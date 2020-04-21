Annual General Meeting of Kuros Biosciences approves all resolutions

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland,April 21, 2020 - Kuros Biosciences (SIX:KURN) today announced that its Annual General Meeting approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors.Two proposed resolutions relating to capital increases were not put up for voting.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Annual Report, the Annual Financial Statements, and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2019 and took note of the Reports of the Auditors. Shareholders discharged the Board and the Executive Committee, voted in favor of the proposed appropriation of the Annual Results and approved the compensation for the members of the Board and the Executive Committee.

Clemens van Blitterswijk was re-elected as Chairman and Leanna Caron, Joost de Bruijn, Scott P. Bruder and Oliver Walker were re-elected as members of the Board. Mr. Walker and Mrs. Caron were re-elected as members of the Compensation Committee. The law firm Keller KLG, Zürich was elected as Independent Proxy. PricewaterhouseCoopers were confirmed for another one-year term as the Company's auditor.

The adjustment of the Authorized Share Capital (up to 2,588,665 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each) and of the Conditional Share Capital for Bonds and similar Debt Instruments (up to 2,588,665 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each) and the corresponding changes to the Articles of Incorporation were withdrawn.

The Annual General Meeting took place at the Company's headquarters in Schlieren. Based on Article 6a of the COVID-19 Ordinance 2 of the Swiss Federal Council, the Company asked its shareholders to vote through the independent proxy. 8,027,979 shares or 35.7% of a total of 22'469'946 shares were represented. The Annual General Meeting was held without an audience.