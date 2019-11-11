Kureha : FY2019 Interim Report

Revenue declined in Advanced Materials and Specialty Chemicals
Higher core operating profit driven by Advanced Materials and Specialty Plastics, despite lower agrochemical volumes in Specialty Chemicals
Operating profit up on higher core operating profit coupled with a ¥1.5bn bargain purchase gain related to newly consolidated subsidiary
(Vs. Guidance) *Revised in August 2019
Revenue down on weaker-than- expected performances in Advanced Materials and Specialty Chemicals while Other Operations improved
Higher operating profit led by lower raw materials and fuel costs, delayed spending of expenses and a discount purchase gain related to new subsidiary
FY2019 1H Overview: YOY Analysis
Performance by Segment: FY2019 1H vs. FY2018 1H
4
(billions of yen)
Revenue
22.6
21.1
22.8 22.9
…FY2018 1H
…FY2019 1H
14.1 11.7
8.1 8.5
5.0 5.4
Advanced
Specialty
Specialty
Construction
Other
Operations
Materials
Chemicals
Plastics
Operating profit
3.4 3.7
2.7
2.1
0.7
1.0
Advanced
Specialty
Specialty
Materials
Chemicals
Plastics
…FY2018 1H …FY2019 1H
0.1
0.4
0.8 1.1
Other
Construction Operations
Factors attributing to operating profit (vs. FY2018 1H)
AM: Improved profit for PVDF and PGA
SC: Lower agrochemical fungicides volumes
SP: Increased profit for home products more than offsetting a decline in packaging materials
CO: Higher construction volumes in the private sector
Higher industrial waste treatment volumes and a discount purchase gain related to new subsidiary
5
FY2019 1H Overview: YOY Analysis
FY2018 1H
AM
SC
SP
CO
OO
Total
Revenue
22.6
14.1
22.8
5.0
8.1
72.5
Segment operating profit
0.7
2.1
3.4
0.1
0.8
7.1
Intersegment adjustment
-0.1
Other income
0.2
Other expenses
0.2
Operating profit
7.1
Finance income
0.4
Finance costs
0.2
Profit before income tax
7.3
Profit for the period
5.3
FY2019 1H
AM
SC
SP
CO
OO
Total
Revenue
21.1
11.7
22.9
5.4
8.5
69.6
Segment operating profit
2.7
1.0
3.7
0.4
1.1
8.9
Intersegment adjustment
-0.1
Other income
1.6
…
Other expenses
0.2
Operating profit
10.2
Finance income
0.3
Finance costs
0.4
Profit before income tax
10.1
Profit for the period
8.4
(billions of yen)
Gain on discount purchase related to newly consolidated subsidiary: ¥1.5bn
6
FY2019 1H Overview: vs. Guidance
FY2019 1H Actual vs. Guidance
(billions of yen)
Revenue
Operating profit
24.0
23.5 22.9
…FY2019 1H Guidance
3.5 3.7
…FY2019 1H Guidance
21.1
…FY2019 1H Actual
…FY2019 1H Actual
2.7
14.0
11.7
2.0
1.7
8.5
8.0
0.8 1.1
1.0
5.5
5.4
0.2 0.4
Advanced
Specialty
Specialty
Construction
Other
Advanced
Specialty
Specialty
Construction
Other
Materials
Chemicals
Plastics
Operations
Materials
Chemicals
Plastics
Operations
Factors attributing to operating profit (vs. guidance)
AM: Improved PVDF product mix and improved profit for PGA
SC: Delayed delivery of agrochemicals to 2H period
SP: Delayed spending of expenses related to home products (to be spent in 2H)
CO: Delayed spending of expenses (to be spent in 2H)
Higher industrial waste treatment volumes
7
FY2019 1H Overview: vs. Guidance
FY2019 1H Guidance
AM
SC
SP
CO
OO
Total
Revenue
24.0
14.0
23.5
5.5
8.0
75.0
Segment operating profit
2.0
1.7
3.5
0.2
0.8
8.2
Intersegment adjustment
0.0
Other income
0.0
Other expenses
0.2
Operating profit
8.0
Finance income
0.3
Finance costs
0.3
Profit before income tax
