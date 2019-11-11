Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kureha Corporation    4023   JP3271600003

KUREHA CORPORATION

(4023)
  Report  
No quotes available
-- JPY   --.--%
01:30aKUREHA : FY2019 Interim Report
PU
10/24KUREHA : Notice of FY2019 Interim Dividend
PU
10/24KUREHA : Update on Share Repurchase Program
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kureha : FY2019 Interim Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 01:30am EST

FY2019 Interim Report

(Period April 1 - September 30, 2019)

November 11, 2019

Contents

1. FY2019 Half-Year Results

FY2019 1H Overview

3-7

Segment Performance:

Advanced Materials

8

Specialty Chemicals

9

Specialty Plastics

10

Construction

11

Other Operations

12

Financial Position

13

Cash Flow

14

1

2. FY2019 Full-Year Outlook

FY2019 Earnings Forecast

16-20

Segment Outlook:

Advanced Materials

21

Specialty Chemicals

22

Specialty Plastics

23

Construction

24

Other Operations

25

Key Indicators

26

Cash Flow Outlook

27

3. Consolidated Companies

29-30

4. Supplementary

32-34

2

1. FY2019 Half-Year Results

(April 1 - September 30, 2019)

3

FY2019 1H Overview

(in billions of yen except per-share values)

FY2018

FY2019

Change

FY2019 1H

Guidance

1H

1H

YOY%

(vs. Actual%)

Revenue

72.5

69.6

-4%

75.0

(-7%)

Core operating profit

7.1

8.9

26%

8.2

(9%)

Operating profit

7.1

10.2

45%

8.0

(28%)

Profit before income

7.3

10.1

38%

8.0

tax

(27%)

Profit attributable to

5.3

8.4

57%

6.1

owners of Kureha

(37%)

Profit per share

¥257.63

¥417.23

Profit per share

attributable to owners

¥7,695

¥8,284

of Kureha

Dividend per share

¥70.0

¥85.0

Vs. FY2018 1H

  • Revenue declined in Advanced Materials and Specialty Chemicals
  • Higher core operating profit driven by Advanced Materials and Specialty Plastics, despite lower agrochemical volumes in Specialty Chemicals
  • Operating profit up on higher core operating profit coupled with a ¥1.5bn bargain purchase gain related to newly consolidated subsidiary

(Vs. Guidance) *Revised in August 2019

  • Revenue down on weaker-than- expected performances in Advanced Materials and Specialty Chemicals while Other Operations improved
  • Higher operating profit led by lower raw materials and fuel costs, delayed spending of expenses and a discount purchase gain related to new subsidiary

FY2019 1H Overview: YOY Analysis

Performance by Segment: FY2019 1H vs. FY2018 1H

4

(billions of yen)

Revenue

22.6

21.1

22.8 22.9

…FY2018 1H

…FY2019 1H

14.1 11.7

8.1 8.5

5.0 5.4

Advanced

Specialty

Specialty

Construction

Other

Operations

Materials

Chemicals

Plastics

Operating profit

3.4 3.7

2.7

2.1

0.7

1.0

Advanced

Specialty

Specialty

Materials

Chemicals

Plastics

…FY2018 1H …FY2019 1H

0.1

0.4

0.8 1.1

Other

Construction Operations

Factors attributing to operating profit (vs. FY2018 1H)

AM: Improved profit for PVDF and PGA

SC: Lower agrochemical fungicides volumes

SP: Increased profit for home products more than offsetting a decline in packaging materials

CO: Higher construction volumes in the private sector

  1. Higher industrial waste treatment volumes and a discount purchase gain related to new subsidiary

5

FY2019 1H Overview: YOY Analysis

FY2018 1H

AM

SC

SP

CO

OO

Total

Revenue

22.6

14.1

22.8

5.0

8.1

72.5

Segment operating profit

0.7

2.1

3.4

0.1

0.8

7.1

Intersegment adjustment

-0.1

Other income

0.2

Other expenses

0.2

Operating profit

7.1

Finance income

0.4

Finance costs

0.2

Profit before income tax

7.3

Profit for the period

5.3

FY2019 1H

AM

SC

SP

CO

OO

Total

Revenue

21.1

11.7

22.9

5.4

8.5

69.6

Segment operating profit

2.7

1.0

3.7

0.4

1.1

8.9

Intersegment adjustment

-0.1

Other income

1.6

Other expenses

0.2

Operating profit

10.2

Finance income

0.3

Finance costs

0.4

Profit before income tax

10.1

Profit for the period

8.4

(billions of yen)

