KVÆRNER ASA

(KVAER)
KVAER: Acquisition of the issuers own shares – Share purchase program

11/20/2019 | 10:50am EST
KVAER: Acquisition of the issuers own shares - Share purchase program
20 November 2019 - Nordea Markets has today, on behalf of Kværner ASA purchased 160 941 Kværner ASA shares at an average price of NOK 12.4785. Shares were bought in connection with Kværner ASA's share purchase programme for employees. Following the transaction, Kværner ASA holds a total of 2 315 124 own shares.

Disclaimer

Kvaerner ASA published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 15:49:02 UTC
