KUREHA CORP

(4023)
Kureha : Business Report 2019

08/07/2019

Business Report 2019

Year ended March 31, 2019

The Pursuit of Excellence

Kureha Corporation Business Report 2019 01

Building on Core Strengths

Kureha Corporation is a manufacturer of highly originative specialty chemicals and plastics that leverages proprietary technologies to develop products in the fields of advanced materials, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and packaging materials. Since its establishment in 1944, Kureha has utilized its strengths in technology and innovation to provide a wide range of solutions suited to the market needs of each era.

Today, this corporate DNA drives Kureha to always pursue originality and excellence in harmony with the environment, and consistently create products that bring value to customers and society.

Corporate Philosophy

To be a company supporting an ever-changing society. To be a company that changes society for the better. We formulated our Corporate Identity to reflect our vision for Kureha.

  • We treasure people and the natural environment.
  • We constantly evolve through innovation.
  • We contribute to society by developing beneficial products.

The Pursuit of

Excellence

Contents

01

Profile

22

Corporate Governance

35 •

Consolidated Statements of

02

At a Glance

26

Management Team

Changes in Equity

03

Consolidated Financial Highlights

27

Consolidated Financial Summary

37 •

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

04

President's Message

28

Management Discussion and Analysis

38 •

Notes to Consolidated Financial

08

Kureha Medium-Term Management Plan

32

Consolidated Statements of

Statements

80 •

Major Subsidiaries and Affiliates

12

Business Updates

Financial Position

81 •

Investor Information

14

Review of Operations

34

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss

18

Research & Development

34

Consolidated Statements of

Comprehensive Income

20

CSR

R&D Innovation:

The Source of Our Competitiveness

pride ourselves on our expertise in polymer engineering and processing as well as organic synthesis and carbon materials development. These technologies provide the base for the development of our original innovative materials and products. We are constantly adding and fusing new ideas to these accumulated technologies, and in the spirit of "if it doesn't exist, let's create it," each day we pursue technology solutions that only Kureha can provide to meet unmet needs.

Originality and Quality to Answer Global Needs:

The Growth Potential in Global Markets

Kureha's overseas sales had reached 30% of total revenue in FY2018. Along with exports from Japan, we have production, processing and sales locations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, France, the U.K., China, Vietnam and Australia, enabling an effective response to needs in overseas markets. With continued growth expected in newly emerging countries and many other regions, we are taking active and strategic steps to expand sales of highly competitive products in line with the needs of overseas markets, whether for advanced materials, chemicals, or plastic products.

Maximizing Earnings & Diversifying Risks:

The Path to Sustainable Growth

innovative products and services are broadly based but highly specialized, supporting a wide range of industries, including electrical and electronic-appliances, automotive, agriculture, medicine and energy. We maximize earnings and diversify risk through broad-based business development in promising growth fields such as the environment, energy, health and lifestyle. We continuously optimize our portfolio to align with shifting market needs while securing our earnings path.

Kureha Corporation Business Report 2019 01

At a Glance

FY2018 Revenue by Segment

Advanced Materials

¥45,749 million

30.8%

Specialty Chemicals

¥27,309 million

FY201818.4%

Revenue

¥148,265 million

Specialty Plastics

¥45,148 million

30.5%

Construction and Other Operations

¥12,415 million

¥17,643 million

8.4%

11.9%

(Construction)

(Other Operations)

02 Kureha Corporation Business Report 2019

Business Areas

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Kureha Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Years ended March 31, 2019 (FY2018) and 2018 (FY2017)

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

FY2018

FY2017

FY2018

For the year:

Advanced Plastics

Carbon Fibers & Products

Battery Materials

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Chemicals

Revenue

¥

148,265

¥

147,329

Operating profit

17,172

12,973

Profit attributable to owners

13,933

9,697

of parent

Capital expenditure

13,174

9,768

Depreciation and amortization

10,310

9,898

Research and development

5,270

4,962

expenses

Year-end:

Total assets

¥

247,352

¥

242,281

Total equity attributable to

160,551

150,193

owners of parent

Interest-bearing debt

39,018

48,089

Yen

Amounts per share:

Basic profit per share

¥

679.55

¥

507.48

Owners' equity per share

7,922.58

7,271.67

Percent

Ratios:

$1,335,848

154,724

125,539

118,700

92,893

47,488

$2,228,599

1,446,542

351,550

U.S. dollars

$ 6.12

71.38

Household Products

Packaging Materials

Synthetic Fiber Products

Engineering & Construction

Environment Management

Transport/Warehousing

Profit attributable to owners

9.4%

6.6%

of parent to revenue

Return on equity

9.0

7.1

Return on assets

7.1

5.3

Owner's equity ratio

64.9

62.0

Notes: 1. For convenience only, U.S. dollar amounts have been translated from Japanese yen at the rate of ¥110.99 to US$1, the rate of exchange prevailing on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2019.

  1. Return on equity = Profit attributable to owners of parent/Shareholders' equity × 100
  2. Return on assets = Profit before tax/Total assets × 100
  3. Owner's equity ratio = Owner's equity/Total liabilities and equity

Revenue

Operating Profit

Profit Attributable to

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

Owners of Parent

(Millions of yen) (Left scale)

Basic Profit per Share

(Yen) (Right scale)

160,000

20,000

15,000

1,000

12,000

800

120,000

15,000

9,000

600

80,000

10,000

6,000

400

40,000

5,000

3,000

200

0

0

0

0

(FY)

2017

2018

(FY)

2017

2018

(FY)

2017

2018

Kureha Corporation Business Report 2019 03

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Kureha Corporation published this content on 08 August 2019
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 157 B
EBIT 2020 23 450 M
Net income 2020 20 900 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,60%
P/E ratio 2020 9,00x
P/E ratio 2021 7,98x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,84x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 132 B
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yutaka Kobayashi President & Representative Director
Michihiro Sato Director, Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Tadashi Sagawa Director, Head-Administration & Internal Audit
Yoshio Noda Director, GM-Administration & Accounting
Osamu Tosaka Independent Outside Director
