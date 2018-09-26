Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kurita Water Industries Ltd.    6370   JP3270000007

KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD. (6370)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Kurita Water Industries : Japan's Largest Vertical Dry Methane Fermentation Facility was Completed Ready for Start of Operations from October 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 04:11am CEST

Japan's Largest Vertical Dry Methane Fermentation Facility was Completed Ready for Start of Operations from October 2018
～Kurita will expand proposals of Kurita DRANCO PROCESS, which achieves more than double the biogas production of existing technology, to both industrial and municipal waste treatment facilities～

Under 'MVP-22(Maximize Value Proposition 2022)', the medium-term management plan that was launched in this April, Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Head Office: Nakano-ku, Tokyo; President: Michiya Kadota; hereinafter 'Kurita') is focusing on creating shared value with society, identifying 'Solve issues related to water resources', 'Realize sustainable energy use', 'Reduce waste' and 'Advance industrial production technologies' as priority issues.

Fuji Clean Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Ayauta-gun, Kagawa; President: Kazuo Baba; hereinafter 'Fuji Clean'), a specialist in the treatment of industrial waste, recently finished building facilities using Kurita's vertical dry-methane fermentation technology, Kurita DRANCO PROCESS, that will help 'Realize sustainable energy use.' Operations are scheduled to begin from October. The facilities will make effective use of biogas produced from industrial waste and municipal waste through methane fermentation as fuel for power generation and boilers, and digestate will be treated incineration facilities. The reactor is Japan's largest vertical, dry-methane fermentation reactor (3,000m3) and Fuji Clean expects adoption of the technology to have the effect of reducing CO2 emissions by 10,000 tons per year.

Based on these results, Kurita will seek to expand application of Kurita DRANCO PROCESS to both industrial waste and municipal waste treatment facilities (waste incineration facilities). There are around 1,100 waste incineration facilities in Japan and around half of these are small and mid-size facilities (with a processing capacity of less than 100 tons per day) (*). Waste incineration facilities recover energy by using exhaust heat from incineration to generate electricity and many large facilities with a processing capacity of 100 tons or more per day generate electricity. However, small and mid-size facilities are unable to generate electricity using a steam turbine due to the small amount of exhaust heat produced and therefore only around 4% of facilities generate electricity. Raising the energy recovery rate has become a social issue. Also, while it was possible, even for small and mid-size facilities, to recover energy with the existing methane fermentation technology, there were restrictions on the acceptance of waste paper which is a raw material and plastics which are not suitable for fermentation.

In contrast, the Kurita DRANCO PROCESS makes use of its features as the first vertical, dry methane fermentation technology to be applied in Japan and can accept diverse waste ranging from garbage and waste paper from households, food waste and used paper from office to organic residue and industrial waste, enabling stable biogas production even at small and mid-size facilities and higher levels of energy recovery than with the existing technology. Since it can achieve production of around 150Nm3 of biogas per ton of waste, biogas production capacity is more than double that of the existing wet methane fermentation technology.

In the future, for local government upgrade and improvement projects involving small and mid-size waste incineration facilities, Kurita will strengthen proposals of 'methane combined treatment,' which involves collaborating with incinerator engineering manufacturers to build methane fermentation facilities at waste incineration facilities to combine efficient recovery of energy from waste with the disposal of residues of fermentation at waste incineration facilities. Moreover, through initiatives for the effective use of recovered energy as a source of electricity and heat both within facilities and at a regional level, Kurita aims to promote the widespread use of waste biomass and help realize a sustainable society.

  1. (*)The number of municipal waste treatment facilities (waste incineration facilities) in Japan and the percentage of facilities that generate electricity are based on Waste Disposal in Japan (FY2016) published by the Ministry of Environment in March 2018.

■Outside view of facilities delivered to Fuji Clean Co., Ltd.

Vertical, dry methane fermentation facilities
(with gas holder for storing biogas in the foreground)

Dry methane fermentation reactor

High efficiency waste separation equipment

Biogas power generation facilities
(CHP: Combined Heat and Power)

Disclaimer

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 02:10:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LT
04:11aKURITA WATER INDUSTRIES : Japan's Largest Vertical Dry Methane Fermentation Faci..
PU
09/26KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/23KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES : Patent Issued for Method For Improving Rejection Rate ..
AQ
08/10KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES : Notice Regarding Partial Transfer of Business of Subsi..
PU
05/30KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES : Takes a Stake in Fracta, Inc., a U.S. Startup, and Mak..
PU
03/29GLOBAL BOILER WATER TREATMENT CHEMIC : 99strategy.biz added a depth and professi..
AQ
03/28KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES : 2017/04/03 Press Release Kurita Releases Japan's First..
PU
2017KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES : 2017/04/03 Press Release Kurita Begins Selling CAPSULE..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/28Atlantic Investment Management 2017 Annual Letter 
2017INVEST IN WATER PART 17 : Kurita Is Building A Future 
2016INVEST IN WATER PART 16 : Veolia, What Is Going On? Questions Answered! 
2016INVEST IN WATER PART 15 : Back To Japan 
2016INVEST IN WATER PART 14 : Where Is The One Perfect Water Stock? 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 258 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 17 517 M
Finance 2019 53 458 M
Yield 2019 1,68%
P/E ratio 2019 20,67
P/E ratio 2020 18,20
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
Capitalization 374 B
Chart KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kurita Water Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3 800  JPY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michiya Kadota President & Representative Director
Koichi Iioka Chairman
Shinichi Masuda Manager-Finance & Accounting, IR Contact
Kiyoshi Itou Senior Representative Director
Takahito Namura Managing Director & GM-Promote Solution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.-11.42%3 313
WASTE MANAGEMENT5.93%38 803
REPUBLIC SERVICES9.05%23 989
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA48.85%5 712
CLEAN HARBORS INC27.86%3 921
TETRA TECH, INC.43.30%3 824
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.