Gain on discount purchase related to newly consolidated subsidiary: ¥1.5bn

6

FY2019 1H Overview: vs. Guidance

FY2019 1H Actual vs. Guidance

(billions of yen)

Revenue

Operating profit

24.0

23.5 22.9

…FY2019 1H Guidance

3.5 3.7

…FY2019 1H Guidance

21.1

…FY2019 1H Actual

…FY2019 1H Actual

2.7

14.0

11.7

2.0

1.7

8.5

8.0

0.8 1.1

1.0

5.5

5.4

0.2 0.4

Advanced

Specialty

Specialty

Construction

Other

Advanced

Specialty

Specialty

Construction

Other

Materials

Chemicals

Plastics

Operations

Materials

Chemicals

Plastics

Operations

Factors attributing to operating profit (vs. guidance)

AM: Improved PVDF product mix and improved profit for PGA

SC: Delayed delivery of agrochemicals to 2H period

SP: Delayed spending of expenses related to home products (to be spent in 2H)

CO: Delayed spending of expenses (to be spent in 2H)

  1. Higher industrial waste treatment volumes

7

FY2019 1H Overview: vs. Guidance

FY2019 1H Guidance

AM

SC

SP

CO

OO

Total

Revenue

24.0

14.0

23.5

5.5

8.0

75.0

Segment operating profit

2.0

1.7

3.5

0.2

0.8

8.2

Intersegment adjustment

0.0

Other income

0.0

Other expenses

0.2

Operating profit

8.0

Finance income

0.3

Finance costs

0.3

Profit before income tax

8.0

Profit for the period

6.1

FY2019 1H Actual

AM

SC

SP

CO

OO

Total

Revenue

21.1

11.7

22.9

5.4

8.5

69.6

Segment operating profit

2.7

1.0

3.7

0.4

1.1

8.9

Intersegment adjustment

-0.1

Other income

1.6

Other expenses

0.2

Operating profit

10.2

Finance income

0.3

Finance costs

0.4

Profit before income tax

10.1

Profit for the period

8.4

(billions of yen)

Gain on discount purchase related to newly consolidated subsidiary:¥1.5bn

FY2019 1H Segment Performance:

8

Advanced Materials

(billions of yen)

FY2018

FY2019

Change

1H

1H

YOY%

Advanced Materials

Advanced plastics

14.5

13.7

-6%

Carbon products

3.2

3.1

-3%

Other

4.8

4.3

-11%

Revenue

22.6

21.1

-7%

Operating Profit

0.7

2.7

301%

Vs. FY2018 1H

FY2019 1H

Revenue

Operating Profit

Guidance

Advanced plastics

16.2

Revenue declined on lower sales

volumes of PGA stock shapes, despite

3.0

steady growth of PGA frac plugs, PVDF

4.8

and PPS; operating profit improved by

PVDF and PGA

24.0

Carbon products

Revenue and operating profit down on

2.0 lower carbon fiber volumes despite continued full-capacity production

(Vs. Guidance)

Revenue

Operating Profit

  • Higher operating profit resulting from improved PVDF product mix and improved profit in PGA business

FY2019 1H Segment Performance:

9

Specialty Chemicals

(billions of yen)

FY2018

FY2019

1H

1H

Specialty Chemicals

Agrochemicals

4.6

2.3

Pharmaceuticals

2.4

2.4

Industrial chemicals

3.9

3.6

Other

3.1

3.3

Revenue

14.1

11.7

Operating Profit

2.1

1.0

Vs. FY2018 1H

Change FY2019 1H

Revenue

Operating Profit

YOY%

Guidance

Agrochemicals

-49%

3.8

Revenue and operating profit declined

on lower fungicides volumes

0%

2.6

Pharmaceuticals

-8%

3.8

Performed on par with prior year

Industrial chemicals

5%

3.8

Revenue and profit reduced by lower

-17%

14.0

organic and inorganic chemicals

volumes

-53%

1.7

(Vs. Guidance)

