Kureha : FY2019 Interim Report

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FY2019 Interim Report (Period April 1 - September 30, 2019) November 11, 2019 Contents 1. FY2019 Half-Year Results FY2019 1H Overview 3-7 Segment Performance: Advanced Materials 8 Specialty Chemicals 9 Specialty Plastics 10 Construction 11 Other Operations 12 Financial Position 13 Cash Flow 14 1 2. FY2019 Full-Year Outlook FY2019 Earnings Forecast 16-20 Segment Outlook: Advanced Materials 21 Specialty Chemicals 22 Specialty Plastics 23 Construction 24 Other Operations 25 Key Indicators 26 Cash Flow Outlook 27 3. Consolidated Companies 29-30 4. Supplementary 32-34 2 1. FY2019 Half-Year Results (April 1 - September 30, 2019) 3 FY2019 1H Overview (in billions of yen except per-share values) FY2018 FY2019 Change FY2019 1H Guidance 1H 1H YOY% (vs. Actual%) Revenue 72.5 69.6 -4% 75.0 (-7%) Core operating profit 7.1 8.9 26% 8.2 (9%) Operating profit 7.1 10.2 45% 8.0 (28%) Profit before income 7.3 10.1 38% 8.0 tax (27%) Profit attributable to 5.3 8.4 57% 6.1 owners of Kureha (37%) Profit per share ¥257.63 ¥417.23 Profit per share attributable to owners ¥7,695 ¥8,284 of Kureha Dividend per share ¥70.0 ¥85.0 Vs. FY2018 1H Revenue declined in Advanced Materials and Specialty Chemicals

Higher core operating profit driven by Advanced Materials and Specialty Plastics, despite lower agrochemical volumes in Specialty Chemicals

Operating profit up on higher core operating profit coupled with a ¥1.5bn bargain purchase gain related to newly consolidated subsidiary (Vs. Guidance) *Revised in August 2019 Revenue down on weaker-than- expected performances in Advanced Materials and Specialty Chemicals while Other Operations improved

