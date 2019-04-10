Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kurita Water Industries Ltd.    6370   JP3270000007

KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.

(6370)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kurita Water Industries : Continues Strategic Investment in U.S.-Based, Venture-Backed Company APANA Inc. to Increase Stake in Series B Round

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 08:33pm EDT

Kurita Continues Strategic Investment in U.S.-Based, Venture-Backed Company APANA Inc. to Increase Stake in Series B Round

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (headquartered in Nakano-ku, Tokyo; Michiya Kadota, President; hereinafter 'Kurita') announces that its additional investment in APANA Inc. (headquartered in Washington, USA; hereinafter 'APANA') reached completion on April 5, 2019. APANA is a US-based venture-backed company that operates a business offering water management solutions based on Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

Kurita made an investment in APANA (in Series A Round) in December 2016 to attain capital participation. Recently, in the Series B Round for a capital increase aimed at speeding up APANA's growth, Kurita made an additional investment as a leading investor to acquire additional shares. As a result of continued strategic investment, Kurita's stake in APANA exceeded 40% on an issued shares basis, and APANA became one of Kurita's equity method affiliates.

APANA engages in technology development on the real-time monitoring of water consumption using the LoRa® (*1) wireless communication technology and on big data analysis and in services that help commercial and industrial facilities with water conservation. Its solution of optimizing water consumption by installing sensors in appropriate positions according to the purposes of use of water and water supply piping structures in facilities and by utilizing the LoRa® wireless communication is so highly regarded in the United States that it is increasingly introduced to large commercial facilities run by major global retailers. Sales have grown significantly since 2016.

In Japan, APANA has acquired technical standards conformity certification for its wireless communication equipment and has been building up its track record in water consumption reduction in demonstration trials on the premises of domestic customers since Kurita's previous investment. Kurita will be working to substantially expand APANA's business, which has significant growth potential, in the Japanese market as well.

In response to the recent increase in investment, APANA will develop technologies for new markets, strengthen its sales team, seek sales partners for overseas market expansion and promote its solutions to retailers and restaurants that operate multiple outlets with the aim of consolidating its advantageous position in markets. Meanwhile, Kurita will enhance its collaboration with APANA and speed up its action to introduce and utilize APANA's advanced technologies and services.

Commenced in April 2018, the Kurita Group's Medium-Term Management Plan entitled Maximize Value Proposition 2022 (MVP-22) defined IoT and artificial intelligence (AI) as part of the key foundations for water treatment solutions. Accordingly, Kurita is proceeding with the reform of its business models and processes. Positioning solving water resource issues, sustainable use of energy, waste reduction, and progress in production technologies in industries as social issues that it should address intensively, Kurita is striving painstakingly to create value that it will share with society.
Kurita will enlarge APANA's highly original digital business for more customers to create innovations and new value in its business domains of water and the environment.

  • *1: LoRa® : LoRa® is one of the new wireless communication technologies called Low Power Wide Area (LPWA).
    In the IoT based wireless communication technology used for sensor networks, the following performance is expected; (1) highly thrifty power consumption that enables long-term operation with batteries, (2) a wide transmission and reception range and (3) low costs of communication and communication modules. LPWA attracts attention because it is expected to meet these requirements, which were challenges with existing wireless communication technologies.


＊for commercial facilities

*APANA Inc. Website：https://www.apana.com/

Disclaimer

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 00:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LT
08:33pKURITA WATER INDUSTRIES : Continues Strategic Investment in U.S.-Based, Venture-..
PU
04:35aKURITA WATER INDUSTRIES : APANA Closes $11 Million Series B Financing with Lead ..
AQ
04/01KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES : Notice Regarding Completion of Acquisition of Shares o..
PU
03/27KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES : Steps Up Global Business Expansion of Ballast Water Tr..
PU
2018KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES : Launches a Recycled Water Supply Service that Contribu..
PU
2018KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares of Precision To..
PU
2018KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES : Japan's Largest Vertical Dry Methane Fermentation Faci..
PU
2018KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES : Notice Regarding Partial Transfer of Business of Subsi..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 260 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 17 375 M
Finance 2019 33 958 M
Yield 2019 1,84%
P/E ratio 2019 18,97
P/E ratio 2020 16,40
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
Capitalization 341 B
Chart KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kurita Water Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3 610  JPY
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michiya Kadota President & Representative Director
Koichi Iioka Chairman
Shinichi Masuda Manager-Finance & Accounting, IR Contact
Kiyoshi Itou Senior Representative Director
Takahito Namura Managing Director & GM-Promote Solution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.9.38%3 070
WASTE MANAGEMENT14.72%43 356
REPUBLIC SERVICES9.99%25 647
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA-0.17%4 983
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA36.04%4 584
CLEAN HARBORS INC46.36%4 034
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About