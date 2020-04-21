Kweichow Moutai : 2019 Net Profit Rose 17%

By Yifan Wang



Kweichow Moutai Co.'s net profit rose 17% last year, driven by higher revenue and better profitability.

Net profit was 41.21 billion yuan ($5.83 billion) compared with CNY35.20 billion in 2018, the Chinese liquor maker said late Tuesday.

Revenue increased by 15% to CNY88.85 billion on the back of solid sales growth of its well-known Moutai-brand products.

The gross profit margin at its liquor business, which made up most of revenue last year, improved by 0.12 percentage point, the company said.

For 2020, Kweichow Moutai targets 10% sales growth and plans to invest CNY5.37 billion in infrastructure building.