Revenue

Operating Profit

  • Delivery of agrochemicals postponed to 2H period

FY2019 1H Segment Performance:

10

Specialty Plastics

(billions of yen)

FY2018

FY2019

1H

1H

Specialty Plastics

Home products

10.5

11.3

Fishing lines

1.5

1.6

Packaging materials

8.2

7.3

Other

2.6

2.8

Revenue

22.8

22.9

Operating Profit

3.4

3.7

Vs. FY2018 1H

Change FY2019 1H

Revenue

Operating Profit

YOY%

Guidance

Home products & Fishing lines

8%

11.5

Revenue and operating profit increased

on volume growth of New Krewrap (food

5%

1.5

wrap film) and Seaguar (fishing lines)

-11%

7.6

Packaging materials

Revenue and profit down on lower

6%

2.9

multilayer shrink film volume

1%

23.5

8%

3.5

(Vs. Guidance)

Revenue

Operating Profit

  • Revenue down in Packaging materials and Home products; operating profit up due to the spending of expenses deferred to 2H period in Home products

FY2019 1H Segment Performance:

11

Construction

(billions of yen)

Construction

Construction

Consolidation adjustments

Revenue

Operating Profit

FY2018 FY2019

1H 1H

8.1 9.6

-3.1-4.2

5.0 5.4

0.1 0.4

Vs. FY2018 1H

Change FY2019 1H

Revenue

Operating Profit

YOY% Guidance

Construction

Higher revenue and operating profit

18% 9.4 propelled by construction projects in private sector

  • -3.9

8%

5.5

(Vs. Guidance)

250%

0.2

Revenue

Operating Profit

  • Revenue reduced by lower sales in private sector; operating profit up due to delayed spending of expenses to 2H period

FY2019 1H Segment Performance:

12

Other Operations

(billions of yen)

Vs. FY2018 1H

FY2018

FY2019

Change FY2019 1H

Revenue

Operating Profit

1H

1H

YOY% Guidance

Other Operations

Environmental engineering

Logistics

Hospital operation

Other

Consolidation adjustments

Revenue

Operating Profit

5.3

5.8

9%

4.1

4.1

-1%

1.8

2.0

13%

1.0

1.1

16%

-4.1

-4.4

--

8.1

8.5

5%

0.8

1.1

43%

Environmental engineeringRevenue and operating profit increased

5.6 on higher industrial waste treatment volume and as a result of business

4.1 consolidation

1.8 Logistics

1.1 Revenue down, operating profit up

Hospital operation

-4.6 Revenue up, operating profit on par with prior year

8.0

0.8 (Vs. Guidance)

Revenue

Operating Profit

  • Better-than-expectedperformance in Environmental engineering

Financial Position

Assets

Mar. 31

Sept. 30

Change

2019

2019

Cash and cash equivalents

6.0

7.4

1.4

Trade and other receivables

30.7

25.8

-4.9

Inventories

38.3

42.1

3.8

Other current assets

3.7

4.2

0.4

Total current assets

78.8

79.6

0.8

Property, plant and equipment

117.6

125.5

8.0

Intangible assets

1.1

1.1

-0.0

Investments and other assets

49.9

49.1

-0.9

13

Liabilities and Equity

(billions of yen)

Mar. 31

Sept. 30

Change

2019

2019

Trade and other payables

24.0

18.7

-5.3

Interest-bearing debt

39.0

48.9

9.9

Provisions

6.8

7.2

0.3

Other liabilities

15.3

14.7

-0.6

Total liabilities

85.2

89.6

4.4

Shareholders' equity

18.2

18.2

--

Capital surplus

15.0

15.0

--

Less: Treasury stock

-3.7

-6.8

-3.1

Retained earnings

122.4

131.8

9.5

Other components of equity

8.7

5.8

-2.9

Non-controlling interests

1.6

1.6

-0.0

Total non-current assets

168.6

175.6

7.1

Total assets

247.4

255.2

7.9

Total equity

162.2

165.6

3.4

Total liabilities and equity

247.4

255.2

7.9

Notes to the statement of financial position as of March 31, 2019 and other supplementary information