weaker-than- expected performances in Advanced Materials and Specialty Chemicals while Other Operations improved Higher operating profit led by lower raw materials and fuel costs, delayed spending of expenses and a discount purchase gain related to new subsidiary FY2019 1H Overview: YOY Analysis Performance by Segment: FY2019 1H vs. FY2018 1H 4 (billions of yen) Revenue 22.6 21.1 22.8 22.9 …FY2018 1H …FY2019 1H 14.1 11.7 8.1 8.5 5.0 5.4 Advanced Specialty Specialty Construction Other Operations Materials Chemicals Plastics Operating profit 3.4 3.7 2.7 2.1 0.7 1.0 Advanced Specialty Specialty Materials Chemicals Plastics …FY2018 1H …FY2019 1H 0.1 0.4 0.8 1.1 Other Construction Operations Factors attributing to operating profit (vs. FY2018 1H) AM: Improved profit for PVDF and PGA SC: Lower agrochemical fungicides volumes SP: Increased profit for home products more than offsetting a decline in packaging materials CO: Higher construction volumes in the private sector Higher industrial waste treatment volumes and a discount purchase gain related to new subsidiary 5 FY2019 1H Overview: YOY Analysis FY2018 1H AM SC SP CO OO Total Revenue 22.6 14.1 22.8 5.0 8.1 72.5 Segment operating profit 0.7 2.1 3.4 0.1 0.8 7.1 Intersegment adjustment -0.1 Other income 0.2 Other expenses 0.2 Operating profit 7.1 Finance income 0.4 Finance costs 0.2 Profit before income tax 7.3 Profit for the period 5.3 FY2019 1H AM SC SP CO OO Total Revenue 21.1 11.7 22.9 5.4 8.5 69.6 Segment operating profit 2.7 1.0 3.7 0.4 1.1 8.9 Intersegment adjustment -0.1 Other income 1.6 … Other expenses 0.2 Operating profit 10.2 Finance income 0.3 Finance costs 0.4 Profit before income tax 10.1 Profit for the period 8.4 (billions of yen) Gain on discount purchase related to newly consolidated subsidiary: ¥1.5bn 6 FY2019 1H Overview: vs. Guidance FY2019 1H Actual vs. Guidance (billions of yen) Revenue Operating profit 24.0 23.5 22.9 …FY2019 1H Guidance 3.5 3.7 …FY2019 1H Guidance 21.1 …FY2019 1H Actual …FY2019 1H Actual 2.7 14.0 11.7 2.0 1.7 8.5 8.0 0.8 1.1 1.0 5.5 5.4 0.2 0.4 Advanced Specialty Specialty Construction Other Advanced Specialty Specialty Construction Other Materials Chemicals Plastics Operations Materials Chemicals Plastics Operations Factors attributing to operating profit (vs. guidance) AM: Improved PVDF product mix and improved profit for PGA SC: Delayed delivery of agrochemicals to 2H period SP: Delayed spending of expenses related to home products (to be spent in 2H) CO: Delayed spending of expenses (to be spent in 2H) Higher industrial waste treatment volumes 7 FY2019 1H Overview: vs. Guidance FY2019 1H Guidance AM SC SP CO OO Total Revenue 24.0 14.0 23.5 5.5 8.0 75.0 Segment operating profit 2.0 1.7 3.5 0.2 0.8 8.2 Intersegment adjustment 0.0 Other income 0.0 Other expenses 0.2 Operating profit 8.0 Finance income 0.3 Finance costs 0.3 Profit before income tax 8.0 Profit for the period 6.1 FY2019 1H Actual AM SC SP CO OO Total Revenue 21.1 11.7 22.9 5.4 8.5 69.6 Segment operating profit 2.7 1.0 3.7 0.4 1.1 8.9 Intersegment adjustment -0.1 Other income 1.6 … Other expenses 0.2 Operating profit 10.2 Finance income 0.3 Finance costs 0.4 Profit before income tax 10.1 Profit for the period 8.4 (billions of yen) Gain on discount purchase related to newly consolidated subsidiary:¥1.5bn FY2019 1H Segment Performance: 8 Advanced Materials (billions of yen) FY2018 FY2019 Change 1H 1H YOY% Advanced Materials Advanced plastics 14.5 13.7 -6% Carbon products 3.2 3.1 -3% Other 4.8 4.3 -11% Revenue 22.6 21.1 -7% Operating Profit 0.7 2.7 301% Vs. FY2018 1H FY2019 1H Revenue Operating Profit Guidance Advanced plastics 16.2 Revenue declined on lower sales volumes of PGA stock shapes, despite 3.0 steady growth of PGA frac plugs, PVDF 4.8 and PPS; operating profit improved by PVDF and PGA 24.0 Carbon products Revenue and operating profit down on 2.0 lower carbon fiber volumes despite continued full-capacity production (Vs. Guidance) Revenue Operating Profit Higher operating profit resulting