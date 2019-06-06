KVH Announces KONGSBERG as First Partner for KVH Watch IoT Connectivity

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), today announced that KONGSBERG is its first major partner for KVH WatchTM IoT Connectivity as a Service. KVH Watch will provide connectivity for Vessel Insight, a new maritime data infrastructure solution from KONGSBERG’s Kognifai digital ecosystem.

“KVH’s fast, global, and reliable connectivity provides Vessel Insight users with connectivity options for end-to-end solutions that deliver the real-time monitoring and intervention benefits of machine-to-machine IoT,” says Vigleik Takle, senior vice president for maritime digital solutions in Kongsberg Digital.



Vessel Insight enables customers to cost efficiently capture and aggregate quality data from their assets, and securely transfer them to the cloud. Once data is available in the cloud, customers get access to a large range of leading applications and services that can turn their data into business value and optimize performance at sea. “KONGSBERG offers its Kognifai services to our customers with choices, be it an existing connectivity solution, or an IoT connectivity solution such as KVH Watch. Dedicated, end-to-end IoT connectivity with tight integration for monitoring and options for full video bandwidth in periods of remote support will provide customers with higher performance and reliability,” Takle continues.



Kongsberg Digital plans to utilize KVH Watch IoT Connectivity as a Service as an offer in their digitalization product portfolio, featuring two modes: Watch Flow, for 24/7, machine-to-machine data delivery compatible with major IoT ecosystems such as Kognifai; and Watch Intervention, for on-demand high-speed sessions for face-to-face support and remote equipment access.



“We are thrilled to support Kognifai and to provide connectivity to accelerate the adoption of IoT throughout the maritime industry,” says Robert Hopkins, Jr., KVH’s senior director for maritime services. “KVH Watch leverages our unique end-to-end maritime connectivity services and HTS network to offer an innovative business model of IoT Connectivity as a Service.”

KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone® and TracVision® product lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadbandsm network, and AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS). The company’s KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink™ and SPORTSlink™.

Note to Editors: For more information about KVH Watch, please visit the website, kvh.com/watch. For more information about Kognifai, please visit the website, kognifai.com.



About Kongsberg Digital

Kongsberg Digital is a provider of next-generation software and digital solutions to customers within maritime, oil and gas, and renewables and utilities. The company consists of more than 500 software experts with leading competence within the Internet of Things, smart data, artificial intelligence, maritime simulation, automation, and autonomous operations. Kongsberg Digital is the group-wide center of digital expertise for KONGSBERG.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