8.0
Profit for the period
6.1
FY2019 1H Actual
AM
SC
SP
CO
OO
Total
Revenue
21.1
11.7
22.9
5.4
8.5
69.6
Segment operating profit
2.7
1.0
3.7
0.4
1.1
8.9
Intersegment adjustment
-0.1
Other income
1.6
…
Other expenses
0.2
Operating profit
10.2
Finance income
0.3
Finance costs
0.4
Profit before income tax
10.1
Profit for the period
8.4
(billions of yen)
Gain on discount purchase related to newly consolidated subsidiary:¥1.5bn
FY2019 1H Segment Performance:
8
Advanced Materials
(billions of yen)
FY2018
FY2019
Change
1H
1H
YOY%
Advanced Materials
Advanced plastics
14.5
13.7
-6%
Carbon products
3.2
3.1
-3%
Other
4.8
4.3
-11%
Revenue
22.6
21.1
-7%
Operating Profit
0.7
2.7
301%
Vs. FY2018 1H
FY2019 1H
Revenue
Operating Profit
Guidance
Advanced plastics
16.2
Revenue declined on lower sales
volumes of PGA stock shapes, despite
3.0
steady growth of PGA frac plugs, PVDF
4.8
and PPS; operating profit improved by
PVDF and PGA
24.0
Carbon products
Revenue and operating profit down on
2.0 lower carbon fiber volumes despite continued full-capacity production
(Vs. Guidance)
Revenue
Operating Profit
Higher operating profit resulting from improved PVDF product mix and improved profit in PGA business
FY2019 1H Segment Performance:
9
Specialty Chemicals
(billions of yen)
FY2018
FY2019
1H
1H
Specialty Chemicals
Agrochemicals
4.6
2.3
Pharmaceuticals
2.4
2.4
Industrial chemicals
3.9
3.6
Other
3.1
3.3
Revenue
14.1
11.7
Operating Profit
2.1
1.0
Vs. FY2018 1H
Change FY2019 1H
Revenue
Operating Profit
YOY%
Guidance
Agrochemicals
-49%
3.8
Revenue and operating profit declined
on lower fungicides volumes
0%
2.6
Pharmaceuticals
-8%
3.8
Performed on par with prior year
Industrial chemicals
5%
3.8
Revenue and profit reduced by lower
-17%
14.0
organic and inorganic chemicals
volumes
-53%
1.7
(Vs. Guidance)
Revenue
Operating Profit
Delivery of agrochemicals postponed to 2H period
FY2019 1H Segment Performance:
10
Specialty Plastics
(billions of yen)
FY2018
FY2019
1H
1H
Specialty Plastics
Home products
10.5
11.3
Fishing lines
1.5
1.6
Packaging materials
8.2
7.3
Other
2.6
2.8
Revenue
22.8
22.9
Operating Profit
3.4
3.7
Vs. FY2018 1H
Change FY2019 1H
Revenue
Operating Profit
YOY%
Guidance
Home products & Fishing lines
8%
11.5
Revenue and operating profit increased
on volume growth of New Krewrap (food
5%
1.5
wrap film) and Seaguar (fishing lines)
-11%
7.6
Packaging materials
Revenue and profit down on lower
6%
2.9
multilayer shrink film volume
1%
23.5
8%
3.5
(Vs. Guidance)
Revenue
Operating Profit
Revenue down in Packaging materials and Home products; operating profit up due to the spending of expenses deferred to 2H period in Home products
FY2019 1H Segment Performance:
11
Construction
(billions of yen)
Construction
Construction
Consolidation adjustments
Revenue
Operating Profit
FY2018 FY2019
1H 1H
8.1 9.6
-3.1-4.2
5.0 5.4
0.1 0.4
Vs. FY2018 1H
Change FY2019 1H
Revenue
Operating Profit
YOY% Guidance
Construction
Higher revenue and operating profit
18%9.4 propelled by construction projects in private sector
-3.9
8%
5.5
(Vs. Guidance)
250%
0.2
Revenue
Operating Profit
Revenue reduced by lower sales in private sector; operating profit up due to delayed spending of expenses to 2H period
FY2019 1H Segment Performance:
12
Other Operations
(billions of yen)
Vs. FY2018 1H
FY2018
FY2019
Change FY2019 1H
Revenue
Operating Profit
1H
1H
YOY% Guidance
Other Operations
Environmental engineering
Logistics