from improved PVDF product mix and improved profit in PGA business FY2019 1H Segment Performance: 9 Specialty Chemicals (billions of yen) FY2018 FY2019 1H 1H Specialty Chemicals Agrochemicals 4.6 2.3 Pharmaceuticals 2.4 2.4 Industrial chemicals 3.9 3.6 Other 3.1 3.3 Revenue 14.1 11.7 Operating Profit 2.1 1.0 Vs. FY2018 1H Change FY2019 1H Revenue Operating Profit YOY% Guidance Agrochemicals -49% 3.8 Revenue and operating profit declined on lower fungicides volumes 0% 2.6 Pharmaceuticals -8% 3.8 Performed on par with prior year Industrial chemicals 5% 3.8 Revenue and profit reduced by lower -17% 14.0 organic and inorganic chemicals volumes -53% 1.7 (Vs. Guidance) Revenue Operating Profit Delivery of agrochemicals postponed to 2H period FY2019 1H Segment Performance: 10 Specialty Plastics (billions of yen) FY2018 FY2019 1H 1H Specialty Plastics Home products 10.5 11.3 Fishing lines 1.5 1.6 Packaging materials 8.2 7.3 Other 2.6 2.8 Revenue 22.8 22.9 Operating Profit 3.4 3.7 Vs. FY2018 1H Change FY2019 1H Revenue Operating Profit YOY% Guidance Home products & Fishing lines 8% 11.5 Revenue and operating profit increased on volume growth of New Krewrap (food 5% 1.5 wrap film) and Seaguar (fishing lines) -11% 7.6 Packaging materials Revenue and profit down on lower 6% 2.9 multilayer shrink film volume 1% 23.5 8% 3.5 (Vs. Guidance) Revenue Operating Profit Revenue down in Packaging materials and Home products; operating profit up due to the spending of expenses deferred to 2H period in Home products FY2019 1H Segment Performance: 11 Construction (billions of yen) Construction Construction Consolidation adjustments Revenue Operating Profit FY2018 FY2019 1H 1H 8.1 9.6 -3.1-4.2 5.0 5.4 0.1 0.4 Vs. FY2018 1H Change FY2019 1H Revenue Operating Profit YOY% Guidance Construction Higher revenue and operating profit 18% 9.4 propelled by construction projects in private sector -3.9 8% 5.5 (Vs. Guidance) 250% 0.2 Revenue Operating Profit Revenue reduced by lower sales in private sector; operating profit up due to delayed spending of expenses to 2H period FY2019 1H Segment Performance: 12 Other Operations (billions of yen) Vs. FY2018 1H FY2018 FY2019 Change FY2019 1H Revenue Operating Profit 1H 1H YOY% Guidance Other Operations Environmental engineering Logistics Hospital operation Other Consolidation adjustments Revenue Operating Profit 5.3 5.8 9% 4.1 4.1 -1% 1.8 2.0 13% 1.0 1.1 16% -4.1 -4.4 -- 8.1 8.5 5% 0.8 1.1 43% Environmental engineeringRevenue and operating profit increased 5.6 on higher industrial waste treatment volume and as a result of business 4.1 consolidation 1.8 Logistics 1.1 Revenue down, operating profit up Hospital operation -4.6 Revenue up, operating profit on par with prior year 8.0 0.8 (Vs. Guidance) Revenue Operating Profit Better-than-expected performance in Environmental engineering Financial Position Assets Mar. 31 Sept. 30 Change 2019 2019 Cash and cash equivalents 6.0 7.4 1.4 Trade and other receivables 30.7 25.8 -4.9 Inventories 38.3 42.1 3.8 Other current assets 3.7 4.2 0.4 Total current assets 78.8 79.6 0.8 Property, plant and equipment 117.6 125.5 8.0 Intangible assets 1.1 1.1 -0.0 Investments and other assets 49.9 49.1 -0.9 13 Liabilities and Equity (billions of yen) Mar. 31 Sept. 30 Change 2019 2019 Trade and other payables 24.0 18.7 -5.3 Interest-bearing debt 39.0 48.9 9.9 Provisions 6.8 7.2 0.3 Other liabilities 15.3 14.7 -0.6 Total liabilities 85.2 89.6 4.4 Shareholders' equity 18.2 18.2 -- Capital surplus 15.0 15.0 -- Less: Treasury stock -3.7 -6.8 -3.1 Retained earnings 122.4 131.8 9.5 Other components of equity 8.7 5.8 -2.9 Non-controlling interests 1.6 1.6 -0.0 Total non-current assets 168.6 175.6 7.1 Total assets 247.4 255.2 7.9 Total equity 162.2 165.6 3.4 Total liabilities and equity 247.4 255.2 7.9 Notes to the statement of financial position as of March 31, 2019 and other supplementary information Impacts of business merger with Himeyuri Total Work: Current assets: +¥2.2bn, Property, plant and equipment: +¥5.5bn,

