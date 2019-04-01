Kurita Water Industries : Notice Regarding Completion of Acquisition of Shares of Pentagon Technologies Group, Inc. in the United States

Notice Regarding Completion of Acquisition of Shares of Pentagon Technologies Group, Inc. in the United States

As announced in 'Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares of Precision Tool Cleaning Company in the U.S.' on October 16, 2018, Kurita Water Industries Ltd. ('Kurita') signed an agreement on that date to acquire 25% of the outstanding shares of Pentagon Technologies Group, Inc. (Head Office, California, USA), which operates a precision tool cleaning business in the United States.

Kurita today announced that the procedure for the acquisition pursuant to said agreement had reached completion on April 1, 2019 (U.S. Pacific Time). As a result of this acquisition, Pentagon Technologies Group, Inc. is now one of Kurita's equity method affiliates.