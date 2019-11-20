KVAER: Acquisition of the issuers own shares – Share purchase program

20 November 2019 - Nordea Markets has today, on behalf of Kværner ASA purchased 160 941 Kværner ASA shares at an average price of NOK 12.4785. Shares were bought in connection with Kværner ASA's share purchase programme for employees. Following the transaction, Kværner ASA holds a total of 2 315 124 own shares.