Other non-current assets: +¥0.8bn, Interest-bearing debt: +¥4.9bn, Provision: +¥1bn

Other non-current assets: +¥0.8bn, Interest-bearing debt: +¥4.9bn, Provision: +¥1bn Impacts of changes in accounting policy (IFR,16 'Lease'): Property, plant and equipment: +¥2.5bn, Interest-bearing debt: +¥2.6bn

Interest-bearing debt: +¥2.6bn Ratio of equity attributable to owners of Kureha to total assets: 64.9% (as of Mar. 31, 2019), 64.3% (as of Sept. 30, 2019)

Treasury stock acquired during the first six months of FY2019 (April 1 through September 30, 2019: 460,200 shares valued at ¥3.095 million 14 Cash Flow (billions of yen) FY2018 FY2019 Change 1H 1H Profit before income tax 7.3 10.1 2.8 Depreciation 5.0 6.0 1.1 Other -1.9 -9.6 -7.6 Cash flow from operating activities 10.3 6.6 -3.7 Cash flow from investing activities -6.9 -2.5 4.4 Cash flow from financing activities -4.4 -2.6 1.8 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 0.0 -0.1 -0.1 Increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents -0.9 1.4 2.4 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6.5 6.0 -0.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 5.5 7.4 1.9 15 2. FY2019 Full-Year Outlook (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) FY2019 Earnings Forecast *FY2019 earnings forecast was updated on November 11, 2019 (In billions of yen, except per-share values) FY2019 Change FY2019 FY2018 Revised YOY Guidance guidance (%) (August) Revenue 148.3 144.0 -4.3 152.0 (-3%) Core operating profit 17.4 17.0 -0.4 17.0 (-2%) Operating profit 17.2 28.5 11.3 26.0 (66%) Profit before income tax 17.4 28.5 11.1 26.0 (63%) Profit attributable to 13.9 22.0 8.1 19.5 owners of Kureha (58%) Profit per share ¥679.6 ¥1,111 Owners' equity per share ¥7,923 ¥8,920 Dividend per share ¥165.0 ¥170 16 Vs. FY2018 Revenue expected to decrease mainly in Advanced Materials and Specialty Plastics

Lower core operating profit led by Specialty Chemicals and Specialty Plastics, despite profit growth in Advanced Materials (PGA turning profitable)

Operating profit to increase due to gains from land sales and the discount purchase of new subsidiary (Vs. Previous guidance) Lower revenue driven by Advanced Materials and Specialty Plastics

Operating profit up on higher 'other income' inclusive of gains from the discount purchase of new subsidiary and the sale of bottle business (Interim, Year-end) (70, 95) (85, 85) FY2019 Earnings Forecast 17 (vs. FY2018) Performance by Segment: FY2019e (revised guidance) vs. FY2018 (billions of yen) Revenue …FY2018 45.7 43.0 45.1 43.5 …FY2019e 27.3 27.0 17.6 17.5 12.4 13.0 Advanced Specialty Specialty Construction Other Materials Chemicals Plastics Operations FY2018: ¥148.3bn FY2019e: ¥144.0bn Core operating profit 6.7 6.4 …FY2018 …FY2019e 4.6 5.2 3.3 2.7 2.1 2.1 0.7 0.6 Advanced Specialty Specialty Construction Other Materials Chemicals Plastics Operations FY2018: ¥17.4bn FY2019e: ¥17.0bn Factors attributing to operating profit (vs. FY2018) AM: PGA business turning in black, higher profit generated by PVDF SC: Lower agrochemical volume due to customer's inventory adjustments more than offsetting profit growth in Pharmaceuticals SP: Lower packaging materials volumes CO: Fewer high-margin construction projects OO: (Performs on par with FY18) FY2019 Earnings Forecast (vs. FY2018) FY2018 AM SC SP CO OO Total Revenue 45.7 27.3 45.1 12.4 17.6 148.3 Segment operating profit 4.6 3.3 6.7 0.7 2.1 17.4 Intersegment adjustment 0.1 Other income 0.6 Other expenses 0.9 Operating profit 17.2 Finance income 0.7 Finance costs 0.4 Profit before income tax 17.4 Profit for the period 13.9 FY2019e (revised Nov. 11) AM SC SP CO OO Total Revenue 43.0 27.0 43.5 13.0 17.5 144.0 Segment operating profit 5.2 2.7 6.4 0.6 2.1 17.0 Intersegment adjustment Other income 12.5 Other expenses 1.0 Operating profit 28.5 Finance income 0.7 Finance costs 0.7 Profit before income tax 28.5 Profit for the period 22.0 18 (billions of yen) Subsidy income: ¥0.3bn

