Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kura Sushi USA, Inc.    KRUS

KURA SUSHI USA, INC.

(KRUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kura Sushi USA to Participate at the BMO Capital Markets Virtual 15th Annual Farm to Market Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 07:01am EDT

IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: KRUS), a fast-growing technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that it will participate at the BMO Capital Markets Virtual 15th Annual Farm to Market Conference. Kura’s virtual fireside chat will begin at 10:40 AM ET on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Investors and interested parties may access this live virtual fireside chat from our corporate website at www.kurasushi.com under the investor relations section.

About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 25 locations in five states. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 400 restaurants and 35 years of brand history. For more information, please visit www.kurasushi.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ron Viener or Fitzhugh Taylor
(657) 333-4010
investor@kurausa.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KURA SUSHI USA, INC.
07:01aKura Sushi USA to Participate at the BMO Capital Markets Virtual 15th Annual ..
GL
04/23More U.S. companies return payroll loans after new Treasury guidance
RE
04/22KURA SUSHI USA, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/15KURA SUSHI USA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
04/14KURA SUSHI USA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
04/14KURA SUSHI USA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Op..
AQ
04/14Kura Sushi USA Provides Business Update Related to COVID-19 and Announces Fis..
GL
04/08Kura Sushi USA to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on April 14,..
GL
03/18KURA SUSHI USA, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/13KURA SUSHI USA, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 55,5 M
EBIT 2020 -11,8 M
Net income 2020 -10,7 M
Finance 2020 17,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,2x
P/E ratio 2021 -60,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,04x
EV / Sales2021 1,36x
Capitalization 130 M
Chart KURA SUSHI USA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KURA SUSHI USA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 23,50  $
Last Close Price 15,62  $
Spread / Highest target 92,1%
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hajime Uba Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Manabu Kamei Chief Operating Officer & Director
Koji Shinohara Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Seitaro Ishii Independent Director
Shintaro Asako Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KURA SUSHI USA, INC.-38.62%130
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-10.66%131 267
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.11.57%25 934
YUM BRANDS-16.61%25 283
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.2.00%18 434
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-18.14%15 668
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group