Hospital operation
Other
Consolidation adjustments
Revenue
Operating Profit
5.3
5.8
9%
4.1
4.1
-1%
1.8
2.0
13%
1.0
1.1
16%
-4.1
-4.4
--
8.1
8.5
5%
0.8
1.1
43%
Environmental engineeringRevenue and operating profit increased
5.6 on higher industrial waste treatment volume and as a result of business
4.1 consolidation
1.8Logistics
1.1 Revenue down, operating profit up
Hospital operation
-4.6 Revenue up, operating profit on par with prior year
8.0
0.8 (Vs. Guidance)
Revenue
Operating Profit
Better-than-expectedperformance in Environmental engineering
Financial Position
Assets
Mar. 31
Sept. 30
Change
2019
2019
Cash and cash equivalents
6.0
7.4
1.4
Trade and other receivables
30.7
25.8
-4.9
Inventories
38.3
42.1
3.8
Other current assets
3.7
4.2
0.4
Total current assets
78.8
79.6
0.8
Property, plant and equipment
117.6
125.5
8.0
Intangible assets
1.1
1.1
-0.0
Investments and other assets
49.9
49.1
-0.9
13
Liabilities and Equity
(billions of yen)
Mar. 31
Sept. 30
Change
2019
2019
Trade and other payables
24.0
18.7
-5.3
Interest-bearing debt
39.0
48.9
9.9
Provisions
6.8
7.2
0.3
Other liabilities
15.3
14.7
-0.6
Total liabilities
85.2
89.6
4.4
Shareholders' equity
18.2
18.2
--
Capital surplus
15.0
15.0
--
Less: Treasury stock
-3.7
-6.8
-3.1
Retained earnings
122.4
131.8
9.5
Other components of equity
8.7
5.8
-2.9
Non-controlling interests
1.6
1.6
-0.0
Total non-current assets
168.6
175.6
7.1
Total assets
247.4
255.2
7.9
Total equity
162.2
165.6
3.4
Total liabilities and equity
247.4
255.2
7.9
Notes to the statement of financial position as of March 31, 2019 and other supplementary information
Impacts of business merger with Himeyuri Total Work: Current assets: +¥2.2bn, Property, plant and equipment: +¥5.5bn,
Other non-current assets: +¥0.8bn, Interest-bearing debt: +¥4.9bn, Provision: +¥1bn
Impacts of changes in accounting policy (IFR,16 'Lease'): Property, plant and equipment: +¥2.5bn, Interest-bearing debt: +¥2.6bn
Ratio of equity attributable to owners of Kureha to total assets: 64.9% (as of Mar. 31, 2019), 64.3% (as of Sept. 30, 2019)
Treasury stock acquired during the first six months of FY2019 (April 1 through September 30, 2019: 460,200 shares valued at ¥3.095 million
14
Cash Flow
(billions of yen)
FY2018
FY2019
Change
1H
1H
Profit before income tax
7.3
10.1
2.8
Depreciation
5.0
6.0
1.1
Other
-1.9
-9.6
-7.6
Cash flow from operating activities
10.3
6.6
-3.7
Cash flow from investing activities
-6.9
-2.5
4.4
Cash flow from financing activities
-4.4
-2.6
1.8
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
0.0
-0.1
-0.1
Increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents
-0.9
1.4
2.4
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
6.5
6.0
-0.5
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
5.5
7.4
1.9
15
2. FY2019 Full-Year Outlook
(April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)
FY2019 Earnings Forecast
*FY2019 earnings forecast was updated on November 11, 2019
(In billions of yen, except per-share values)
FY2019
Change
FY2019
FY2018
Revised
YOY
Guidance
guidance
(%)
(August)
Revenue
148.3
144.0
-4.3
152.0
(-3%)
Core operating profit
17.4
17.0
-0.4
17.0
(-2%)
Operating profit
17.2
28.5
11.3
26.0
(66%)
Profit before income tax
17.4
28.5
11.1
26.0
(63%)
Profit attributable to
13.9
22.0
8.1
19.5
owners of Kureha
(58%)
Profit per share
¥679.6
¥1,111
Owners' equity per share
¥7,923
¥8,920
Dividend per share
¥165.0
¥170
16
Vs. FY2018