Loss on sales and retirement of non- current assets: ¥0.8bn Gain on land sale (HQ annex):¥9.2bn

Gain on discount purchase related to newly consolidated subsidiary: ¥1.5bn

Gain on sale of bottle business:¥1.2bn FY2019 Earnings Forecast 19 (vs. previous guidance) FY2019 Guidance: Current (November) vs. Previous (August) (billions of yen) Revenue 50.5 45.0 43.5 …FY2019e previous 43.0 …FY2019e current 27.0 13.0 17.0 17.5 12.5 Advanced Specialty Specialty Construction Other Materials Chemicals Plastics Operations Operating profit 6.0 6.1 6.4 …FY2019e previous 5.2 …FY2019e current 2.7 1.8 2.1 0.4 0.6 Advanced Specialty Specialty Construction Other Materials Chemicals Plastics Operations Factors attributing to operating profit (vs. previous guidance) AM: Profit decreases for PPS and other products more than offsetting higher profit generated by PVDF SC: (Performs in line with previous guidance) SP: Higher NEW Krewrap volume CO: Higher profit generated by large-scale construction projects OO: Higher industrial waste treatment volumes FY2019 Earnings Forecast (vs. previous guidance) FY2019 guidance (Aug) AM SC SP CO OO Total Revenue 50.5 27.0 45.0 12.5 17.0 152.0 Segment operating profit 6.0 2.7 6.1 0.4 1.8 17.0 Intersegment adjustment Other income 10.0 Other expenses 1.0 Operating profit 26.0 Finance income 0.7 Finance costs 0.7 Profit before income tax 26.0 Profit for the period 19.5 FY2019 guidance (Nov) AM SC SP CO OO Total Revenue 43.0 27.0 43.5 13.0 17.5 144.0 Segment operating profit 5.2 2.7 6.4 0.6 2.1 17.0 Intersegment adjustment Other income 12.5 Other expenses 1.0 Operating profit 28.5 Finance income 0.7 Finance costs 0.7 Profit before income tax 28.5 Profit for the period 22.0 20 (billions of yen) Gain on land sales (HQ annex): ¥9.2bn

Loss on sales and retirement of non- current assets: ¥0.8bn Gain on land sales (HQ annex): ¥9.2bn

