Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Kuros Biosciences AG    CYTN   CH0325814116

KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG (CYTN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kuros Biosciences to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on Establishing the New Gold Standard in Bone Regeneration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 07:05am CEST

MEDIA RELEASE

Kuros Biosciences to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on Establishing the New Gold Standard in Bone Regeneration

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, September 14, 2018 - Kuros Biosciences, (SWX: KURN) a full-fledged orthobiologics company with scientific, clinical, and commercial excellence in bone regeneration, announced today that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) luncheon on establishing the new gold standard in bone regeneration on Thursday, September 20 at the Hotel Richemond in Geneva, Switzerland.

The KOL event will feature presentations by KOLs John Sutcliffe MBChB FRCS(Ed) FRCS(SN), from the London Spine Clinic, and Andrew A. Sama, MD, from the Hospital for Special Surgery, Weill Cornell Medical College, who will discuss the scientific rationale of Kuros's lead programs, Fibrin/PTH and MagnetOS, as well the overall treatment landscape in both Europe and the United States, and the commercial potential of Kuros's innovative portfolio in bone regeneration.

Kuros's CEO Joost de Bruijn will give a short investor presentation highlighting the Company's progress to date and upcoming milestones.

John Sutcliffe is Triage Consultant Spinal Neurosurgeon & Lead Clinician, London Spine Clinic, having trained in Edinburgh and qualifying in 1983. He was appointed as a consultant neurosurgeon in 1993 and has since concentrated exclusively in the management of patients with spinal disorders. He pioneered the concept of the multi-disciplinary team approach to spinal disorders, setting up the London Spine Clinic in 1997, the first hospital of its kind in the UK at the time. He resigned from the NHS in 2000 but remains an Emeritus Consultant at Barts' and the London NHS Trust. As training director in the NHS and at the London Spine Clinic and London Clinic Hospital, Mr. Sutcliffe has trained many young spinal surgeons in his 25 years as a consultant.

Dr. Andrew Sama serves as Director of Spine Surgery Fellowship at Hospital for Special Surgery & Associate Professor of Clinical Orthopaedic Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, Weill Cornell Medical College. Dr. Andrew Sama specializes in the management of all traumatic, degenerative, and deformity-related conditions of the cervical, thoracic, and lumbosacral spine. He has received a number of research grants, including funding from the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Sama is involved in product development and has helped design several orthopedic implant devices. He has published articles in numerous peer-reviewed medical journals and co-edited a textbook titled "Lateral Access Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery." He is on the editorial board of Current Reviews in Musculoskeletal Medicine and serves as a reviewer for the journals Spine and Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research.

This event is intended for institutional investors, sell-side analysts, investment bankers, and business development professionals only. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited. A live webcast and replay will be accessible via the link here. If you would like to ask a question during the live Q&A, please submit your request via email.

For further information, please contact:

Kuros Biosciences AG

LifeSci Advisors

Michael Grau

Hans Herklots

Chief Financial Officer

Media & Investors

Tel +41 44 733 47 47

+41 79 598 7149

michael.grau@kurosbio.com

hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com

About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences is focused on the development of innovative products for tissue repair and regeneration and is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland and Bilthoven, The Netherlands. The Company is listed according to the International Financial Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visit www.kurosbio.com for additional information on Kuros, its science and product pipeline.

Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "will" or "expect" or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors, Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG
07:05aKuros Biosciences to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on Establishing the New ..
TE
09/05Kuros Biosciences Reports Results for First Half 2018 (Corrected Version, inc..
TE
09/05KUROS BIOSCIENCES : Reports Results for First Half 2018 (Corrected Version, incl..
AQ
09/05Kuros Biosciences Reports Results for First Half 2018
TE
08/24KUROS BIOSCIENCES : Appoints Pascal Longlade as Chief Medical Officer
AQ
08/23Kuros Biosciences appoints Pascal Longlade as Chief Medical Officer
TE
08/23KUROS BIOSCIENCES : Appoints Pascal Longlade as Chief Medical Officer
AQ
07/11KUROS BIOSCIENCES : Jason Schense, PhD, Former Chief Technology Officer, Kuros B..
AQ
07/03KUROS BIOSCIENCES : Reports First U.S. & UK sales of MagnetOs
AQ
07/03KUROS BIOSCIENCES : Reports First U.S. & UK sales of MagnetOs
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/05Kuros Bioscience reports 1H results 
04/30Kuros Bioscience reports FY results 
Chart KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG
Duration : Period :
Kuros Biosciences AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Joost D. de Bruijn Chief Executive Officer
Christian Martin Itin Chairman
Michael Grau Chief Financial Officer
Pascal Longlade Chief Technology Officer
Gerhard Ries Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG-43.87%54
GILEAD SCIENCES3.25%95 890
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS19.00%45 577
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS5.79%41 278
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.56.81%11 007
GENMAB4.86%10 395
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.