Revenue expected to decrease mainly in Advanced Materials and Specialty Plastics
Lower core operating profit led by Specialty Chemicals and Specialty Plastics, despite profit growth in Advanced Materials (PGA turning profitable)
Operating profit to increase due to gains from land sales and the discount purchase of new subsidiary
(Vs. Previous guidance)
Lower revenue driven by Advanced Materials and Specialty Plastics
Operating profit up on higher 'other income' inclusive of gains from the discount purchase of new subsidiary and the sale of bottle business
(Interim, Year-end)
(70, 95)
(85, 85)
FY2019 Earnings Forecast
17
(vs. FY2018)
Performance by Segment: FY2019e (revised guidance) vs. FY2018
(billions of yen)
Revenue
…FY2018
45.7 43.0
45.1 43.5
…FY2019e
27.3 27.0
17.6 17.5
12.4 13.0
Advanced
Specialty
Specialty
Construction
Other
Materials
Chemicals
Plastics
Operations
FY2018: ¥148.3bn
FY2019e: ¥144.0bn
Core operating profit
6.7 6.4
…FY2018
…FY2019e
4.6
5.2
3.3
2.7
2.1
2.1
0.7 0.6
Advanced
Specialty
Specialty
Construction
Other
Materials
Chemicals
Plastics
Operations
FY2018: ¥17.4bn FY2019e: ¥17.0bn
Factors attributing to operating profit (vs. FY2018)
AM: PGA business turning in black, higher profit generated by PVDF
SC: Lower agrochemical volume due to customer's inventory adjustments more than offsetting profit growth in Pharmaceuticals
SP: Lower packaging materials volumes
CO: Fewer high-margin construction projects
OO: (Performs on par with FY18)
FY2019 Earnings Forecast
(vs. FY2018)
FY2018
AM
SC
SP
CO
OO
Total
Revenue
45.7
27.3
45.1
12.4
17.6
148.3
Segment operating profit
4.6
3.3
6.7
0.7
2.1
17.4
Intersegment adjustment
0.1
Other income
0.6
Other expenses
0.9
Operating profit
17.2
Finance income
0.7
Finance costs
0.4
Profit before income tax
17.4
Profit for the period
13.9
FY2019e (revised Nov. 11)
AM
SC
SP
CO
OO
Total
Revenue
43.0
27.0
43.5
13.0
17.5
144.0
Segment operating profit
5.2
2.7
6.4
0.6
2.1
17.0
Intersegment adjustment
Other income
12.5
Other expenses
1.0
Operating profit
28.5
Finance income
0.7
Finance costs
0.7
Profit before income tax
28.5
Profit for the period
22.0
18
(billions of yen)
Subsidy income: ¥0.3bn
Loss on sales and retirement of non- current assets: ¥0.8bn
Gain on land sale (HQ annex):¥9.2bn
Gain on discount purchase related to newly consolidated subsidiary: ¥1.5bn
Gain on sale of bottle business:¥1.2bn
FY2019 Earnings Forecast
19
(vs. previous guidance)
FY2019 Guidance: Current (November) vs. Previous (August)
(billions of yen)
Revenue
50.5
45.0 43.5
…FY2019e previous
43.0
…FY2019e current
27.0
13.0 17.017.5
12.5
Advanced
Specialty
Specialty
Construction
Other
Materials
Chemicals
Plastics
Operations
Operating profit
6.0
6.1 6.4
…FY2019e previous
5.2
…FY2019e current
2.7
1.8 2.1
0.4 0.6
Advanced
Specialty
Specialty
Construction
Other
Materials
Chemicals
Plastics
Operations
Factors attributing to operating profit (vs. previous guidance)
AM: Profit decreases for PPS and other products more than offsetting higher profit generated by PVDF
SC: (Performs in line with previous guidance)
SP: Higher NEW Krewrap volume
CO: Higher profit generated by large-scale construction projects
OO: Higher industrial waste treatment volumes
FY2019 Earnings Forecast
(vs. previous guidance)
FY2019 guidance (Aug)
AM
SC
SP
CO
OO
Total
Revenue
50.5
27.0
45.0
12.5
17.0
152.0
Segment operating profit
6.0
2.7
6.1
0.4
1.8
17.0
Intersegment adjustment