Gain on discount purchase related to newly consolidated subsidiary: ¥1.5bn

Gain on business merger related to bottle business:¥1.2bn Segment Outlook: 21 Advanced Materials (billions of yen) FY2018 FY2019 Change FY2019 Revised Guidance Guidance YOY% (August) Advanced Materials Advanced plastics 28.5 29.5 3% 34.2 Carbon products 6.1 5.5 -10% 5.9 Other 11.1 8.0 -28% 10.4 Revenue 45.7 43.0 -6% 50.5 Operating Profit 4.6 5.2 13% 6.0 Vs. FY2018 Revenue Operating Profit Advanced plastics Revenue up on higher sales volumes of PGA frac plugs and PVDF; higher operating profit driven by PVDF and PGA Carbon products Revenue and profit to decrease on lower carbon fiber volumes Other Revenue and profit down due to slower demand in semiconductor and electric/electronics businesses (Vs. Previous guidance) Revenue Operating Profit Lower operating profit led by PPS and other products, despite higher profit generated by PVDF Segment Outlook: Specialty Chemicals (billions of yen) FY2019 Change FY2018 Revised YOY% Guidance Specialty Chemicals Agrochemicals 8.3 6.5 -22% Pharmaceuticals 5.0 5.3 7% Industrial chemicals 7.6 7.5 -2% Other 6.4 7.7 21% Revenue 27.3 27.0 -1% Operating Profit 3.3 2.7 -18% 22 Vs. FY2018 FY2019 Revenue Operating Profit Guidance (August) Agrochemicals Revenue and operating profit to decline 6.5 due to customer's inventory adjustments for fungicides 5.3 Pharmaceuticals 7.5 Higher revenue and profit propelled by volume growth of new Kremezin tablets 7.7 Industrial chemicals 27.0 Revenue and profit down due to slower demand 2.7 (Vs. Previous guidance) Revenue Operating Profit (Performs in line with previous guidance) Segment Outlook: 23 Specialty Plastics (billions of yen) FY2019 FY2018 Revised Guidance Specialty Plastics Home products 20.5 20.8 Fishing lines 2.9 3.0 Packaging materials 16.2 14.2 Other 5.5 5.5 Revenue 45.1 43.5 Operating Profit 6.7 6.4 Change YOY% 2% 3% -13% -1% -4% -5% Vs. FY2018 FY2019 Revenue Operating Profit Guidance (August) Home products Operating profit to remain flat on 20.8 slightly higher revenue as higher expenses offset volumes growth of 3.0 New Krewrap and Kichinto-san series 15.3 Packaging materials Revenue and profit to decrease on 5.9 lower ML shrink film and PVDC film 45.0 volumes and as a result of bottle business divestment 6.1 (Vs. Previous guidance) Revenue Operating Profit Higher operating profit driven by NEW Krewrap volume growth, despite a profit decline in Packaging materials Segment Outlook: 24 Construction (billions of yen) Construction Construction Consolidation adjustments Revenue Operating Profit FY2018 FY2019 Change FY2019 Revised Guidance Guidance YOY% (August) 20.3 21.2 4% 19.5 -7.9 -8.2 -- -7.0 12.4 13.0 5% 12.5 0.7 0.6 -10% 0.4 Vs. FY2018 Revenue Operating Profit Construction Revenue up on higher construction volumes in the private sector, but operating profit likely to decrease due to fewer high-margin projects (Vs. Previous guidance) Revenue Operating Profit Operating profit up with off-budget,large-scale construction projects Segment Outlook: 25 Other Operations (billions of yen) Other Operations Environmental engineering Logistics Hospital operation Other Consolidation adjustments Revenue Operating Profit FY2018 FY2019 Change FY2019 Revised Guidance guidance YOY% (August) 12.0 12.3 3% 11.4 8.3 8.1 -3% 8.5 3.7 3.9 5% 3.9 1.9 2.2 17% 2.2 -8.3 -9.0 -- -9.0 17.6 17.5 -1% 17.0 2.1 2.1 1% 1.8 Vs. FY2018 Revenue Operating Profit Environment engineeringRevenue down and operating profit to remain flat as slower environment equipment sales offset the impact of business consolidation and higher industrial waste treatment volumes (Vs. Previous guidance) Revenue Operating Profit Higher operating profit supported by volume growth of industrial waste treatment 26 Key Indicators (billions of yen) FY2018 FY2019 Change 1H 2H Full year 1H 2H(e) Full year(e) YOY(%) Capital expenditure 5.8 7.4 13.2 7.4 9.2 16.6 3.4 (26%) Depreciation expenses 5.0 5.3 10.3 6.0 6.0 12.0 1.7 (17%) R&D expenses 2.5 2.8 5.3 2.9 3.5 6.4 1.1 (21%) Interest-bearing debt 45.9 39.0 39.0 