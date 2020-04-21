Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  Kweichow Moutai Co.,Ltd.    600519   CNE0000018R8

KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD.

(600519)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 04/20
1227.3 CNY   +0.11%
10:29pKWEICHOW MOUTAI : 2019 Net Profit Rose 17%
DJ
03/25China stocks down but more resilient than peers in virus sell-off
RE
03/20KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD. : annual earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kweichow Moutai : 2019 Net Profit Rose 17%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 10:29pm EDT

By Yifan Wang

Kweichow Moutai Co.'s net profit rose 17% last year, driven by higher revenue and better profitability.

Net profit was 41.21 billion yuan ($5.83 billion) compared with CNY35.20 billion in 2018, the Chinese liquor maker said late Tuesday.

Revenue increased by 15% to CNY88.85 billion on the back of solid sales growth of its well-known Moutai-brand products.

The gross profit margin at its liquor business, which made up most of revenue last year, improved by 0.12 percentage point, the company said.

For 2020, Kweichow Moutai targets 10% sales growth and plans to invest CNY5.37 billion in infrastructure building.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD.
10:29pKWEICHOW MOUTAI : 2019 Net Profit Rose 17%
DJ
03/25China stocks down but more resilient than peers in virus sell-off
RE
03/20KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD. : annual earnings release
01/13Foreign Investors Warm Up to Chinese Makers of Appliances -- WSJ
DJ
01/11Investors Warm to Chinese Makers of Fridges and Air Conditioners
DJ
01/01KWEICHOW MOUTAI : Net Profit Rose 15% in 2019
DJ
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 88 331 M
EBIT 2019 58 925 M
Net income 2019 41 397 M
Finance 2019 125 B
Yield 2019 1,39%
P/E ratio 2019 36,4x
P/E ratio 2020 32,0x
EV / Sales2019 15,6x
EV / Sales2020 13,5x
Capitalization 1 507 B
Chart KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kweichow Moutai Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 1 254,55  CNY
Last Close Price 1 200,00  CNY
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bao Fang Li Chairman & General Manager
Ying Zi He Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Guo Xiang Qiu Member-Supervisory Board
Yi Zhang Member-Supervisory Board
Shu Yue Zhao Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD.0.52%217 731
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.-0.47%70 691
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.0.33%19 123
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.-0.84%16 220
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.0.76%12 007
BECLE, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.52%5 504
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group