Other income
10.0
Other expenses
1.0
Operating profit
26.0
Finance income
0.7
Finance costs
0.7
Profit before income tax
26.0
Profit for the period
19.5
FY2019 guidance (Nov)
AM
SC
SP
CO
OO
Total
Revenue
43.0
27.0
43.5
13.0
17.5
144.0
Segment operating profit
5.2
2.7
6.4
0.6
2.1
17.0
Intersegment adjustment
Other income
12.5
Other expenses
1.0
Operating profit
28.5
Finance income
0.7
Finance costs
0.7
Profit before income tax
28.5
Profit for the period
22.0
20
(billions of yen)
Gain on land sales (HQ annex): ¥9.2bn
Loss on sales and retirement of non- current assets: ¥0.8bn
Gain on land sales (HQ annex): ¥9.2bn
Gain on discount purchase related to newly consolidated subsidiary: ¥1.5bn
Gain on business merger related to bottle business:¥1.2bn
Segment Outlook:
21
Advanced Materials
(billions of yen)
FY2018
FY2019
Change
FY2019
Revised
Guidance
Guidance
YOY%
(August)
Advanced Materials
Advanced plastics
28.5
29.5
3%
34.2
Carbon products
6.1
5.5
-10%
5.9
Other
11.1
8.0
-28%
10.4
Revenue
45.7
43.0
-6%
50.5
Operating Profit
4.6
5.2
13%
6.0
Vs. FY2018
Revenue
Operating Profit
Advanced plastics
Revenue up on higher sales volumes of PGA frac plugs and PVDF; higher operating profit driven by PVDF and
PGA
Carbon products
Revenue and profit to decrease on lower carbon fiber volumes
Other
Revenue and profit down due to slower demand in semiconductor and electric/electronics businesses
(Vs. Previous guidance)
Revenue
Operating Profit
Lower operating profit led by PPS and other products, despite higher profit generated by PVDF
Segment Outlook:
Specialty Chemicals
(billions of yen)
FY2019
Change
FY2018
Revised
YOY%
Guidance
Specialty Chemicals
Agrochemicals
8.3
6.5
-22%
Pharmaceuticals
5.0
5.3
7%
Industrial chemicals
7.6
7.5
-2%
Other
6.4
7.7
21%
Revenue
27.3
27.0
-1%
Operating Profit
3.3
2.7
-18%
22
Vs. FY2018
FY2019
Revenue
Operating Profit
Guidance
(August)
Agrochemicals
Revenue and operating profit to decline
6.5
due to customer's inventory
adjustments for fungicides
5.3Pharmaceuticals
7.5 Higher revenue and profit propelled by volume growth of new Kremezin tablets
7.7Industrial chemicals
27.0 Revenue and profit down due to slower demand
2.7
(Vs. Previous guidance)
Revenue Operating Profit
(Performs in line with previous guidance)
Segment Outlook:
23
Specialty Plastics
(billions of yen)
FY2019
FY2018
Revised
Guidance
Specialty Plastics
Home products
20.5
20.8
Fishing lines
2.9
3.0
Packaging materials
16.2
14.2
Other
5.5
5.5
Revenue
45.1
43.5
Operating Profit
6.7
6.4
Change
YOY%
2%
3%
-13%
-1%
-4%
-5%
Vs. FY2018
FY2019
Revenue
Operating Profit
Guidance
(August)
Home products
Operating profit to remain flat on
20.8
slightly higher revenue as higher
expenses offset volumes growth of
3.0 New Krewrap and Kichinto-san series
15.3
Packaging materials
Revenue and profit to decrease on
5.9 lower ML shrink film and PVDC film
45.0 volumes and as a result of bottle business divestment
6.1
(Vs. Previous guidance)
Revenue
Operating Profit
Higher operating profit driven by NEW Krewrap volume growth, despite a profit decline in Packaging materials
Segment Outlook:
24
Construction
(billions of yen)
Construction
Construction
Consolidation adjustments
Revenue
Operating Profit
FY2018
FY2019
Change
FY2019
Revised
Guidance
Guidance
YOY%
(August)
20.3
21.2
4%
19.5
-7.9
-8.2
--
-7.0
12.4
13.0
5%
12.5
0.7
0.6
-10%
0.4
Vs. FY2018
Revenue
Operating Profit
Construction