  • Impacts of business merger with Himeyuri Total Work: Current assets: +¥2.2bn, Property, plant and equipment: +¥5.5bn,
    Other non-current assets: +¥0.8bn, Interest-bearing debt: +¥4.9bn, Provision: +¥1bn
  • Impacts of changes in accounting policy (IFR,16 'Lease'): Property, plant and equipment: +¥2.5bn, Interest-bearing debt: +¥2.6bn
  • Ratio of equity attributable to owners of Kureha to total assets: 64.9% (as of Mar. 31, 2019), 64.3% (as of Sept. 30, 2019)
  • Treasury stock acquired during the first six months of FY2019 (April 1 through September 30, 2019: 460,200 shares valued at ¥3.095 million

14

Cash Flow

(billions of yen)

FY2018

FY2019

Change

1H

1H

Profit before income tax

7.3

10.1

2.8

Depreciation

5.0

6.0

1.1

Other

-1.9

-9.6

-7.6

Cash flow from operating activities

10.3

6.6

-3.7

Cash flow from investing activities

-6.9

-2.5

4.4

Cash flow from financing activities

-4.4

-2.6

1.8

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

0.0

-0.1

-0.1

Increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents

-0.9

1.4

2.4

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

6.5

6.0

-0.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

5.5

7.4

1.9

15

2. FY2019 Full-Year Outlook

(April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

FY2019 Earnings Forecast

*FY2019 earnings forecast was updated on November 11, 2019

(In billions of yen, except per-share values)

FY2019

Change

FY2019

FY2018

Revised

YOY

Guidance

guidance

(%)

(August)

Revenue

148.3

144.0

-4.3

152.0

(-3%)

Core operating profit

17.4

17.0

-0.4

17.0

(-2%)

Operating profit

17.2

28.5

11.3

26.0

(66%)

Profit before income tax

17.4

28.5

11.1

26.0

(63%)

Profit attributable to

13.9

22.0

8.1

19.5

owners of Kureha

(58%)

Profit per share

¥679.6

¥1,111

Owners' equity per share

¥7,923

¥8,920

Dividend per share

¥165.0

¥170

16

Vs. FY2018

  • Revenue expected to decrease mainly in Advanced Materials and Specialty Plastics
  • Lower core operating profit led by Specialty Chemicals and Specialty Plastics, despite profit growth in Advanced Materials (PGA turning profitable)
  • Operating profit to increase due to gains from land sales and the discount purchase of new subsidiary

(Vs. Previous guidance)

  • Lower revenue driven by Advanced Materials and Specialty Plastics
  • Operating profit up on higher 'other income' inclusive of gains from the discount purchase of new subsidiary and the sale of bottle business

(Interim, Year-end)

(70, 95)

(85, 85)

FY2019 Earnings Forecast

17

(vs. FY2018)

Performance by Segment: FY2019e (revised guidance) vs. FY2018

(billions of yen)

Revenue

…FY2018

45.7 43.0

45.1 43.5

…FY2019e

27.3 27.0

17.6 17.5

12.4 13.0

Advanced

Specialty

Specialty

Construction

Other

Materials

Chemicals

Plastics

Operations

FY2018: ¥148.3bn

FY2019e: ¥144.0bn

Core operating profit

6.7 6.4

…FY2018

…FY2019e

4.6

5.2

3.3

2.7

2.1

2.1

0.7 0.6

Advanced

Specialty

Specialty

Construction

Other

Materials

Chemicals

Plastics

Operations

FY2018: ¥17.4bn FY2019e: ¥17.0bn

Factors attributing to operating profit (vs. FY2018)

AM: PGA business turning in black, higher profit generated by PVDF

SC: Lower agrochemical volume due to customer's inventory adjustments more than offsetting profit growth in Pharmaceuticals

SP: Lower packaging materials volumes

CO: Fewer high-margin construction projects

OO: (Performs on par with FY18)

FY2019 Earnings Forecast

(vs. FY2018)

FY2018

AM

SC

SP

CO

OO

Total

Revenue

45.7

27.3

45.1

12.4

17.6

148.3

Segment operating profit

4.6

3.3

6.7

0.7

2.1

17.4

Intersegment adjustment

0.1

Other income

0.6

Other expenses

0.9

Operating profit

17.2

Finance income

0.7

Finance costs

0.4

Profit before income tax

17.4

Profit for the period

13.9

FY2019e (revised Nov. 11)

