Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kura Oncology, Inc.    KURA

KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.

(KURA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kura Oncology to Present at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 07:31am EDT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced its participation at the 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference. Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present an overview of the company on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2:20 p.m. ET / 11:20 a.m. PT. The virtual conference will be held from August 11-12, 2020.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com, with an archived replay available for 30 days following the event.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of two wholly owned, small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura’s most advanced drug candidate is tipifarnib, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor currently in a registration-directed trial (AIM-HN) in patients with recurrent or metastatic HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The Company’s pipeline is also highlighted by KO-539, a potent and selective inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A(MLL) protein-protein interaction currently in a Phase 1/2A clinical trial (KOMET-001) in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

Contacts

Company:
Pete De Spain
Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
(858) 500-8803
pete@kuraoncology.com

Investors:
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
Westwicke ICR
(858) 356-5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Media:
Jason Spark
Managing Director
Canale Communications
(619) 849-6005
jason@canalecomm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.
07:31aKura Oncology to Present at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference
GL
07/30Kura Oncology to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
06/26KURA ONCOLOGY, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
06/12KURA ONCOLOGY : to Participate in JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Forum
AQ
06/11Kura Oncology to Participate in JMP Securities Hematology & Oncology Forum
GL
05/29KURA ONCOLOGY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/29Kura Oncology Reports Overall Survival Data from Phase 2 Trial of Tipifarnib ..
GL
05/13KURA ONCOLOGY : Announces Three Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ASCO20 Vi..
AQ
05/11KURA ONCOLOGY : Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Option..
AQ
05/08Kura Oncology Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Optio..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -85,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 79,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,52x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 919 M 919 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 128x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kura Oncology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 24,75 $
Last Close Price 16,93 $
Spread / Highest target 65,4%
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Troy E. Wilson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kathleen Ford Chief Operating Officer
Marc Edward Grasso Chief Financial & Business Officer
Bridget A. Martell Chief Medical Officer
Mollie Leoni Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.23.13%919
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.10.39%87 217
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS27.66%70 523
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS71.83%64 189
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.71.63%37 214
GENMAB A/S52.01%23 205
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group