Revenue up on higher construction volumes in the private sector, but operating profit likely to decrease due to fewer high-margin projects
(Vs. Previous guidance)
Revenue Operating Profit
Operating profit up with off-budget,large-scale construction projects
Segment Outlook:
25
Other Operations
(billions of yen)
Other Operations
Environmental engineering
Logistics
Hospital operation
Other
Consolidation adjustments
Revenue
Operating Profit
FY2018
FY2019
Change
FY2019
Revised
Guidance
guidance
YOY%
(August)
12.0
12.3
3%
11.4
8.3
8.1
-3%
8.5
3.7
3.9
5%
3.9
1.9
2.2
17%
2.2
-8.3
-9.0
--
-9.0
17.6
17.5
-1%
17.0
2.1
2.1
1%
1.8
Vs. FY2018
Revenue
Operating Profit
Environment engineeringRevenue down and operating profit to remain flat as slower environment equipment sales offset the impact of business consolidation and higher industrial waste treatment volumes
(Vs. Previous guidance)
Revenue Operating Profit
Higher operating profit supported by volume growth of industrial waste treatment
26
Key Indicators
(billions of yen)
FY2018
FY2019
Change
1H
2H
Full year
1H
2H(e)
Full year(e)
YOY(%)
Capital expenditure
5.8
7.4
13.2
7.4
9.2
16.6
3.4 (26%)
Depreciation expenses
5.0
5.3
10.3
6.0
6.0
12.0
1.7 (17%)
R&D expenses
2.5
2.8
5.3
2.9
3.5
6.4
1.1 (21%)
Interest-bearing debt
45.9
39.0
39.0
48.9
39.2
39.2
0.1 (0%)
Currency exchange rates
1USD:
Term average
¥110.3
¥111.6
¥110.9
¥108.6
¥105.0
¥106.8
Term end
¥113.6
¥110.0
¥110.0
¥107.9
¥105.0
¥105.0
1EUR:
Term average
¥129.8
¥127.1
¥128.4
¥121.4
¥120.0
¥120.7
Term end
¥132.1
¥124.6
¥124.6
¥118.0
¥120.0
¥120.0
1CHY:
Term average
¥16.7
¥16.3
¥16.5
¥15.7
¥15.5
¥15.6
Term end
¥16.5
¥16.5
¥16.5
¥15.1
¥15.5
¥15.5
27
Cash Flow
(billions of yen)
FY2018
FY2019e
Change
YOY
Profit before income tax
17.4
28.5
11.1
Depreciation and amortization
10.3
12.0
1.7
Other
-4.4
-26.0
-21.6
Cash flow from operating activities
23.4
14.5
-8.9
Cash flow from investing activities
-8.4
2.6
10.9
Cash flow from financing activities
-15.5
-16.3
-0.8
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
-0.0
0.0
0.0
Increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents
-0.5
0.7
1.2
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
6.5
6.0
-0.5
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
6.0
6.7
0.7
28
3. Consolidated Companies
Revenues & Assets
29
(billions of yen)
FY2018 1H
FY2019 1H
Change
Revenue
Total assets
Revenue
Total assets
Revenue
Total assets
Kureha Corporation
34.3
196.9
32.3
196.9
-2.0
-0.0
Kureha Trading Group (2)
9.2
13.8
8.8
12.3
-0.4
-1.6
Kureha Corporation
15.7
--
15.2
--
-0.4
--
Kureha Trading Group (2)
5.7
--
4.4
--
-1.3
--
Kureha Extron
1.1
2.1
1.6
5.5
-0.8
2.0
Kureha Extech
1.3
1.4
(Consolidated into Kureha Extron as of April 2019)
Advanced
Kureha GmbH
1.1
1.1
1.1
0.9
-0.1
-0.3
Kureha America Group (3)
1.2
27.2
1.9
27.9
0.6
0.7
Materials
Kureha (Shanghai) Carbon Fiber
0.7
1.3
0.7
1.3
0.0
-0.0
Materials
3.5
10.2
3.5
9.7
-0.0
-0.5
Kureha China Group (2)
Consolidation adjustments
-7.7
--
-7.3
--
0.4
--
Total
22.6
--
21.1
--
-1.5
--
Specialty
Kureha Corporation
12.2
--
9.6
--
-2.7
--
Kureha Trading
3.4
--
3.6
--
0.2
--
Chemical
Consolidation adjustments
-1.6
--
-1.5
--
0.1
--
s
Total
14.1
--
11.7
--
-2.4
--
Kureha Corporation
13.6
--
14.0
--
0.4
--
Kureha Trading
2.4
--
2.7
--
0.3
--
Kureha Gohsen
2.3
5.0
2.3
5.0
-0.0
-0.0
Specialty
Kureha China Group (2)
0.1
--
0.1
--
-0.0
--
Kureha America Group (3)
0.8
0.8
0.8
0.7
-0.0
-0.1
Plastics
