.23.57%26 592
GENMAB A/S32.20%19 450
