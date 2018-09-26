Kurita Water Industries : Japan's Largest Vertical Dry Methane Fermentation Facility was Completed Ready for Start of Operations from October 2018

Japan's Largest Vertical Dry Methane Fermentation Facility was Completed Ready for Start of Operations from October 2018

～Kurita will expand proposals of Kurita DRANCO PROCESS™, which achieves more than double the biogas production of existing technology, to both industrial and municipal waste treatment facilities～

Under 'MVP-22(Maximize Value Proposition 2022)', the medium-term management plan that was launched in this April, Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Head Office: Nakano-ku, Tokyo; President: Michiya Kadota; hereinafter 'Kurita') is focusing on creating shared value with society, identifying 'Solve issues related to water resources', 'Realize sustainable energy use', 'Reduce waste' and 'Advance industrial production technologies' as priority issues. Fuji Clean Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Ayauta-gun, Kagawa; President: Kazuo Baba; hereinafter 'Fuji Clean'), a specialist in the treatment of industrial waste, recently finished building facilities using Kurita's vertical dry-methane fermentation technology, Kurita DRANCO PROCESS™, that will help 'Realize sustainable energy use.' Operations are scheduled to begin from October. The facilities will make effective use of biogas produced from industrial waste and municipal waste through methane fermentation as fuel for power generation and boilers, and digestate will be treated incineration facilities. The reactor is Japan's largest vertical, dry-methane fermentation reactor (3,000m3) and Fuji Clean expects adoption of the technology to have the effect of reducing CO 2 emissions by 10,000 tons per year.

Based on these results, Kurita will seek to expand application of Kurita DRANCO PROCESS™ to both industrial waste and municipal waste treatment facilities (waste incineration facilities). There are around 1,100 waste incineration facilities in Japan and around half of these are small and mid-size facilities (with a processing capacity of less than 100 tons per day) (*). Waste incineration facilities recover energy by using exhaust heat from incineration to generate electricity and many large facilities with a processing capacity of 100 tons or more per day generate electricity. However, small and mid-size facilities are unable to generate electricity using a steam turbine due to the small amount of exhaust heat produced and therefore only around 4% of facilities generate electricity. Raising the energy recovery rate has become a social issue. Also, while it was possible, even for small and mid-size facilities, to recover energy with the existing methane fermentation technology, there were restrictions on the acceptance of waste paper which is a raw material and plastics which are not suitable for fermentation.

In contrast, the Kurita DRANCO PROCESS™ makes use of its features as the first vertical, dry methane fermentation technology to be applied in Japan and can accept diverse waste ranging from garbage and waste paper from households, food waste and used paper from office to organic residue and industrial waste, enabling stable biogas production even at small and mid-size facilities and higher levels of energy recovery than with the existing technology. Since it can achieve production of around 150Nm3 of biogas per ton of waste, biogas production capacity is more than double that of the existing wet methane fermentation technology.

In the future, for local government upgrade and improvement projects involving small and mid-size waste incineration facilities, Kurita will strengthen proposals of 'methane combined treatment,' which involves collaborating with incinerator engineering manufacturers to build methane fermentation facilities at waste incineration facilities to combine efficient recovery of energy from waste with the disposal of residues of fermentation at waste incineration facilities. Moreover, through initiatives for the effective use of recovered energy as a source of electricity and heat both within facilities and at a regional level, Kurita aims to promote the widespread use of waste biomass and help realize a sustainable society.