Kureha Europe Group (4)
4.7
7.7
4.2
7.2
-0.5
-0.5
Kureha Vietnam
1.6
3.4
1.6
3.1
-0.0
-0.2
Consolidation adjustments
-2.7
--
-2.7
--
0.0
--
Total
22.8
--
22.9
--
0.2
--
Revenues & Assets
30
(billions of yen)
FY2018 1H
FY2019 1H
Change
Revenue
Total assets
Revenue
Total assets
Revenue
Total assets
Kureha Nishiki Group (4)
6.7
10.0
8.1
11.2
1.3
1.2
Construc-
Kureha Engineering
1.4
1.8
1.5
1.9
0.1
0.1
tion
Consolidation adjustments
-3.1
--
-4.2
--
-1.1
--
Total
5.0
--
5.4
--
0.4
--
Kureha Ecology Management
4.7
8.8
5.2
22.6
0.5
13.8
Group (2)
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.7
-0.0
0.0
Kureha Special Laboratory
4.1
6.2
4.1
5.4
-0.1
-0.8
Kureha Unyu Group (2)
0.0
--
0.0
--
-0.0
--
Other
Kureha Trading
0.3
1.0
0.3
1.2
0.0
0.2
Operations
Kureha Service
1.8
3.3
2.0
3.4
0.2
0.1
Kureha-Kai Medical Corp.
0.6
0.6
0.8
0.6
0.1
0.0
Kureha Staff Service
Consolidation adjustments
-4.1
--
-4.4
--
-0.4
--
Total
8.1
--
8.5
--
0.4
--
Kureha Group Total
72.5
--
69.6
--
-2.9
--
Number of consolidated subsidiaries
and equity- method affiliates
32
30
*Parenthesized numbers indicate the number of consolidated companies for each group.
31
4. Supplementary
PGA Business Update
32
Kureha Energy Solutions is expanding the market for its original PGA frac plugs
KES is steadily expanding sales with a growing customer base after launching its first original PGA frac plugs in 2017. The company now operates seven sales/distribution locations and continues to improve its market access and supply ability.
KES currently sells PGA frac plugs primarily for mid/high-temperature wells but is enhancing its presence in low-temperature markets including the Permian region, which holds 50% of the U.S. shale oil and gas reserves.
Cambridge Touch Technologies, a startup in England, develops next-generation 3D multi-touch sensors with Kureha's KF
Piezofilm technology
Will accelerate our downstream business development
Application areas: Smart phones, touch panels
Kureha's blow bottle business
demerged into Kyodo Printing (Nov. 1, 2019)
(FY2018)
Revenue: ¥1.8 billion
Business profit: ¥0.1 billion
34
Kureha's CSR Management Initiatives
Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions
'Kureha ECO2 Actions 2020'
Reduce energy unit by more than 1% YoY
Reduce BAU* CO2 emissions by more than 10% by 2020 (vs. 2005)
Adopted for the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index
CO2 Emissions
000 tons
Kureha
Group companies
Group companies
in Japan
outside Japan
FY
Tackling Marine Plastic Problems
Became a member of the Clean
Ocean Material Alliance (CLOMA)
January 2019
Improving Labor Environment
• Declared our support in the 'White Logistics' movement
September 2019
Corporate Governance
Abolished the positions of executive and senior corporate advisors; Reformed executive
compensation systems
April 2019
*BAU=business as usual
35
Disclaimer
These materials are supplied to provide a deeper understanding of our company, and are not intended to as a solicitation for investment or other actions.
These materials have been prepared by our company based on the information available at this point in time. However, actual performance may produce results that differ from the plan due to unforeseeable events and factors.
Please utilize these materials using you own judgment and responsibility.
Kureha Corporation published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 06:29:09 UTC