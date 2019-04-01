Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kurita Water Industries Ltd.    6370   JP3270000007

KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.

(6370)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kurita Water Industries : Notice Regarding Completion of Acquisition of Shares of Pentagon Technologies Group, Inc. in the United States

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 08:27pm EDT

Notice Regarding Completion of Acquisition of Shares of Pentagon Technologies Group, Inc. in the United States

As announced in 'Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares of Precision Tool Cleaning Company in the U.S.' on October 16, 2018, Kurita Water Industries Ltd. ('Kurita') signed an agreement on that date to acquire 25% of the outstanding shares of Pentagon Technologies Group, Inc. (Head Office, California, USA), which operates a precision tool cleaning business in the United States.

Kurita today announced that the procedure for the acquisition pursuant to said agreement had reached completion on April 1, 2019 (U.S. Pacific Time). As a result of this acquisition, Pentagon Technologies Group, Inc. is now one of Kurita's equity method affiliates.

Disclaimer

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 00:26:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LT
08:27pKURITA WATER INDUSTRIES : Notice Regarding Completion of Acquisition of Shares o..
PU
03/27KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES : Steps Up Global Business Expansion of Ballast Water Tr..
PU
2018KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES : Launches a Recycled Water Supply Service that Contribu..
PU
2018KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares of Precision To..
PU
2018KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES : Japan's Largest Vertical Dry Methane Fermentation Faci..
PU
2018KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES : Notice Regarding Partial Transfer of Business of Subsi..
PU
2018KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES : Takes a Stake in Fracta, Inc., a U.S. Startup, and Mak..
PU
2018KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 260 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 17 375 M
Finance 2019 33 958 M
Yield 2019 1,91%
P/E ratio 2019 18,25
P/E ratio 2020 15,78
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 328 B
Chart KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kurita Water Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3 610  JPY
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michiya Kadota President & Representative Director
Koichi Iioka Chairman
Shinichi Masuda Manager-Finance & Accounting, IR Contact
Kiyoshi Itou Senior Representative Director
Takahito Namura Managing Director & GM-Promote Solution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.6.87%2 962
WASTE MANAGEMENT16.77%44 129
REPUBLIC SERVICES11.50%25 851
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA-0.51%4 946
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA31.93%4 409
CLEAN HARBORS INC44.94%3 995
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About