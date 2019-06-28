Log in
KUYBYSHEVAZOT OAO

(KAZT)
KuibyshevAzot confirmed compliance with international standard IATF 16949:2016

06/28/2019
KuibyshevAzot confirmed compliance with international standard IATF 16949:2016
28/06/2019 08:28:16

A scheduled audit, which took place at the enterprise from June 24th to June 26th 2019 confirmed, that quality management system (QMS) of KuibyshevAzot in the area of design and production of dipped cord fabric complies with international IATF 16949:2016 standard, focused at needs of the automobile industry enterprises.

KuibyshevAzot PJSC is actively cooperating with car manufacturers, supplying them with its products, thus company's specialists are constantly working on development and improvement of quality management system, including this direction.

The United Registrar of Systems (URS) company- international independent certification authority - acted as auditor.

During the audit, the quality management system documents that contain requirements for the implementation of system operations, detailed documentation on the functioning of processes, personnel actions, existence and availability of all necessary spare parts, raw materials and packaging materials, as well as work performance directly on the production site were checked.

Summing up the audit, URS specialists highlighted large volume of work executed at KuibyshevAzot PJSC in relation to implementation and improvement of IATF 16949:2016 standard and also gave some useful recommendations in terms of more effective performance in the framework of its implementation.

Compliance with the IATF 16949: 2016 standard at PJSC KuybyshevAzot, which is actively working in both domestic and foreign markets, will allow to continue systematic work on the quality of the products supplied to the automotive industry. All this will most favorably affect the image of the enterprise as a reliable and developing partner.

Disclaimer

OAO KuibyshevAzot published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 06:20:06 UTC
