KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(1813)
KWG : Notification Letter to Non-registered Shareholder and Request Form

08/29/2019 | 07:11pm EDT

KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

合 景 泰 富 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

Stock Code / 股份代號1813

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

6 September 2019

Dear Non-registered Shareholder(Note 1),

KWG Group Holdings Limited (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.kwggroupholdings.comand HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" section on the home page of the Company's website, or by browsing through the HKEXnews website. If you have elected to receive the Corporate Communications (Note 2) in printed form, the printed bilingual version of the Current Corporate Communication is enclosed.

If you would like to (i) receive the Current Corporate Communication in printed form; and/or (ii) change your choice of language and/or means of receiving all future Corporate Communications, please complete the request form on the reverse side (the "Request Form") and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp) or by email (at enquiry@kwggroupholdings.com). The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.kwggroupholdings.comor the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Company's hotline at (852) 2878 7090 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

KWG Group Holdings Limited

KONG Jianmin

Chairman

Notes:

  1. This letter is addressed to non-registered shareholders of the Company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form.
  2. Corporate Communications refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities, including but not limited to: (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors ' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a not ice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位非登記 股東(附 註 1)

合景泰富集團控股有限公司（「本公司」）

  • 二零一九年中期報告（「本次公司通訊 」）之發佈通知

本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已載於本公司網站www.kwggroupholdings.com及「披露易」網站www.hkexnews.hk

閣下可於本公司網站主頁按「投資者關係」項，或透過「披露易」網站瀏覽本次公司通訊。如 閣下已選擇收取 公司通訊(附 註 2) 的印刷本，隨本函附上 閣下本次公司通訊之雙語印刷本。

如 閣下欲(i)索 取本次公司 通訊之印刷本；及 /(ii)更 改有關日後所有公 司通訊之 語言版本及 /或收取方 式，請 填 妥在本函背面的申請表格（「申請表格」），並使用申請表格下方之郵寄標籤寄至本公司 於香港之股份過戶登記 分處

香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ）， 或 電 郵 （ 至 enquiry@kwggroupholdings.com）通知本公司。申請表格亦可於本公司網站 www.kwggroupholdings.com 或「披露易」 網站 www.hkexnews.hk 下載。

若 閣下 對 本 函有 任 何 疑問 ，請 於 星 期一 至 五 公 眾 假 期除 外 ） 上午 九 時 正至 下 午 六時 正 致電 本 公 司熱 線 電 話 (852)2878 7090查詢。

代 表

合 景 泰 富 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

主 席

孔 健 岷

謹 啟

二零一九年九月六日

附註:

  1. 本函乃向本公司之非登記股 東 發 出。非 登 記 股 東 所 持 之 股份存放於中央結算及交收系統，並透過香港中央結算有限公司不時知會本公司，希望收到公司 通訊。如 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則無需理會本函及申請表格。
  2. 公 司 通 訊 乃 指 由 本 公 司 發 出 或 將 予 發 出 以 供 本 公 司 任 何 證 券 的 持 有 人 參 照 或 採 取 行 動 的 任 何 文 件，其 中 包 括 但 不 限 於：(a) 董 事 會 報 告、年 度 賬 目 連 同 核 數 師 報 告 以 及（ 如 適 用 ）財 務 摘 要 報 告 ；(b) 中 期 報 告 及（ 如 適 用 ）中 期 摘 要 報 告 ； (c) 會 議 通 告； (d) 上 市 文 件； (e) 通 函 ； 及 (f) 代 表 委 任 表 格 。

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CCS6448KWGH_NRH

KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

合 景 泰 富 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

Stock Code / 股份代號1813

Request Form 申請表格

To: KWG Group Holdings Limited (the "Company")

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

致： 合 景 泰 富 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 （「本公司」或「貴公司）

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號 合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive the CURRENT and ALL FUTURE Corporate Communication(s)* of the Company as indicated below: 本人／我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之本次 及所 有日 後公司通訊*

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to receive the printed English version of the Corporate Communication(s) ONLY; OR

僅收取公司通訊之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of the Corporate Communication(s) ONLY; OR

僅收取公司通訊之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communication(s).

同時收取公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Signature

股 東姓 名 #

簽 名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact Telephone Number

Date

聯 絡電 話號碼

日期

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this Request Form from the Company's website or the HKEXnews Website.
    • 閣下從本公司網站或「披露易」網站下載本申請表格，必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣 下清楚填妥所 有資料。
  2. The letter on the reverse side is addressed to non-registered shareholders of the Company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications.
    背面的函件乃向本公司之非登記股東發 出。非 登 記 股 東 所 持 之 股份存放於中央結算及交收系統，並透過香港中央結算有限公司不時知會本公司，希望收到公司 通訊。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. The above instruction will apply to all the Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify the Company c/o the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Company.
    上述 指示適用於發 送予 閣下之所 有公司通 訊，直至 閣下通知本公司於香港之股份過戶登記分處香港中央證券登記有限公司通知本公司另外之安排或任何時 候停止持有本公司的股份。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions given on this Request Form.
    為免 存疑，任何在 本申請表格上 的額外指示 ，本公司將不 予處理。
  • Corporate Communications refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities, including but not limited to:
  1. the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
  • 司通訊指 由本公司發 出或將 予 發出 以供 本 公司 任何 證 券的 持有 人 參照或 採 取 行 動的 任何 文件，其中包括 但不限於： (a) 董事 會報 告、年 度賬 目連同 核數 師報告 以及 （ 如適用） 財務摘要報 告； (b) 中 期報 告及 （ 如適 用） 中 期摘 要報 告 ； (c) 會 議 通 告 ； (d) 上 市文 件 ； (e) 通 函 ；及 (f) 代 表委 任 表 格 。

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

06092019 1 0

Disclaimer

KWG Property Holding Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 23:10:08 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 17 948 M
EBIT 2019 4 767 M
Net income 2019 5 092 M
Debt 2019 26 428 M
Yield 2019 9,83%
P/E ratio 2019 4,09x
P/E ratio 2020 3,32x
EV / Sales2019 2,64x
EV / Sales2020 1,82x
Capitalization 20 922 M
Chart KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
KWG Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 9,26  CNY
Last Close Price 6,59  CNY
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Tao Kong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jian Min Kong Chairman
Kam Tim Tsui CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Ka Sze Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Nan Kong Executive Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-4.47%2 570
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.53%41 816
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.46%34 777
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-30.91%29 053
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED6.47%28 317
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD2.08%26 906
