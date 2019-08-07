Kureha : Business Report 2019

Kureha Corporation is a manufacturer of highly originative specialty chemicals and plastics that leverages proprietary technologies to develop products in the fields of advanced materials, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and packaging materials. Since its establishment in 1944, Kureha has utilized its strengths in technology and innovation to provide a wide range of solutions suited to the market needs of each era.
Today, this corporate DNA drives Kureha to always pursue originality and excellence in harmony with the environment, and consistently create products that bring value to customers and society.
Corporate Philosophy
To be a company supporting an ever-changing society. To be a company that changes society for the better. We formulated our Corporate Identity to reflect our vision for Kureha.
We treasure people and the natural environment.
We constantly evolve through innovation.
We contribute to society by developing beneficial products.
The Pursuit of
Excellence
Contents
01
•
Profile
22
•
Corporate Governance
35 •
Consolidated Statements of
02
•
At a Glance
26
•
Management Team
Changes in Equity
03
•
Consolidated Financial Highlights
27
•
Consolidated Financial Summary
37 •
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
04
•
President's Message
28
•
Management Discussion and Analysis
38 •
Notes to Consolidated Financial
08
•
Kureha Medium-Term Management Plan
32
•
Consolidated Statements of
Statements
80 •
Major Subsidiaries and Affiliates
12
•
Business Updates
Financial Position
81 •
Investor Information
14
•
Review of Operations
34
•
Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss
18
•
Research & Development
34
•
Consolidated Statements of
Comprehensive Income
20
•
CSR
R&D Innovation:
The Source of Our Competitiveness
pride ourselves on our expertise in polymer engineering and processing as well as organic synthesis and carbon materials development. These technologies provide the base for the development of our original innovative materials and products. We are constantly adding and fusing new ideas to these accumulated technologies, and in the spirit of "if it doesn't exist, let's create it," each day we pursue technology solutions that only Kureha can provide to meet unmet needs.
Originality and Quality to Answer Global Needs:
The Growth Potential in Global Markets
Kureha's overseas sales had reached 30% of total revenue in FY2018. Along with exports from Japan, we have production, processing and sales locations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, France, the U.K., China, Vietnam and Australia, enabling an effective response to needs in overseas markets. With continued growth expected in newly emerging countries and many other regions, we are taking active and strategic steps to expand sales of highly competitive products in line with the needs of overseas markets, whether for advanced materials, chemicals, or plastic products.
Maximizing Earnings & Diversifying Risks:
The Path to Sustainable Growth
innovative products and services are broadly based but highly specialized, supporting a wide range of industries, including electrical and electronic-appliances, automotive, agriculture, medicine and energy. We maximize earnings and diversify risk through broad-based business development in promising growth fields such as the environment, energy, health and lifestyle. We continuously optimize our portfolio to align with shifting market needs while securing our earnings path.
At a Glance
FY2018 Revenue by Segment
Advanced Materials
¥45,749 million
30.8%
Specialty Chemicals
¥27,309 million
FY201818.4%
Revenue
¥148,265 million
Specialty Plastics
¥45,148 million
30.5%
Construction and Other Operations
¥12,415 million
¥17,643 million
8.4%
11.9%
(Construction)
(Other Operations)
Business Areas
Consolidated Financial Highlights
Kureha Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Years ended March 31, 2019 (FY2018) and 2018 (FY2017)
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
FY2018
FY2017
FY2018
For the year:
Advanced Plastics
Carbon Fibers & Products
Battery Materials
Agrochemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Industrial Chemicals
Revenue
¥
148,265
¥
147,329
Operating profit
17,172
12,973
Profit attributable to owners
13,933
9,697
of parent
Capital expenditure
13,174
9,768
Depreciation and amortization
10,310
9,898
Research and development
5,270
4,962
expenses
Year-end:
Total assets
¥
247,352
¥
242,281
Total equity attributable to
160,551
150,193
owners of parent
Interest-bearing debt
39,018
48,089
Yen
Amounts per share:
Basic profit per share
¥
679.55
¥
507.48
Owners' equity per share
7,922.58
7,271.67
Percent
Ratios:
$1,335,848
154,724
125,539
118,700
92,893
47,488
$2,228,599
1,446,542
351,550
U.S. dollars
$ 6.12
71.38
Household Products
Packaging Materials
Synthetic Fiber Products
Engineering & Construction
Environment Management
Transport/Warehousing
Profit attributable to owners
9.4%
6.6%
of parent to revenue
Return on equity
9.0
7.1
Return on assets
7.1
5.3
Owner's equity ratio
64.9
62.0
Notes: 1. For convenience only, U.S. dollar amounts have been translated from Japanese yen at the rate of ¥110.99 to US$1, the rate of exchange prevailing on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2019.
Return on equity = Profit attributable to owners of parent/Shareholders' equity × 100
Return on assets = Profit before tax/Total assets × 100
Owner's equity ratio = Owner's equity/Total liabilities and equity
Revenue
Operating Profit
Profit Attributable to
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
Owners of Parent
(Millions of yen) (Left scale)
Basic Profit per Share
(Yen) (Right scale)
160,000
20,000
15,000
1,000
12,000
800
120,000
15,000
9,000
600
80,000
10,000
6,000
400
40,000
5,000
3,000
200
0
0
0
0
(FY)
2017
2018
(FY)
2017
2018
(FY)
2017
2018