AM

SC

SP

CO

OO

Total

Revenue

43.0

27.0

43.5

13.0

17.5

144.0

Segment operating profit

5.2

2.7

6.4

0.6

2.1

17.0

Intersegment adjustment

Other income

12.5

Other expenses

1.0

Operating profit

28.5

Finance income

0.7

Finance costs

0.7

Profit before income tax

28.5

Profit for the period

22.0

18

(billions of yen)

  • Subsidy income: ¥0.3bn
  • Loss on sales and retirement of non- current assets: ¥0.8bn
  • Gain on land sale (HQ annex):¥9.2bn
    Gain on discount purchase related to newly consolidated subsidiary: ¥1.5bn
    Gain on sale of bottle business:¥1.2bn

FY2019 Earnings Forecast

19

(vs. previous guidance)

FY2019 Guidance: Current (November) vs. Previous (August)

(billions of yen)

Revenue

50.5

45.0 43.5

…FY2019e previous

43.0

…FY2019e current

27.0

13.0 17.0 17.5

12.5

Advanced

Specialty

Specialty

Construction

Other

Materials

Chemicals

Plastics

Operations

Operating profit

6.0

6.1 6.4

…FY2019e previous

5.2

…FY2019e current

2.7

1.8 2.1

0.4 0.6

Advanced

Specialty

Specialty

Construction

Other

Materials

Chemicals

Plastics

Operations

Factors attributing to operating profit (vs. previous guidance)

AM: Profit decreases for PPS and other products more than offsetting higher profit generated by PVDF

SC: (Performs in line with previous guidance)

SP: Higher NEW Krewrap volume

CO: Higher profit generated by large-scale construction projects

OO: Higher industrial waste treatment volumes

FY2019 Earnings Forecast

(vs. previous guidance)

FY2019 guidance (Aug)

AM

SC

SP

CO

OO

Total

Revenue

50.5

27.0

45.0

12.5

17.0

152.0

Segment operating profit

6.0

2.7

6.1

0.4

1.8

17.0

Intersegment adjustment

Other income

10.0

Other expenses

1.0

Operating profit

26.0

Finance income

0.7

Finance costs

0.7

Profit before income tax

26.0

Profit for the period

19.5

FY2019 guidance (Nov)

AM

SC

SP

CO

OO

Total

Revenue

43.0

27.0

43.5

13.0

17.5

144.0

Segment operating profit

5.2

2.7

6.4

0.6

2.1

17.0

Intersegment adjustment

Other income

12.5

Other expenses

1.0

Operating profit

28.5

Finance income

0.7

Finance costs

0.7

Profit before income tax

28.5

Profit for the period

22.0

20

(billions of yen)

  • Gain on land sales (HQ annex): ¥9.2bn
  • Loss on sales and retirement of non- current assets: ¥0.8bn
  • Gain on land sales (HQ annex): ¥9.2bn
    Gain on discount purchase related to newly consolidated subsidiary: ¥1.5bn
    Gain on business merger related to bottle business:¥1.2bn

Segment Outlook:

21

Advanced Materials

(billions of yen)

FY2018

FY2019

Change

FY2019

Revised

Guidance

Guidance

YOY%

(August)

Advanced Materials

Advanced plastics

28.5

29.5

3%

34.2

Carbon products

6.1

5.5

-10%

5.9

Other

11.1

8.0

-28%

10.4

Revenue

45.7

43.0

-6%

50.5

Operating Profit

4.6

5.2

13%

6.0

Vs. FY2018

Revenue

Operating Profit

Advanced plastics

Revenue up on higher sales volumes of PGA frac plugs and PVDF; higher operating profit driven by PVDF and

PGA

Carbon products

Revenue and profit to decrease on lower carbon fiber volumes

Other

Revenue and profit down due to slower demand in semiconductor and electric/electronics businesses

(Vs. Previous guidance)

Revenue

Operating Profit

  • Lower operating profit led by PPS and other products, despite higher profit generated by PVDF

Segment Outlook:

Specialty Chemicals

(billions of yen)

FY2019

Change

FY2018

Revised

YOY%

Guidance

Specialty Chemicals

Agrochemicals

8.3

6.5

-22%

Pharmaceuticals

5.0

5.3

7%

Industrial chemicals

7.6

7.5

-2%

Other

6.4

7.7

21%

Revenue

27.3

27.0

-1%

Operating Profit

3.3

2.7

-18%

22

Vs. FY2018

FY2019

Revenue

Operating Profit

Guidance

(August)