48.9 39.2 39.2 0.1 (0%) Currency exchange rates 1USD: Term average ¥110.3 ¥111.6 ¥110.9 ¥108.6 ¥105.0 ¥106.8 Term end ¥113.6 ¥110.0 ¥110.0 ¥107.9 ¥105.0 ¥105.0 1EUR: Term average ¥129.8 ¥127.1 ¥128.4 ¥121.4 ¥120.0 ¥120.7 Term end ¥132.1 ¥124.6 ¥124.6 ¥118.0 ¥120.0 ¥120.0 1CHY: Term average ¥16.7 ¥16.3 ¥16.5 ¥15.7 ¥15.5 ¥15.6 Term end ¥16.5 ¥16.5 ¥16.5 ¥15.1 ¥15.5 ¥15.5 27 Cash Flow (billions of yen) FY2018 FY2019e Change YOY Profit before income tax 17.4 28.5 11.1 Depreciation and amortization 10.3 12.0 1.7 Other -4.4 -26.0 -21.6 Cash flow from operating activities 23.4 14.5 -8.9 Cash flow from investing activities -8.4 2.6 10.9 Cash flow from financing activities -15.5 -16.3 -0.8 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents -0.0 0.0 0.0 Increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents -0.5 0.7 1.2 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 6.5 6.0 -0.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 6.0 6.7 0.7 28 3. Consolidated Companies Revenues & Assets 29 (billions of yen) FY2018 1H FY2019 1H Change Revenue Total assets Revenue Total assets Revenue Total assets Kureha Corporation 34.3 196.9 32.3 196.9 -2.0 -0.0 Kureha Trading Group (2) 9.2 13.8 8.8 12.3 -0.4 -1.6 Kureha Corporation 15.7 -- 15.2 -- -0.4 -- Kureha Trading Group (2) 5.7 -- 4.4 -- -1.3 -- Kureha Extron 1.1 2.1 1.6 5.5 -0.8 2.0 Kureha Extech 1.3 1.4 (Consolidated into Kureha Extron as of April 2019) Advanced Kureha GmbH 1.1 1.1 1.1 0.9 -0.1 -0.3 Kureha America Group (3) 1.2 27.2 1.9 27.9 0.6 0.7 Materials Kureha (Shanghai) Carbon Fiber 0.7 1.3 0.7 1.3 0.0 -0.0 Materials 3.5 10.2 3.5 9.7 -0.0 -0.5 Kureha China Group (2) Consolidation adjustments -7.7 -- -7.3 -- 0.4 -- Total 22.6 -- 21.1 -- -1.5 -- Specialty Kureha Corporation 12.2 -- 9.6 -- -2.7 -- Kureha Trading 3.4 -- 3.6 -- 0.2 -- Chemical Consolidation adjustments -1.6 -- -1.5 -- 0.1 -- s Total 14.1 -- 11.7 -- -2.4 -- Kureha Corporation 13.6 -- 14.0 -- 0.4 -- Kureha Trading 2.4 -- 2.7 -- 0.3 -- Kureha Gohsen 2.3 5.0 2.3 5.0 -0.0 -0.0 Specialty Kureha China Group (2) 0.1 -- 0.1 -- -0.0 -- Kureha America Group (3) 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.7 -0.0 -0.1 Plastics Kureha Europe Group (4) 4.7 7.7 4.2 7.2 -0.5 -0.5 Kureha Vietnam 1.6 3.4 1.6 3.1 -0.0 -0.2 Consolidation adjustments -2.7 -- -2.7 -- 0.0 -- Total 22.8 -- 22.9 -- 0.2 -- Revenues & Assets 30 (billions of yen) FY2018 1H FY2019 1H Change Revenue Total assets Revenue Total assets Revenue Total assets Kureha Nishiki Group (4) 6.7 10.0 8.1 11.2 1.3 1.2 Construc- Kureha Engineering 1.4 1.8 1.5 1.9 0.1 0.1 tion Consolidation adjustments -3.1 -- -4.2 -- -1.1 -- Total 5.0 -- 5.4 -- 0.4 -- Kureha Ecology Management 4.7 8.8 5.2 22.6 0.5 13.8 Group (2) 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.7 -0.0 0.0 Kureha Special Laboratory 4.1 6.2 4.1 5.4 -0.1 -0.8 Kureha Unyu Group (2) 0.0 -- 0.0 -- -0.0 -- Other Kureha Trading 0.3 1.0 0.3 1.2 0.0 0.2 Operations Kureha Service 1.8 3.3 2.0 3.4 0.2 0.1 Kureha-Kai Medical Corp. 0.6 0.6 0.8 0.6 0.1 0.0 Kureha Staff Service Consolidation adjustments -4.1 -- -4.4 -- -0.4 -- Total 8.1 -- 8.5 -- 0.4 -- Kureha Group Total 72.5 -- 69.6 -- -2.9 -- Number of consolidated subsidiaries and equity- method affiliates 32 30 *Parenthesized numbers indicate the number of consolidated companies for each group. 31 4. Supplementary PGA Business Update 32 Kureha Energy Solutions is expanding the market for its original PGA frac plugs Billion yen 3 KES Sales 2 1 KES sales reach BakkenAppalachia Niobrara Oklahoma 0 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 estimate Permian Haynesville Number of companies KES customer base 40 Signed Master Service Agreement Field trials completed/ongoing Sales realized 20 0 2017 2017 2018 2018 2019 2019 Jan-JunJul-DecJan-JunJul-DecJan-JunJul-Dec Eagle Ford KES is steadily expanding sales with a growing customer base after launching its first original PGA frac plugs in 2017. The company now operates seven sales/distribution locations and continues to improve its market access and supply ability.

