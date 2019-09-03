Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Kuros Biosciences AG    KURN   CH0325814116

KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG

(KURN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kuros Biosciences Announces U.S. FDA approval of IND Application to Initiate Fibrin-PTH Phase 2a Clinical Trial in Spinal Fusion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 01:00am EDT
  • Kuros to conduct Phase 2a trial in spinal fusion, comparing Fibrin-PTH to autograft
  • Primary endpoint is radiographic interbody fusion at 12 months

SCHLIEREN (ZURICH), Switzerland, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuros Biosciences, a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, today announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a Phase 2a clinical trial to evaluate the use of Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) in single level transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) procedures in patients with degenerative disc disease, with autograft (patient’s own bone) as comparator.

This IND application is considered the first ever approval by the FDA to evaluate a drug/biologic combination product candidate for lumbar interbody fusion of the spine.

Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: “The IND approval is an important milestone for Kuros allowing us to advance the clinical program for Fibrin-PTH in spinal fusion into Phase 2a. Fibrin-PTH targets a substantial clinical need, and, if successful, opens up a huge commercial opportunity.”

The planned clinical study is a prospective, randomized, controlled, open-label, multi-center, parallel group study with the primary endpoint of radiographic interbody fusion, using CT-scans at 12 months, determined by an independent radiology expert panel.

For further information, please contact:  
Kuros Biosciences AGLifeSci Advisors
Michael GrauHans Herklots
Chief Financial OfficerMedia & Investors
Tel +41 44 733 47 47+41 79 598 7149
michael.grau@kurosbio.comhherklots@lifesciadvisors.com

Investigational Product Candidates
Fibrin PTH (KUR-113) is an investigational drug/biologic combination product candidate. Fibrin PTH (KUR-113) has been evaluated in animals for use in lumbar interbody fusion. The safety & efficacy of Fibrin PTH (KUR-113) has not yet been evaluated for spinal fusion in humans.

About Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113)
Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) consists of a natural fibrin-based healing matrix with an immobilized targeted bone growth factor (truncated human parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog). Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) is designed to be applied directly into and around an intervertebral body fusion device as a gel, where it polymerizes in situ. Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) functions via the well-established mechanism of action of parathyroid hormone; has been demonstrated in animal models of spinal fusion to be comparable to rhBMP-2; and has been shown in preclinical studies to be easy to use and ideal for open or minimally invasive techniques.

About Spine Fusion
Lumbar fusion surgery is designed to create solid bone between adjoining vertebrae of the spine, eliminating any movement between the bones. Spinal fusion may be recommended for conditions such as spondylolisthesis, degenerative disc disease or recurrent disc herniations. The goal of fusion surgery is to reduce pain and nerve irritation. Surgeons perform lumbar fusion using several techniques. One such technique – Transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) - is used to stabilize the spinal vertebrae. This definition is adapted from www.spine-health.com. It is estimated that the orthobiology market for spinal fusion is growing to $2.2 billion in 2030, while currently over 800,000 spinal fusion procedures are performed annually in the US & EU.

About Kuros Biosciences AG
Kuros Biosciences is focused on the development of innovative products for tissue repair and regeneration and is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, Bilthoven, The Netherlands and Burlington, U.S. The Company is listed according to the International Financial Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visit www.kurosbio.com for additional information on Kuros, its science and product pipeline.

Forward Looking Statements
This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “will” or “expect” or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors, Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG
01:00aKuros Biosciences Announces U.S. FDA approval of IND Application to Initiate ..
GL
08/20Kuros Biosciences Reports Results for First Half 2019
TE
07/24Kuros announces Gerhard Ries is stepping down as Board member
TE
07/17Extraordinary General Meeting of Kuros Biosciences approves all resolutions
TE
07/09Kuros Biosciences Signs Agreement with Surgical Specialties on Distribution o..
GL
06/26Kuros Biosciences to propose adjustment of authorized and conditional capital..
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 2,70 M
EBIT 2019 -11,4 M
Net income 2019 -11,3 M
Finance 2019 7,30 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,14x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,76x
EV / Sales2019 5,66x
EV / Sales2020 3,25x
Capitalization 22,6 M
Chart KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG
Duration : Period :
Kuros Biosciences AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,50  CHF
Last Close Price 1,50  CHF
Spread / Highest target 900%
Spread / Average Target 600%
Spread / Lowest Target 300%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joost D. de Bruijn Chief Executive Officer
Christian Martin Itin Chairman
Michael Grau Chief Financial Officer
Pascal Longlade Chief Technology Officer
Gerhard Ries Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG-33.70%23
GILEAD SCIENCES1.58%80 471
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.64%46 272
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-22.34%31 738
GENMAB29.70%13 273
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.39.22%9 105
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group