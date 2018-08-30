Singtel, KVH Industries Collaborate to Accelerate Maritime Sector Digitalization Across Asia Pacific

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singtel and KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), a global satellite and maritime communications provider, today announced a partnership to provide shipping companies a seamless broadband satellite service with KVH’s mini-VSAT BroadbandSM satellite connectivity to help accelerate the digital transformation of the maritime industry across the Asia Pacific region.



Pictured: Ng Kheng Ghee, Head of Satellite at Singtel, and Brent Bruun, Chief Operating Officer of KVH





This satellite service is designed to facilitate the use of digital solutions in the maritime industry to significantly improve operational efficiency, crew welfare, and onboard safety. Vessels can leverage this fast and reliable connectivity to harness real-time data about engine performance gleaned from onboard sensors to facilitate preventive maintenance and reduce maintenance costs; obtain information on weather patterns and sea currents to determine the ship’s most fuel-efficient route; and provide onshore operations staff regular updates about the status of cargo.

“With 90% of the world’s trade carried by seaborne vessels, it is imperative for the shipping industry to adopt innovative technologies in order to operate more efficiently,” said Ng Kheng Ghee, Head of Satellite at Singtel. “This service provides an accessible high-speed broadband connectivity that enables digital technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud and data analytics to be deployed onboard ships. As the leading maritime communications service provider in the Asia Pacific region, we look forward to this partnership with KVH to help shipping companies in the region deploy digital technologies across their fleets, using advanced satellite communications products and services.”

“The Asia Pacific region boasts some of the busiest ports in the world, and we are thrilled to be working with Singtel,” said Mark Guthrie, KVH’s Vice President for Asia Pacific. “With KVH’s end-to-end connectivity solution, our leadership role in global maritime VSAT, and our already strong base in this region, we look forward to combining forces with Singtel to help serve the many important fleets and ship managers operating here.”



Through this collaboration, Singtel will provide its maritime customers with KVH’s product and service offerings, including AgilePlansTM, a subscription-based connectivity solution for commercial fleets. This all-inclusive, no-commitment offering includes KVH’s global connectivity service, VSAT hardware, and curated content with free installation in selected ports and zero maintenance costs.

Singtel has been building digital solutions for the maritime industry including cybersecurity and IoT capabilities. Singtel collaborates with best in class partners to provide definitive solutions for secured IoT through the use of cutting-edge technology designed to help ship managers monitor and manage their fleet with greater efficiency.



About Singtel

Singtel is Asia’s leading communications technology group, providing a portfolio of services from next-generation communication, technology services to infotainment to both consumers and businesses. For consumers, Singtel delivers a complete and integrated suite of services, including mobile, broadband, and TV. For businesses, Singtel offers a complementary array of workforce mobility solutions, data hosting, cloud, network infrastructure, analytics, and cybersecurity capabilities. The Group has presence in Asia, Australia and Africa and reaches over 700 million mobile customers in 21 countries. Its infrastructure and technology services for businesses span 21 countries with more than 428 direct points of presence in 362 cities. For more information, visit www.singtel.com.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH’s connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles include the award-winning TracPhone® and TracVision® product lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadband network, and AgilePlans Connectivity as a Service (CaaS). The company’s VideotelTM business is a market-leading provider of training films, computer-based training, and eLearning for the maritime industry, and its KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlinkTM and SPORTSlinkTM. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated impact of this strategic relationship, including the expected growth of the maritime VSAT market in Asia. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Factors that might cause these differences include, but are not limited to: unanticipated technical and other challenges; competition, including the potential introduction of superior technology; potential levels of customer demand for data services beyond our current expectations, which could exceed system capabilities in certain regions; competition for satellite capacity, which over time could increase our costs and decrease service availability; and unanticipated expenses. These and other factors are discussed in more detail in KVH’s most recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 2, 2018. Copies are available through its Investor Relations department and website, http://investors.kvh.com. KVH does not assume any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect new information and developments.