KES currently sells PGA frac plugs primarily for mid/high-temperature wells but is enhancing its presence in low-temperature markets including the Permian region, which holds 50% of the U.S. shale oil and gas reserves. 33 Kureha's Evolving Business Portfolio Kureha funds Cambridge Touch Technologies (June 2019) Cambridge Touch Technologies, a startup in England, develops next-generation 3D multi-touch sensors with Kureha's KF

Piezofilm technology

next-generation 3D multi-touch sensors with Kureha's KF Piezofilm technology Will accelerate our downstream business development

Application areas: Smart phones, touch panels Kureha's blow bottle business demerged into Kyodo Printing (Nov. 1, 2019) (FY2018) Revenue: ¥1.8 billion Business profit: ¥0.1 billion 34 Kureha's CSR Management Initiatives Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions 'Kureha ECO 2 Actions 2020'

Actions 2020' Reduce energy unit by more than 1% YoY Reduce BAU* CO 2 emissions by more than 10% by 2020 (vs. 2005)

Adopted for the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index CO2 Emissions 000 tons Kureha Group companies Group companies in Japan outside Japan FY Tackling Marine Plastic Problems Became a member of the Clean Ocean Material Alliance (CLOMA) January 2019 Improving Labor Environment • Declared our support in the 'White Logistics' movement September 2019 Corporate Governance Abolished the positions of executive and senior corporate advisors; Reformed executive compensation systems April 2019 *BAU=business as usual 35 Disclaimer These materials are supplied to provide a deeper understanding of our company, and are not intended to as a solicitation for investment or other actions.

These materials have been prepared by our company based on the information available at this point in time. However, actual performance may produce results that differ from the plan due to unforeseeable events and factors.

Attachments Original document

