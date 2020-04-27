Kweichow Moutai : 1Q Net Profit Rose 17%

By Martin Mou



Kweichow Moutai Co.'s first-quarter net profit climbed 17%, mainly helped by strong sales of its premium Moutai liquor.

Net profit rose to 13.09 billion yuan ($1.85 billion), while revenue also increased 13% to CNY24.41 billion, the Chinese liquor maker said late Monday.

Sales of the premium Moutai Baijiu contributed CNY22.22 billion to its quarterly revenue, it said.

Chinese distilled liquor or Baijiu was among the first sectors to recover as China emerged from the coronavirus pandemic in March, analysts said.