Agrochemicals

Revenue and operating profit to decline

6.5

due to customer's inventory

adjustments for fungicides

5.3 Pharmaceuticals

7.5 Higher revenue and profit propelled by volume growth of new Kremezin tablets

7.7 Industrial chemicals

27.0 Revenue and profit down due to slower demand

2.7

(Vs. Previous guidance)

Revenue Operating Profit

(Performs in line with previous guidance)

Segment Outlook:

23

Specialty Plastics

(billions of yen)

FY2019

FY2018

Revised

Guidance

Specialty Plastics

Home products

20.5

20.8

Fishing lines

2.9

3.0

Packaging materials

16.2

14.2

Other

5.5

5.5

Revenue

45.1

43.5

Operating Profit

6.7

6.4

Change

YOY%

2%

3%

-13%

-1%

-4%

-5%

Vs. FY2018

FY2019

Revenue

Operating Profit

Guidance

(August)

Home products

Operating profit to remain flat on

20.8

slightly higher revenue as higher

expenses offset volumes growth of

3.0 New Krewrap and Kichinto-san series

15.3

Packaging materials

Revenue and profit to decrease on

5.9 lower ML shrink film and PVDC film

45.0 volumes and as a result of bottle business divestment

6.1

(Vs. Previous guidance)

Revenue

Operating Profit

  • Higher operating profit driven by NEW Krewrap volume growth, despite a profit decline in Packaging materials

Segment Outlook:

24

Construction

(billions of yen)

Construction

Construction

Consolidation adjustments

Revenue

Operating Profit

FY2018

FY2019

Change

FY2019

Revised

Guidance

Guidance

YOY%

(August)

20.3

21.2

4%

19.5

-7.9

-8.2

--

-7.0

12.4

13.0

5%

12.5

0.7

0.6

-10%

0.4

Vs. FY2018

Revenue

Operating Profit

Construction

Revenue up on higher construction volumes in the private sector, but operating profit likely to decrease due to fewer high-margin projects

(Vs. Previous guidance)

Revenue Operating Profit

  • Operating profit up with off-budget,large-scale construction projects

Segment Outlook:

25

Other Operations

(billions of yen)

Other Operations

Environmental engineering

Logistics

Hospital operation

Other

Consolidation adjustments

Revenue

Operating Profit

FY2018

FY2019

Change

FY2019

Revised

Guidance

guidance

YOY%

(August)

12.0

12.3

3%

11.4

8.3

8.1

-3%

8.5

3.7

3.9

5%

3.9

1.9

2.2

17%

2.2

-8.3

-9.0

--

-9.0

17.6

17.5

-1%

17.0

2.1

2.1

1%

1.8

Vs. FY2018

Revenue

Operating Profit

Environment engineeringRevenue down and operating profit to remain flat as slower environment equipment sales offset the impact of business consolidation and higher industrial waste treatment volumes

(Vs. Previous guidance)

Revenue Operating Profit

  • Higher operating profit supported by volume growth of industrial waste treatment

26

Key Indicators

(billions of yen)

FY2018

FY2019

Change

1H

2H

Full year

1H

2H(e)

Full year(e)

YOY(%)

Capital expenditure

5.8

7.4

13.2

7.4

9.2

16.6

3.4 (26%)

Depreciation expenses

5.0

5.3

10.3

6.0

6.0

12.0

1.7 (17%)

R&D expenses

2.5

2.8

5.3

2.9

3.5

6.4

1.1 (21%)

Interest-bearing debt

45.9

39.0

39.0

48.9

39.2

39.2

0.1 (0%)

Currency exchange rates

1USD:

Term average

¥110.3

¥111.6

¥110.9

¥108.6

¥105.0

¥106.8

Term end

¥113.6

¥110.0

¥110.0

¥107.9

¥105.0

¥105.0

1EUR:

Term average

¥129.8

¥127.1

¥128.4

¥121.4

¥120.0

¥120.7

Term end

¥132.1

¥124.6

¥124.6

¥118.0

¥120.0

¥120.0

1CHY:

Term average

¥16.7

¥16.3

¥16.5

¥15.7

¥15.5

¥15.6

Term end

¥16.5

¥16.5

¥16.5

¥15.1

¥15.5

¥15.5

27

Cash Flow

(billions of yen)

FY2018

FY2019e

Change

YOY

Profit before income tax

17.4

28.5

11.1

Depreciation and amortization

10.3

12.0

1.7

Other

-4.4

-26.0

-21.6

Cash flow from operating activities

23.4

14.5

-8.9

Cash flow from investing activities

-8.4

2.6

10.9

Cash flow from financing activities

-15.5

-16.3

-0.8

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

-0.0

0.0

0.0

Increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents

-0.5

0.7

1.2

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

6.5

6.0

-0.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

6.0

6.7

0.7

28

3. Consolidated Companies

Revenues & Assets

29

(billions of yen)

FY2018 1H

FY2019 1H

Change

Revenue

Total assets

Revenue

Total assets

Revenue

Total assets

Kureha Corporation

34.3

196.9

32.3

196.9

-2.0

-0.0

Kureha Trading Group (2)

9.2

13.8

8.8

12.3

-0.4

-1.6

Kureha Corporation

15.7

--

15.2

--

-0.4

--

Kureha Trading Group (2)

5.7

--

4.4

--

-1.3

--

Kureha Extron

1.1

2.1

1.6

5.5

-0.8

2.0

Kureha Extech

1.3

1.4

(Consolidated into Kureha Extron as of April 2019)

Advanced

Kureha GmbH

1.1

1.1

1.1

0.9

-0.1

-0.3

Kureha America Group (3)

1.2

27.2

1.9

27.9

0.6

0.7

Materials

Kureha (Shanghai) Carbon Fiber

0.7

1.3

0.7

1.3

0.0

-0.0

Materials

3.5

10.2

3.5

9.7

-0.0

-0.5

Kureha China Group (2)

Consolidation adjustments

-7.7

--

-7.3

--

0.4

--

Total

22.6

--

21.1

--

-1.5

--

Specialty

Kureha Corporation

12.2

--

9.6

--

-2.7

--

Kureha Trading

3.4

--

3.6

--

0.2

--

Chemical

Consolidation adjustments

-1.6

--

-1.5

--

0.1

--

s

Total

14.1

--

11.7

--

-2.4

--

Kureha Corporation

13.6

--

14.0

--

0.4

--

Kureha Trading

2.4

--

2.7

--

0.3

--

Kureha Gohsen

2.3

5.0

2.3

5.0

-0.0

-0.0

Specialty

Kureha China Group (2)

0.1

--

0.1

--

-0.0

--

Kureha America Group (3)

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.7

-0.0

-0.1

Plastics

Kureha Europe Group (4)

4.7

7.7

4.2

7.2

-0.5

-0.5

Kureha Vietnam

1.6

3.4

1.6

3.1

-0.0

-0.2

Consolidation adjustments

-2.7

--

-2.7

--

0.0

--

Total

22.8

--

22.9

--

0.2

--

Revenues & Assets

30

(billions of yen)

FY2018 1H

FY2019 1H

Change

Revenue

Total assets

Revenue

Total assets

Revenue

Total assets

Kureha Nishiki Group (4)

6.7

10.0

8.1

11.2

1.3

1.2

Construc-

Kureha Engineering

1.4

1.8

1.5

1.9

0.1

0.1

tion

Consolidation adjustments

-3.1

--

-4.2

--

-1.1

--

Total

5.0

--

5.4

--

0.4

--

Kureha Ecology Management

4.7

8.8

5.2

22.6

0.5

13.8

Group (2)

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.7

-0.0

0.0

Kureha Special Laboratory

4.1

6.2

4.1

5.4

-0.1

-0.8

Kureha Unyu Group (2)

0.0

--

0.0

--

-0.0

--

Other

Kureha Trading

0.3

1.0

0.3

1.2

0.0

0.2

Operations

Kureha Service

1.8

3.3

2.0

3.4

0.2

0.1

Kureha-Kai Medical Corp.

