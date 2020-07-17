Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  Kweichow Moutai Co.,Ltd.    600519   CNE0000018R8

KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD.

(600519)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shanghai stocks have worst week in 5 months on policy worries, foreign selling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 03:49am EDT

SHANGHAI, July 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares managed to end higher on Friday, but still suffered their worst weekly drop in five months, as China's better-than-expected GDP data fuelled worries over the pace of policy easing, while foreign investors cashed in after a bull run.

** At close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.6% to 4,544.70 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index had added 0.1% for 3,214.13 points.

** For the week, the SSEC was down 5%, its steepest drop since the week of Feb. 28, while CSI300 retreated 4.4%, its worst since March.

** China stocks posted their biggest fall in more than five months on Thursday, as investors cooled a buying spree on worries of policy tightening after economic growth in the second quarter beat expectations.

** "The pace of policy loosening will be slower, as policymakers observe how the job and financial markets perform and decide what steps to take next," said Zhaopeng Xing, markets economist at ANZ in Shanghai.

** However, analysts and fund managers said the slump did not mark the end of the bull run and could offer good opportunities to buy on the dip.

** "The bull run is yet to finish, as Thursday's retreat was just a technical correction following a robust rally recently," said Ma Manran, chairman of Beijing Ma Manran Asset Management Company.

** "Worries over the pace of the country's policy easing are one of the factors behind the drop on Thursday, but are not sufficient to change the rising trend in the market," he said.

** Dampening sentiment for blue-chips on Thursday, liquor giant Moutai's shares slumped 7.9%, their worst session since Oct. 29, 2018, after an article by a WeChat account owned by the People's Daily stated that "Moutai is for drinking, not for speculating".

** The recent substantial outflows via the Stock Connect quickly curbed sentiment, while SMIC's Shanghai debut brought a "siphon effect" and led to profit-taking in related tech sectors, analysts at Bohai Securities noted in report.

** In a record day of selling, foreign investors on Tuesday sold a net 17.4 billion yuan ($2.49 billion) worth of A-shares via the Stock Connect linking Hong Kong and the mainland. Their net selling totalled 27 billion yuan in the three sessions through Thursday, reversing a robust buying streak in recent weeks and months.

($1 = 6.9979 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Tom Westbrook and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD. -7.90% 1614 End-of-day quote.36.43%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.01% 3947.05 Delayed Quote.10.23%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.03% 3883.06 Delayed Quote.2.85%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.03% 6.9948 Delayed Quote.0.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD.
03:49aShanghai stocks have worst week in 5 months on policy worries, foreign sellin..
RE
01:20aKWEICHOW MOUTAI : Shanghai stocks set for worst week in 15 months on policy worr..
RE
07/16China Stocks Tumble on Worst Day in Five Months
DJ
06/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/22Hang Seng Indexes Launches Gauges to Track Large-Cap Chinese Stocks
DJ
06/08Chinese liquor makers seek listings as investors keep spirits up
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 101 B 14 385 M 14 385 M
Net income 2020 48 339 M 6 905 M 6 905 M
Net cash 2020 151 B 21 579 M 21 579 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,0x
Yield 2020 1,22%
Capitalization 2 028 B 290 B 290 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 18,6x
Nbr of Employees 27 005
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kweichow Moutai Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 1 488,56 CNY
Last Close Price 1 614,00 CNY
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target -7,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bao Fang Li Chairman & General Manager
Ying Zi He Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Guo Xiang Qiu Member-Supervisory Board
Yi Zhang Member-Supervisory Board
Shu Yue Zhao Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD.36.43%290 041
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.51.54%124 381
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.16.80%30 810
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.32.78%26 801
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.74.56%21 696
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO N.V.0.80%10 685
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group