Kureha : Business Report 2019

R&D Innovation:

The Source of Our Competitiveness

pride ourselves on our expertise in polymer engineering and processing as well as organic synthesis and carbon materials development. These technologies provide the base for the development of our original innovative materials and products. We are constantly adding and fusing new ideas to these accumulated technologies, and in the spirit of "if it doesn't exist, let's create it," each day we pursue technology solutions that only Kureha can provide to meet unmet needs.

Originality and Quality to Answer Global Needs:

The Growth Potential in Global Markets

Kureha's overseas sales had reached 30% of total revenue in FY2018. Along with exports from Japan, we have production, processing and sales locations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, France, the U.K., China, Vietnam and Australia, enabling an effective response to needs in overseas markets. With continued growth expected in newly emerging countries and many other regions, we are taking active and strategic steps to expand sales of highly competitive products in line with the needs of overseas markets, whether for advanced materials, chemicals, or plastic products.

Maximizing Earnings & Diversifying Risks:

The Path to Sustainable Growth

innovative products and services are broadly based but highly specialized, supporting a wide range of industries, including electrical and electronic-appliances, automotive, agriculture, medicine and energy. We maximize earnings and diversify risk through broad-based business development in promising growth fields such as the environment, energy, health and lifestyle. We continuously optimize our portfolio to align with shifting market needs while securing our earnings path.