0.6

0.6

0.8

0.6

0.1

0.0

Kureha Staff Service

Consolidation adjustments

-4.1

--

-4.4

--

-0.4

--

Total

8.1

--

8.5

--

0.4

--

Kureha Group Total

72.5

--

69.6

--

-2.9

--

Number of consolidated subsidiaries

and equity- method affiliates

32

30

*Parenthesized numbers indicate the number of consolidated companies for each group.

31

4. Supplementary

PGA Business Update

32

Kureha Energy Solutions is expanding the market for its original PGA frac plugs

Billion yen

3

KES Sales

2

1

KES sales reach

BakkenAppalachia

Niobrara

Oklahoma

0

FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 estimate

Permian

Haynesville

Number of companies

KES customer base

40 Signed Master Service Agreement

Field trials completed/ongoing

Sales realized

20

0

2017 2017 2018 2018 2019 2019 Jan-JunJul-DecJan-JunJul-DecJan-JunJul-Dec

Eagle Ford

  • KES is steadily expanding sales with a growing customer base after launching its first original PGA frac plugs in 2017. The company now operates seven sales/distribution locations and continues to improve its market access and supply ability.
  • KES currently sells PGA frac plugs primarily for mid/high-temperature wells but is enhancing its presence in low-temperature markets including the Permian region, which holds 50% of the U.S. shale oil and gas reserves.

33

Kureha's Evolving Business Portfolio

Kureha funds Cambridge Touch Technologies (June 2019)

  • Cambridge Touch Technologies, a startup in England, develops next-generation 3D multi-touch sensors with Kureha's KF
    Piezofilm technology
  • Will accelerate our downstream business development
  • Application areas: Smart phones, touch panels

Kureha's blow bottle business

demerged into Kyodo Printing (Nov. 1, 2019)

(FY2018)

Revenue: ¥1.8 billion

Business profit: ¥0.1 billion

34

Kureha's CSR Management Initiatives

Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

  • 'Kureha ECO2 Actions 2020'
    • Reduce energy unit by more than 1% YoY
    • Reduce BAU* CO2 emissions by more than 10% by 2020 (vs. 2005)
  • Adopted for the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index

CO2 Emissions

000 tons

Kureha

Group companies

Group companies

in Japan

outside Japan

FY

Tackling Marine Plastic Problems

  • Became a member of the Clean

Ocean Material Alliance (CLOMA)

January 2019

Improving Labor Environment

• Declared our support in the 'White Logistics' movement

September 2019

Corporate Governance

  • Abolished the positions of executive and senior corporate advisors; Reformed executive

compensation systems

April 2019

*BAU=business as usual

35

Disclaimer

  • These materials are supplied to provide a deeper understanding of our company, and are not intended to as a solicitation for investment or other actions.
  • These materials have been prepared by our company based on the information available at this point in time. However, actual performance may produce results that differ from the plan due to unforeseeable events and factors.
  • Please utilize these materials using you own judgment and responsibility.

Disclaimer

Kureha Corporation published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 06:29:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KUREHA CORPORATION
01:30aKUREHA : FY2019 Interim Report
PU
10/24KUREHA : Notice of FY2019 Interim Dividend
PU
10/24KUREHA : Update on Share Repurchase Program
PU
09/27KUREHA CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/24KUREHA : Update on Share Repurchase Program
PU
08/20KUREHA : Update on the Share Repurchase Program
PU
08/08KUREHA : FY2019 1Q Results
PU
08/07KUREHA : Business Report 2019
PU
04/23KUREHA : Notice of FY2018 Year-End Dividend (Dividend Increase)
PU
04/23KUREHA : Discontinuation of Countermeasures against Large-Scale Purchase of Kure..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 151 B
EBIT 2020 23 900 M
Net income 2020 19 750 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,45%
P/E ratio 2020 7,04x
P/E ratio 2021 9,49x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,92x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,87x
Capitalization 138 B
Technical analysis trends KUREHA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6 950,00  JPY
Last Close Price 6 940,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 6,63%
Spread / Average Target 0,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yutaka Kobayashi President & Representative Director
Michihiro Sato Director, Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Tadashi Sagawa Director, Head-Administration & Internal Audit
Yoshio Noda Director, GM-Administration & Accounting
Osamu Tosaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUREHA CORPORATION15.50%1 267
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%71 598
AIR LIQUIDE21.26%62 556
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.17.11%32 361
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP65.99%20 955
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%19 017
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group