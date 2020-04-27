Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  Kweichow Moutai Co.,Ltd.    600519   CNE0000018R8

KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD.

(600519)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 04/27
1276 CNY   +2.03%
09:49pKWEICHOW MOUTAI : 1Q Net Profit Rose 17%
DJ
04/23KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD. : quaterly earnings release
04/21KWEICHOW MOUTAI : 2019 Net Profit Rose 17%
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kweichow Moutai : 1Q Net Profit Rose 17%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 09:49pm EDT

By Martin Mou

Kweichow Moutai Co.'s first-quarter net profit climbed 17%, mainly helped by strong sales of its premium Moutai liquor.

Net profit rose to 13.09 billion yuan ($1.85 billion), while revenue also increased 13% to CNY24.41 billion, the Chinese liquor maker said late Monday.

Sales of the premium Moutai Baijiu contributed CNY22.22 billion to its quarterly revenue, it said.

Chinese distilled liquor or Baijiu was among the first sectors to recover as China emerged from the coronavirus pandemic in March, analysts said.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD.
09:49pKWEICHOW MOUTAI : 1Q Net Profit Rose 17%
DJ
04/23KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD. : quaterly earnings release
04/21KWEICHOW MOUTAI : 2019 Net Profit Rose 17%
DJ
03/25China stocks down but more resilient than peers in virus sell-off
RE
03/20KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD. : annual earnings release
01/13Foreign Investors Warm Up to Chinese Makers of Appliances -- WSJ
DJ
01/11Investors Warm to Chinese Makers of Fridges and Air Conditioners
DJ
01/01KWEICHOW MOUTAI : Net Profit Rose 15% in 2019
DJ
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 100 B
EBIT 2020 67 538 M
Net income 2020 47 934 M
Finance 2020 150 B
Yield 2020 1,61%
P/E ratio 2020 34,2x
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
EV / Sales2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2021 12,2x
Capitalization 1 603 B
Chart KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kweichow Moutai Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 1 332,95  CNY
Last Close Price 1 276,00  CNY
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bao Fang Li Chairman & General Manager
Ying Zi He Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Guo Xiang Qiu Member-Supervisory Board
Yi Zhang Member-Supervisory Board
Shu Yue Zhao Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD.1.51%221 829
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.0.14%72 022
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.-1.17%19 377
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.0.19%16 108
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.0.25%12 307
JIANGSU KING'S LUCK BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.2.73%5 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group