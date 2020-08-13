Log in
Kuwait Stock Exchange  >  Kuwait Financial Centre - K.P.S.C    MARKAZ

End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange - 08/12
0.075 KWD   +2.74%
News 
Kuwait Financial Centre K P S C : Markaz announces net loss of KD 10.05 million in H1 2020

Kuwait Financial Centre K P S C : Markaz announces net loss of KD 10.05 million in H1 2020

08/13/2020 | 04:13am EDT

Markaz announces net loss of KD 10.05 million in H1 202013 - Aug - 2020

Kuwait, August 13, 2020 - Kuwait Financial Centre 'Markaz' (KSE: Markaz, Reuters: MARKZ.KW, Bloomberg: MARKAZ:KK) reported its financial performance for the first half of 2020, with revenue of KD (1.71) million as compared to KD 12.47 million in H1 2019. Net Loss attributable to shareholders of Markaz was KD (10.05) million for H1 2020 reflecting an EPS of (21) Fils.

The decline in revenue and profits is attributable mainly to the unprecedented events witnessed during the first half of the year due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world. The GCC equity market growth momentum that we saw last year dissipated in February 2020, with the rise in cases of COVID-19 adding further pressure on oil prices.

Markaz reported Asset Management fees of KD 3.25 million, a decline of 11.6% y-o-y and Investment Banking fees were KD 0.26 million, a decline of 20.6%. Due to the pandemic, the revaluation loss on financial assets during H1 2020 was KD 10.20 million. Markaz recognized an impairment of investment properties of KD 3.12 million due to the impact of COVID-19. Markaz AUM at the end of the period closed at KD 1.03 billion down by 7.7% compared to H1 2019.

Despite the above, revenues were supported by a step up in Net Rental Income by 295% y-o-y, contributing KD 1.44 million. This was driven by the addition of new properties launched last year in UAE and KSA. During the period, Markaz sold property located in Poland with realized gain of KD 1.07 million, and exited a project in Lebanon distributing USD 6 million to investors.

Disclaimer

MARKAZ - Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 08:12:17 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 22,5 M 73,4 M 73,4 M
Net income 2019 6,96 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
Net cash 2019 48,4 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,29x
Yield 2019 9,43%
Capitalization 35,9 M 117 M 117 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,31x
EV / Sales 2019 0,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE - K.P.S.C
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Financial Centre - K.P.S.C Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Manaf Abdulaziz Al-Hajeri Chief Executive Officer
Diraar Yusuf Ahmad Al-Ghanim Chairman
Ali Hussein Khalil Chief Operating Officer
Khaled Ahmed Chowdhury Chief Financial Officer
Johny Al-Khoury Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE - K.P.S.C-29.25%117
BLACKROCK, INC.17.41%89 453
UBS GROUP AG-6.95%44 540
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.54%33 787
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.14.05%31 542
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.01%24 790
