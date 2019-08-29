KWG : Notification Letter to Non-registered Shareholder and Request Form

KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

合 景 泰 富 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

（Stock Code / 股份代號：1813）

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

6 September 2019

Dear Non-registered Shareholder(Note 1),

KWG Group Holdings Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.kwggroupholdings.comand HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" section on the home page of the Company's website, or by browsing through the HKEXnews website. If you have elected to receive the Corporate Communications (Note 2) in printed form, the printed bilingual version of the Current Corporate Communication is enclosed.

If you would like to (i) receive the Current Corporate Communication in printed form; and/or (ii) change your choice of language and/or means of receiving all future Corporate Communications, please complete the request form on the reverse side (the "Request Form") and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp) or by email (at enquiry@kwggroupholdings.com). The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.kwggroupholdings.comor the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Company's hotline at (852) 2878 7090 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

KWG Group Holdings Limited

KONG Jianmin

Chairman

Notes:

This letter is addressed to non-registered shareholders of the Company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form. Corporate Communications refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities, including but not limited to: (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors ' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a not ice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位非登記 股東(附 註 1) ：

合景泰富集團控股有限公司（「本公司」）

二零一九年中期報告 （「本次公司通訊 」）之發佈通知

本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已載於本公司網站www.kwggroupholdings.com及「披露易」網站www.hkexnews.hk。

閣下可於本公司網站主頁按「投資者關係」項，或透過「披露易」網站瀏覽本次公司通訊。如 閣下已選擇收取 公司通訊(附 註 2) 的印刷本，隨本函附上 閣下本次公司通訊之雙語印刷本。

如 閣下欲(i)索 取本次公司 通訊之印刷本；及 /或 (ii)更 改有關日後所有公 司通訊之 語言版本及 /或收取方 式，請 填 妥在本函背面的申請表格（「申請表格」），並使用申請表格下方之郵寄標籤寄至本公司 於香港之股份過戶登記 分處

香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ）， 或 電 郵 （ 至 enquiry@kwggroupholdings.com）通知本公司。申請表格亦可於本公司網站 www.kwggroupholdings.com 或「披露易」 網站 www.hkexnews.hk 下載。

若 閣下 對 本 函有 任 何 疑問 ，請 於 星 期一 至 五 （公 眾 假 期除 外 ） 上午 九 時 正至 下 午 六時 正 ， 致電 本 公 司熱 線 電 話 (852)2878 7090查詢。

代 表

合 景 泰 富 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

主 席

孔 健 岷

謹 啟

二零一九年九月六日

附註:

本函乃向本公司之非登記股 東 發 出。非 登 記 股 東 所 持 之 股份存放於中央結算及交收系統，並透過香港中央結算有限公司不時知會本公司，希望收到公司 通訊。如 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則無需理會本函及申請表格。 公 司 通 訊 乃 指 由 本 公 司 發 出 或 將 予 發 出 以 供 本 公 司 任 何 證 券 的 持 有 人 參 照 或 採 取 行 動 的 任 何 文 件，其 中 包 括 但 不 限 於：(a) 董 事 會 報 告、年 度 賬 目 連 同 核 數 師 報 告 以 及（ 如 適 用 ）財 務 摘 要 報 告 ；(b) 中 期 報 告 及（ 如 適 用 ）中 期 摘 要 報 告 ； (c) 會 議 通 告； (d) 上 市 文 件； (e) 通 函 ； 及 (f) 代 表 委 任 表 格 。

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------