Shanghai stocks have worst week in 5 months on policy worries, foreign selling

SHANGHAI, July 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares managed to end
higher on Friday, but still suffered their worst weekly drop in
five months, as China's better-than-expected GDP data fuelled
worries over the pace of policy easing, while foreign investors
cashed in after a bull run.
** At close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up
0.6% to 4,544.70 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
had added 0.1% for 3,214.13 points.
** For the week, the SSEC was down 5%, its steepest drop
since the week of Feb. 28, while CSI300 retreated 4.4%, its
worst since March.
** China stocks posted their biggest fall in more than five
months on Thursday, as investors cooled a buying spree on
worries of policy tightening after economic growth in the second
quarter beat expectations.
** "The pace of policy loosening will be slower, as
policymakers observe how the job and financial markets perform
and decide what steps to take next," said Zhaopeng Xing, markets
economist at ANZ in Shanghai.
** However, analysts and fund managers said the slump did
not mark the end of the bull run and could offer good
opportunities to buy on the dip.
** "The bull run is yet to finish, as Thursday's retreat was
just a technical correction following a robust rally recently,"
said Ma Manran, chairman of Beijing Ma Manran Asset Management
Company.
** "Worries over the pace of the country's policy easing are
one of the factors behind the drop on Thursday, but are not
sufficient to change the rising trend in the market," he said.
** Dampening sentiment for blue-chips on Thursday, liquor
giant Moutai's shares slumped 7.9%, their worst
session since Oct. 29, 2018, after an article by a WeChat
account owned by the People's Daily stated that "Moutai is for
drinking, not for speculating".
** The recent substantial outflows via the Stock Connect
quickly curbed sentiment, while SMIC's Shanghai debut brought a
"siphon effect" and led to profit-taking in related tech
sectors, analysts at Bohai Securities noted in report.
** In a record day of selling, foreign investors on Tuesday
sold a net 17.4 billion yuan ($2.49 billion) worth of A-shares
via the Stock Connect linking Hong Kong and the mainland. Their
net selling totalled 27 billion yuan in the three sessions
through Thursday, reversing a robust buying streak in recent
weeks and months.
($1 = 6.9979 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Tom Westbrook and Andrew Galbraith;
Editing by Kevin Liffey)